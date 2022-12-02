Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Ams-OSRAM AG
  News
  Summary
    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS-OSRAM AG

(AMS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-01 am EST
7.902 CHF   +2.81%
02:14aSwiss Optical Systems Provider Ams OSRAM Closes Sale of Traxon Technologies
MT
02:02aAms-osram Ag : ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of Traxon Technologies to Prosperity Group
EQ
11/23AMS-OSRAM : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of Traxon Technologies to Prosperity Group

12/02/2022 | 02:02am EST
EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Disposal
ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of Traxon Technologies to Prosperity Group

02.12.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of Traxon Technologies to Prosperity Group

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (2 December 2022) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces the closing of the sale of the Traxon Technologies architectural lighting business to Prosperity Group. 

Traxon Technologies Limited, a leader in architectural lighting including its world class portfolio of benchmark dynamic lighting control systems e:cue and Traxon-created OSRAM and Traxon branded luminaires, has been established as an independent company within Prosperity Group where Traxon is a licensee of the OSRAM brand for its high quality luminaire products. ams OSRAM will continue to support Traxon in selected jurisdictions with transitional sales services for a period of several months after which related employees and assets will also be transferred to Prosperity Group.

Prosperity Group, a privately owned lighting company headquartered in Hong Kong, is a modern conglomerate deep-rooted in the lighting industry with investments and operations across diversified business sectors in global markets and a long-term partner to ams OSRAM and OSRAM Licht AG for over 40 years.

ams OSRAM will continue to focus on its high technology semiconductor businesses and its automotive & specialty lamps business and the transaction represents a further milestone in the implementation of ams OSRAM’s strategy to focus on core technology areas in illumination, visualization and sensing and to divest businesses that are not core to the company’s strategy. This transaction does not include ams OSRAM illumination components and technologies.

For more information on Prosperity Group please visit prosperity-grp.com and for Traxon Technologies please visit traxon-ecue.com. For more information about ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.

 

Press Contact:

Media Relations    Investor Relations

ams-OSRAM AG     ams-OSRAM AG

Amy Flécher     Moritz M. Gmeiner

Vice President Corporate Communications   Head of Investor Relations

T +43 664 8816 2121    T +43 3136 500 31211

press@ams-osram.com    investor@ams-osram.com

ams-osram.com     ams-osram.com

ams-OSRAM AG

Hilary McGuinness
Head of Public Relations

T: +49 151 276 70 184

press@ams-osram.com

ams-osram.com

    

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter  >LinkedIn  >Facebook  >YouTube


02.12.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1503473

 
End of News EQS News Service

1503473  02.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1503473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
