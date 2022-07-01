Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Ams-OSRAM AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS-OSRAM AG

(AMS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-01 am EDT
8.348 CHF   -2.91%
11:47aAMS-OSRAM AG : ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the AMLS business to Plastic Omnium
EQ
06/29AMS OSRAM : and Teknique form new partnership to accelerate deployment of advanced 2D/3D sensing and imaging systems
PU
06/24AMS-OSRAM AG : ams OSRAM's Annual General Meeting approves all voting items on the agenda except item 5
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the AMLS business to Plastic Omnium

07/01/2022 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the AMLS business to Plastic Omnium

01.07.2022 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the AMLS business to Plastic Omnium

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (1 July 2022) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces the closing of the sale of the AMLS (Automotive Lighting Systems) business to Plastic Omnium (Euronext: POM). ams OSRAM will continue to be a key supplier of automotive LED and optical components to Plastic Omnium.

AMLS was established on 1 October 2021 following the dissolution of the OSRAM Continental joint venture. AMLS combines lighting technology with electronics and software to develop smart and innovative full lighting systems for the automotive industry. This transaction did not include other ams OSRAM technologies and products for automotive OEMs and the automotive aftermarket.

 

For more information on ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.

   

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

 

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

 

Our around 24,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

 

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter  >LinkedIn  >Facebook  >YouTube


01.07.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1388765

 
End of News EQS News Service

1388765  01.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388765&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AMS-OSRAM AG
11:47aAMS-OSRAM AG : ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the AMLS business to Plastic..
EQ
06/29AMS OSRAM : and Teknique form new partnership to accelerate deployment of advanced 2D/3D s..
PU
06/24AMS-OSRAM AG : ams OSRAM's Annual General Meeting approves all voting items on the agenda ..
EQ
06/15Ams OSRAM To Sell European, Asian Digital Systems Business To Inventronics
MT
06/15AMS-OSRAM AG : ams OSRAM reaches an agreement for Inventronics to acquire the Digital Syst..
EQ
06/15Inventronics, Inc. agreed to acquire Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia from a..
CI
06/13Fitch Raises Ams-OSRAM Outlook To Positive On Continued Deleveraging
MT
05/31AMS OSRAM : Horticulture lighting – LED and sensor solutions for optimal plant growt..
PU
05/30AMS OSRAM : Information on Participation
PU
05/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Kohl's, Apple, JPMorgan, Bank of America...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMS-OSRAM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 899 M 5 122 M 5 122 M
Net income 2022 99,0 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 1 831 M 1 914 M 1 914 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 250 M 2 352 M 2 352 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart AMS-OSRAM AG
Duration : Period :
ams-OSRAM AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS-OSRAM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,61 €
Average target price 15,43 €
Spread / Average Target 79,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Margarete Haase Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Technology Officer
Verena Vescoli Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMS-OSRAM AG-48.19%2 352
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.60%414 802
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.46%379 584
BROADCOM INC.-26.99%196 179
INTEL CORPORATION-27.36%152 957
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.15%143 069