Stock AMS AMS-OSRAM AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

ams-OSRAM AG

Equities

AMS

AT0000A18XM4

Semiconductors

Market Closed - Swiss Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:30:01 2024-02-29 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1.347 CHF -38.88% Intraday chart for ams-OSRAM AG -37.47% -36.28%
06:09pm Global markets live: HP, Moncler, Snowflake, Salesforce, Duolingo... Our Logo
05:56pm AMS OSRAM : Brakes on MicroLED project Alphavalue
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about ams-OSRAM AG

Global markets live: HP, Moncler, Snowflake, Salesforce, Duolingo... Our Logo
AMS OSRAM : Brakes on MicroLED project Alphavalue
Aixtron expects less growth in 2024 - AMS-Osram causes concern DP
AMS-OSRAM : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies gives a Buy rating ZD
Transcript : Ams-OSRAM AG - Special Call
Aixtron share price slumps due to outlook and AMS news DP
Aixtron: AMS-Osram problem will not affect us for the time being - expert cautious DP
Ams Osram Flags Up to EUR900 Million Impairment on MicroLED Strategy Revision MT
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
AMS-OSRAM : UBS sticks Neutral ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies remains its Buy rating ZD
AMS OSRAM : Q4 23: everything is on track Alphavalue
Swiss Market Index Closes Lower Ahead of Key Inflation Data MT
AMS-OSRAM : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Global markets live: Tesco, Boeing, Roche, Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo... Our Logo
AMS-OSRAM : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
Transcript : Ams-OSRAM AG, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2024
Ams Osram Posts Wider Loss for FY23; Revenue Down MT
Ams-OSRAM AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
AMS-OSRAM : JP Morgan remains Neutral ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Ams OSram Launches Sidelooker, Low-Power LED CI

Chart ams-OSRAM AG

Chart ams-OSRAM AG
More charts

Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG is an Austria-based company active in the semiconductors industry. It designs and produces integrated analog microchips and offers services and consulting in the areas of power management, sensors, sensor interfaces and mobile entertainment. The Company provides its products and services to customers in the communications, industrial, medical technology and automotive markets. The Company divides its activities into two business segments: Products and Foundry. The Products business segment consists of Consumer and Communications, Industry and Medical, as well as Automotive market areas and manufactures sensors, such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors for environmental data. The Foundry business segment comprises the Full Service Foundry area that offers contract manufacture of analog integrated circuit (IC) technologies. The Company operates subsidiaries in Europe, the United States, Japan, India, China, Korea and the Philippines.
Sector
Semiconductors
Calendar
2024-04-25 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for ams-OSRAM AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
2.312 EUR
Average target price
3.949 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+70.79%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Semiconductors

1st Jan change Capi.
AMS-OSRAM AG Stock ams-OSRAM AG
-36.28% 2.47B
NVIDIA CORPORATION Stock NVIDIA Corporation
+59.42% 1,911B
BROADCOM INC. Stock Broadcom Inc.
+16.11% 598B
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+16.36% 571B
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Stock Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+25.95% 285B
INTEL CORPORATION Stock Intel Corporation
-15.15% 178B
QUALCOMM, INC. Stock Qualcomm, Inc.
+8.37% 174B
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Stock Texas Instruments
-3.04% 148B
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Stock Arm Holdings plc
+84.16% 138B
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Stock Micron Technology, Inc.
+4.81% 99.03B
Other Semiconductors
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock ams-OSRAM AG - Swiss Exchange
  4. News ams-OSRAM AG
  5. Ams OSRAM: Brakes on MicroLED project
-40% Limited-time offer: Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
SIGN UP NOW