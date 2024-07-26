Half Year Report 2024 Key figures Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024 1st Half 2024 1st Half 2023 EUR millions (except earnings per share) Revenues 819 851 847 1,665 1,778 Gross margin in % 30% 28% 28% 29% 29% (adjusted - see footnote 1) Result from operations (EBIT) 56 50 44 99 100 (adjusted - see footnote 1) EBIT margin in % 6.8% 5.9% 5.2% 6.0% 6% (adjusted - see footnote 1) EBITDA adj. 135 143 124 259 294 EBITDA margin adj. 16.5% 16.8% 14.6% 15.5% 16.5% Net result -1 31 -35 -36 37 (adjusted - see footnote 1) Basic / diluted earnings per 0.0/0.0 0.12 / 0.12 -0.03 /-0.03 -0.03 /-0.03 0.14 / 0.14 share in CHF 2) 3) (adjusted - see footnote 1) Basic / diluted earnings per 0.0/0.0 0.12/ 0.12 -0.04 /-0.04 -0.04 /-0.04 0.14 / 0.14 share in EUR 3) (adjusted - see footnote 1) Operating cash flow 55 202 55 110 318 (see footnote 3) Net debt 1,576 2,034 1,399 1,576 2,034 Net debt (incl. SLB) 1,977 2,034 1,793 1,977 2,034 (see footnote 4) Excluding M&A-related, transformation and share-based compensation costs as well as results from investments in associates and sale of businesses Earnings per share in CHF were converted using the average currency exchange rate for the respective periods Earnings per share are not comparable between the years due to the capital increase on December 7, 2023 whereby additional 724,154,662 shares were issued. From Q1 2024, operating CF includes net interest paid. Comparative period was reclassified accordingly. Incl. EUR 401m equivalent from SLB Malaysia transaction closed in December 2023

Half Year Report 2024 ams OSRAM delivers solid revenues in Q2 and continues turn-around with profitability at the upper end of the guided range Report to shareholders on the second quarter and first half of 2024

revenues EUR 819 m and adj. EBITDA EUR 135m (16.5%) H1/24: first half revenues of EUR 1.665m and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 259m (15.5%)

first half revenues of EUR 1.665m and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 259m (15.5%) Implementation of Re-establish-the-Base program progressing well, ca. EUR 60m savings realized to date

progressing well, ca. realized to date Adjustment of microLED strategy incl. restructuring of development activities and intended exit of Kulim 8-inch facility after cancellation of cornerstone project

incl. restructuring of development activities and intended exit of Kulim 8-inch facility after cancellation of cornerstone project Design-win momentum for long-term structural growth continuing, around EUR 2.5 bn (life-time-value) design-wins in H1/2024 Ladies and Gentlemen Second quarter revenues came in essentially at the mid-point of the guided range, driven by structural growth in automotive semiconductors, stabilization in some industrial markets and the typical annual seasonality of the automotive lamps business despite an overall difficult market environment. Profitability came in at the upper end of our guidance range with cost improvements from our 'Re- stablish-the-Base' program gradually materializing. Key developments in the first half of 2024 Looking at the demand situation for semiconductors first. Automotive markets for our products were stable during the first half of 2024. Also demand from Android smartphone makers came back finally after a relatively long correction cycle. However, certain industrial markets, such as industrial automation, went into a full inventory correction cycle, such that demand from industrial markets was very weak with a few exceptions (e.g. normal demand from professional illumination markets). We also noted the onset of an inventory correction In the CT scanning equipment market, which is a consequence of an elevated ordering during the Covid-19 pandemics, leading to high inventories at some of our key customers in that segment. Within the Lamps & Systems business segment, the automotive lamps business developed as expected in line with typical seasonal trends. However, industrial end-markets in the industrial and entertainment lamps sector were weak as well, e.g. demand for high-performance lamps for semiconductor production equipment remained subdued. Restructuring of microLED development On February 28th, 2024, the company announced that a lead-customer had stopped the cornerstone microLED development project. The company started restructuring its microLED related development activities in both Malaysia and Germany to a remaining minimum core development for mainly proprietary use in future automotive products. In total, more than 500 employees at the respective sites combined are affected. Some freed-up resources are reallocated to further strengthen the company's market leadership ams-osram.com page 2/28

Half Year Report 2024 position in the automotive LED market, which is poised to become the single largest segment in the LED market according to latest market research. This new view of the market also suggests that the superior features of advanced, high-performance microLED based displays will primarily play a role in several smaller applications that also will scale slower and later than expected previously. The stop of the cornerstone project will incur one-time cost of up to EUR 680 million. The company booked EUR 513 million of non-cash impairment for equipment and capitalized project-specific research & development expenses and EUR 119 million of transformation costs for adjusting its microLED strategy, such as cancellation fees and deinstallation cost in Q1/24. In Q2/24 based on ongoing negotiations and reuses of equipment estimations, the company recorded a EUR 7 million gain due to a reversal of provisions. For the remainder of the year, potentially up to EUR 50 million of further transformation costs may still come due when adjusting the development set-up for microLED. The company is also pursuing to exit the Sale-and-Lease-Back (SLB) contract for its state-of-the-art Kulim- 8-inch factory to a new lessee with high priority. The intended exit is being pursued in close alignment with the SLB investors. With this step the company intends to reduce its long-term debt by around EUR 400 million (recorded under 'other financial non-current liabilities'), significantly reduce its net-debt position and eliminate the related future lease payments. For 2025, the company expects upon implementation of these decisions significant improvements of cash flow of more than EUR 100 million and adjusted EBIT of around EUR 100 million, respectively, which is to be seen in comparison to a continuation of the cornerstone project according to the previous plan. Re-stablish-the-Base program A year ago, on 27 July 27 2023, the company announced its strategic efficiency program 'Re-establish-the- Base' which was aimed at focusing the company on its profitable, structurally growing core. It targeted EUR 75 million run-rate savings by end of FY2024 and EUR 150 million run-rate savings by end of FY2025 compared to FY2023 actuals. To date, the company has realized around EUR 60 million savings, fully on track to reach the EUR 75 million run-rate savings end of FY24. Recent implementation successes are especially evident when looking at the profitability improvement of the segment CSA. Besides substantial cost optimization, significant progress was made in addressing the company's non-core semiconductor portfolio which had 2023 revenues of around EUR 300 to 400 million. With Q1/24 results, the company announced to optimize and focus its CMOS Imaging Sensor business on medical and industrial applications for growth and profitability. Development activities that had been targeting future consumer applications have been restructured. Consequently, revenues in the order of EUR 50 million to EUR 100 million per annum will remain part of the group and its long-term planning. On 7 May 2024, ams OSRAM signed an agreement with Focuslight Technologies Inc., a fast-growing company in optical technologies, headquartered in Xi'an (China) and listed on the stock exchange in Shanghai (China), for the sale of relevant assets of its passive optical components business. Focuslight Technologies Inc. agreed to acquire those assets for EUR 45 million in cash. The transaction is subject to closing conditions which include approvals by the Chinese regulatory authorities for example. It is expected to close in the third quarter 2024. ams-osram.com page 3/28

Half Year Report 2024 Financial results Quarterly financial summary EUR millions Q2 2024 Q1 2024 QoQ Q2 2023 YoY (except per share data) Revenues 819 847 -4% 851 -3% Gross Margin adj. 29.7% 28.4% +130 bps 27.8% +190 bps Operating income (EBIT) adj.1) 56 44 +27% 50 +12% Operating margin (EBIT) adj.1) 6.8% 5.2% +160 bps 5.9% +90 bps EBITDA adj. 135 124 +9% 143 -6% EBITDA margin adj. 16.5% 14.6% +190 bps 16.8% -30 bps Net result adj. -1 -35 -97% 31 -103% Diluted EPS adj. (in EUR)1)2) 0.0 -0.04 n/a 0.12 n/a Net result (IFRS) -41 -710 -94% -1,342 -97% Diluted EPS (IFRS, in EUR) 2) -0.04 -0.71 n/a -5.14 n/a Operating cash flow 3) 55 55 0% 202 -73% Cash flow from CAPEX 4) -176 -120 +47% -263 -33% FCF (incl. net interest paid) -119 -60 +98% 22 -641% Net debt 1,576 1,399 +13% 2,034 -23% Net debt (incl. SLB) 5) 1,977 1,793 +10% 2,034 -3% Adjusted for M&A-related, transformation and share-based compensation costs, results from investments in associates and sale of businesses Earnings per share are not comparable between the years due to the capital increase on December 7, 2023 whereby additional 72 4,154,662 shares were issued. From Q1 2024, operating CF includes net interest paid. Comparative period was reclassified accordingly. Cash flow from investments in property, plant, and equipment and intangibles (such as capitalized R&D) Incl. EUR 401m equivalent from SLB Malaysia transaction closed in December 2023 Second quarter group revenues stood at EUR 819 million, at the midpoint of the guided range of EUR 770 - 870 million. The typical annual seasonality of the automotive lamps business drives the EUR 28 million decrease compared to the previous quarter. The semiconductor business was resilient, with year-over-year structural growth in automotive, a stabilization of the industrial business on the back of horticulture and professional lighting, and a decline in the Consumer business due to a gradual ramp-down of legacy projects. Year-over-year, revenues declined slightly by 4%, on a like-for-like and constant currency basis around 2%. Reasons for this are mainly a softer Industrial & Entertainment lamps business and lower revenues from the auto OEM lamps business, while the auto lamp replacement business remained strong. The semiconductor business with EUR 596 million stayed essentially flat year-over-year with a -1% decline. The average EUR/USD exchange rate stood at 1.08. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, i.e. operating margin adjusted for special, non-operational effects) came in at EUR 135 million, i.e. at a 16.5% adj. EBITDA margin, at the upper end of the guided range of 14% - 17%. Higher factory loading and savings from the Re-establish-the-Base program are key contributors, which is especially evident from the improved performance of the CSA segment. A catch-up impact from the IPCEI funding scheme also supported the profitability increase. Adjusted depreciation & amortization came in at EUR 80 million. ams-osram.com page 4/28

Half Year Report 2024 The adjusted EBIT (adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, i.e. operating margin adjusted for special, non-operational effects) margin came in at 6.8% in Q2/24. The adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 56 million. Second quarter adjusted gross margin improved by 130 basis points quarter over quarter, and 190 basis points year-over-year due to improved factory loading and contributions from the 'Re-establish-the-Base' program. The adjusted net result came in at EUR -1 million in Q2/24 down from EUR 31 million a year ago and up from EUR -35 million in the first quarter, primarily driven by the gross profit improvements mentioned above. Consequently, second quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at EUR 0.0, higher than the EUR -0.04 in the previous quarter. Second quarter IFRS net result was EUR -41 million after the microLED driven impairment EUR -710 million in the first quarter. For this, the diluted IFRS earnings per share came in at EUR -0.04 in Q2/24, after EUR -0.71 in Q1/24. Operating cash flow, which includes net interest paid, came in again at EUR 55 million in the second quarter. Cash flow from investments into PPE and intangibles, or CAPEX, stood at EUR -176 million compared to EUR -120 million in the previous quarter - negatively impacted by microLED equipment that could not be cancelled. Nevertheless, cash flow from CAPEX was substantially lower than a year ago. Free cash flow - defined as operating cash flow including net interest paid minus cash flow from CAPEX plus proceeds from divestments - came in at EUR -119 million in the second quarter. Quarter-over-quarter, the net debt position increased to EUR 1,576 million in Q2/24 after EUR 1,399 million in Q1/24 due to a lower gross cash driven by still elevated CAPEX and the annual payment of the guaranteed dividend for the OSRAM minority shares. When including EUR 401 million equivalent from the Sale-and-Lease Back Malaysia transaction (reported under other non-current financial liabilities), the net debt position increased accordingly to EUR 1,977 million in Q2/24 compared to EUR 1,793 in Q1/24. Business development "A year ago, we announced our strategic efficiency program 'Re-establish-the-Base' which aims at focusing the company on its profitable and structurally growing core. We are fully on track in terms of implementing the anticipated profitability improvements, while economic headwinds are increasing. Our long-term structural growth prospects are underpinned by the unabated momentum in winning new future business." said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM. Semiconductor business update With strengthening the end-to-end responsibility of ams OSRAM's Business Units beginning Q4/23, the business is being steered along relevant KPIs for those Business Units. With that, the semiconductor business is being reported in the segments OS ('Opto Semiconductors') and CSA ('CMOS Sensors and ASICs'). Revenues from the two semiconductor business units represent 73% of second quarter revenues, or correspondingly EUR 596 million. This compares to EUR 600 million a year ago, a slight minus 1% decline. The two semiconductor Business Units contributed a majority of revenues to the group. ams-osram.com page 5/28

Half Year Report 2024 Opto Semiconductors segment (OS) Revenues for opto-electronic semiconductors increased by EUR 27 million to EUR 372 million in Q2/24 compared to EUR 345 million in Q1/24. Adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 84 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA Margin of 23%. The profitability is still impacted by factory underutilization and higher research & development expenses and significantly less capitalization of research and development costs after the cancellation of the cornerstone microLED project. CMOS Sensors and ASICs segment (CSA) Revenues for CMOS Sensors and ASICs came in at EUR 224 million in Q2/24, down from EUR 233 million in Q1/24. The EUR 9 million decline is mainly due to the consumer legacy business ramping down. Adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 22 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA Margin of 9%, which is a significant improvement from EUR 5 million and 2% EBITDA Margin in Q1/24. The steep increase is a directly related to implementing the 'Re-establish-the-Base' program. The industrial and medical businesses are still suffering from an inventory correction in the supply chain, resulting in high underutilization cost. Semiconductors industry dynamics End-markets continued to show different dynamics in the second quarter. Automotive: The Automotive business continued to perform well with a 6% year-over-year increase despite the anticipated normalization of sales in China. Especially the emitters for automotive applications were in high demand in both new and existing platforms. Industrial & Medical (I&M): The business showed a mixed performance and landed on a comparable level as a year ago. Whilst medical technology and industrial capital goods businesses are still very muted due to inventory corrections, professional lighting applications demand rebounded. Business in horticulture applications increased year- over-year based on our design-wins thanks to having the most efficient product in the market. Also, individual new products, such as blue lasers, were in high demand. Consumer: While Android Consumer business showed strong growth, the ramp down of legacy customer-specific projects caused a net decrease year-over-year. New business wins - Design-wins: The company continues to win significant new future business with unabated momentum across all product categories of the core portfolio. Year-to-date, around EUR 2.5 billion of new future business was recorded, measured in estimated life-time-value of each individual design won. This clearly supports the long-term growth target of the company's target operating model. Lamps & Systems segment (L&S) The Lamps & Systems segment represented 28% of Q2/24 revenues, equaling EUR 223 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 came in at EUR 39 million or 18% adjusted EBITDA margin fully in line with fall- through from the revenue dynamics including the positive special effect in the first quarter. In terms of industry dynamics, automotive performed as expected in terms of its seasonal pattern. Industrial & Entertainment markets also performed as expected. ams-osram.com page 6/28

Half Year Report 2024 Automotive: The automotive aftermarket business went into its seasonal downswing whilst the OEM business was stable fully in line with expectations. The company typically sees its strongest demand in Q4 and Q1 of a year when high halogen bulb replacement rates can be seen in the European and North American aftermarket. Specialty Lamps: Industrial and professional entertainment markets continued to show weak demand in light of a persistent inventory correction. Outlook Third quarter 2024 outlook Looking at the semiconductor segments, the company sees weakening demand for its automotive semiconductor products in view of the recently reduced global light vehicle production forecast for H2/24. Our increasing content per vehicle balances a softer car production to a certain extent. The demand from industrial and medical markets continues to remain very muted in some segments. The outlook for shipments into consumer device applications continues to be robust given the ramp of some new products. Looking at the L&S segment, automotive aftermarket for halogen lamps will see the beginning of its typical seasonal rebound towards the end of the summer. As a result, the group expects third quarter revenues to increase driven by the ramp of new products and seasonality effects despite persistent weakness in industrial & medical businesses and land in a range of EUR 830 - 930 million. The adj. EBITDA is expected to increase to 17% - 20% driven by revenue fall- through and further contributions from the 'Re-establish-the-Base' program. The EUR/USD exchange rate is assumed to be 1.10. Comments on second half of 2024 The company continues to expect second half 2024 revenues to improve compared to the first half, primarily driven by the ramp of design wins in the semiconductor segment secured earlier. The rebound of the industrial and medical business segments undergoing an inventory correction is no longer expected in 2024. Demand for its automotive semiconductor products is weakening in view of the downward revised global light vehicle production forecast for the second half of 2024. In case certain capital grants expected in 2024 shift out to 2025, the CAPEX for FY2024 would be around EUR 500 to 550 million (including capitalized R&D and rolled-over accounts payable related to PPE from 2023), instead of the previously expected range below EUR 450 million. The company expects free cash flow to improve significantly in the second half of 2024 due to lower CAPEX and higher profitability. It continues to target a positive free cash flow before net interest paid for the full year 2024. Premstaetten, July 26, 2024 Aldo Kamper, CEO Rainer Irle, CFO ams-osram.com page 7/28

Half Year Report 2024 Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited) in EUR million Q2 2024 1st Half 2024 Q2 2023 1st Half 2023 (except earnings per share) Revenues 819 1,665 851 1,778 Cost of sales -594 -1,223 -650 -1,368 Gross profit 225 443 201 411 Research and development expenses -113 -238 -118 -265 Selling, general and administrative expenses -100 -201 -108 -250 microLED termination expenses1) 7 -625 - - Goodwill impairment - - -1,313 -1,313 Other operating income 9 22 27 42 Other operating expenses -10 -13 -11 -28 Results from investments accounted for using the -4 -4 -2 -10 equity method, net Result from operations 15 -616 -1,324 -1,413 Financial income 11 48 7 53 Financial expenses -66 -160 -32 -110 Net financial result -55 -112 -25 -57 Result before income taxes -39 -728 -1,349 -1,471 Income taxes -2 -23 7 -5 Net result -41 -751 -1,342 -1,476 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 0 1 0 0 Shareholders of ams-OSRAM AG -42 -752 -1,342 -1,476 Basic earnings per share (in EUR) 2) -0,04 -0,76 -5.14 -5.65 Diluted earnings per share (in EUR) 2) -0,04 -0,76 -5.14 -5.65 microLED termination expenses reflect charges (e.g. impairments of assets and provisions) due to the cancellation of the microLED project on February 28, 2024, see note Fehler! Verweisquelle konnte nicht gefunden werden. microLED termination expenses. Earnings per share are not comparable between the years due to the capital increase on December 7, 2023 whereby additional 724,154,662 shares were issued. ams-osram.com page 9 / 28