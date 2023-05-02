Advanced search
    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS-OSRAM AG

(AMS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20:00 2023-05-02 am EDT
5.512 CHF   -10.23%
11:10aAms OSRAM : Q1 23: the saga of earnings downgrades continues
Alphavalue
06:48aAMS-OSRAM : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05:19aAMS-OSRAM : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
Ams OSRAM : Q1 23: the saga of earnings downgrades continues

05/02/2023 | 11:10am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 037 M 4 456 M 4 456 M
Net income 2023 -182 M -201 M -201 M
Net Debt 2023 2 203 M 2 431 M 2 431 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,64x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 632 M 1 790 M 1 802 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 22 461
Free-Float 95,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,25 €
Average target price 8,81 €
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aldo Kamper CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Margarete Haase Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Technology Officer
Verena Vescoli Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMS-OSRAM AG-9.04%1 790
NVIDIA CORPORATION97.82%712 921
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.93%422 515
BROADCOM INC.14.10%265 976
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.88%151 288
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.38.47%144 348
