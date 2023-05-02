|
Ams OSRAM : Q1 23: the saga of earnings downgrades continues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
4 037 M
4 456 M
4 456 M
|Net income 2023
|
-182 M
-201 M
-201 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
2 203 M
2 431 M
2 431 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|-9,64x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 632 M
1 790 M
1 802 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,95x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,85x
|Nbr of Employees
|22 461
|Free-Float
|95,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AMS-OSRAM AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Last Close Price
|6,25 €
|Average target price
|8,81 €
|Spread / Average Target
|41,1%