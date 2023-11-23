ams-OSRAM AG
AMS
AT0000A18XM4
Semiconductors
Real-time Estimate
|1.423 CHF
|-5.48%
|-57.70%
|-78.87%
|04:04pm
|AMS OSRAM : Target cut by -41.3%
|Nov. 20
|Ams Osram Seeks CHF775 Million from Rights Offering
|MT
ams-OSRAM AG is an Austria-based company active in the semiconductors industry. It designs and produces integrated analog microchips and offers services and consulting in the areas of power management, sensors, sensor interfaces and mobile entertainment. The Company provides its products and services to customers in the communications, industrial, medical technology and automotive markets. The Company divides its activities into two business segments: Products and Foundry. The Products business segment consists of Consumer and Communications, Industry and Medical, as well as Automotive market areas and manufactures sensors, such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors for environmental data. The Foundry business segment comprises the Full Service Foundry area that offers contract manufacture of analog integrated circuit (IC) technologies. The Company operates subsidiaries in Europe, the United States, Japan, India, China, Korea and the Philippines.
Calendar
2024-02-08 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
HOLD
9
1.565EUR
6.517EUR
+316.52%
