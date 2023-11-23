Stock AMS AMS-OSRAM AG
PDF Report : ams-OSRAM AG

ams-OSRAM AG

Equities

AMS

AT0000A18XM4

Semiconductors

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:17:53 2023-11-23 am EST 		Intraday chart for ams-OSRAM AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1.423 CHF -5.48% -57.70% -78.87%
04:04pm AMS OSRAM : Target cut by -41.3% Alphavalue
Nov. 20 Ams Osram Seeks CHF775 Million from Rights Offering MT
Latest news about ams-OSRAM AG

AMS OSRAM : Target cut by -41.3% Alphavalue
Ams Osram Seeks CHF775 Million from Rights Offering MT
Ams Osram Prices EUR1 Billion Upsized Senior Notes Offering MT
AMS-OSRAM : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Ams OSRAM Launches the AS7058 CI
Ams Osram Offers EUR800 Million of Notes due 2029 MT
Fitch Changes Ams Osram Outlook to Stable from Positive; Ratings Confirmed MT
AMS OSRAM : Q3 23: financing plan progressing well so far Alphavalue
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Barclays maintains a Sell rating ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies remains Neutral ZD
AMS-OSRAM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Transcript : Ams-OSRAM AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023 CI
Ams Osram Posts Lower Q3 Loss; Revenue Shrinks MT
Ams-OSRAM AG Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2023 CI
Ams-OSRAM AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Ams Osram Signs MYR2 Billion Sale, Leaseback Financing Deal for Malaysian Semiconductor Facility MT
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Ams Osram Adds Four New Leds to Its Family of Ostar Projection Power Products CI
AMS-OSRAM : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
Ams-Osram Ag Announces Resignation of Thomas Stockmeier as A Director CI
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies remains Neutral ZD
AMS-OSRAM : Barclays gives a Sell rating ZD

Chart ams-OSRAM AG

Chart ams-OSRAM AG
Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG is an Austria-based company active in the semiconductors industry. It designs and produces integrated analog microchips and offers services and consulting in the areas of power management, sensors, sensor interfaces and mobile entertainment. The Company provides its products and services to customers in the communications, industrial, medical technology and automotive markets. The Company divides its activities into two business segments: Products and Foundry. The Products business segment consists of Consumer and Communications, Industry and Medical, as well as Automotive market areas and manufactures sensors, such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors for environmental data. The Foundry business segment comprises the Full Service Foundry area that offers contract manufacture of analog integrated circuit (IC) technologies. The Company operates subsidiaries in Europe, the United States, Japan, India, China, Korea and the Philippines.
Sector
Semiconductors
Calendar
2024-02-08 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ams-OSRAM AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
1.565EUR
Average target price
6.517EUR
Spread / Average Target
+316.52%
EPS Revisions

Sector Other Semiconductors

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AMS-OSRAM AG Stock ams-OSRAM AG
-78.79% 444 M $
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+28.87% 473 B $
BROADCOM INC. Stock Broadcom Inc.
+73.84% 401 B $
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Stock Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+89.15% 198 B $
INTEL CORPORATION Stock Intel Corporation
+65.23% 184 B $
QUALCOMM, INC. Stock Qualcomm, Inc.
+15.97% 142 B $
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Stock Texas Instruments
-6.83% 140 B $
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Stock Analog Devices, Inc.
+11.36% 90 652 M $
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Stock Micron Technology, Inc.
+54.26% 84 658 M $
SK HYNIX INC. Stock SK hynix Inc.
+75.07% 69 271 M $
Other Semiconductors
