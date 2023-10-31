Sensing is life
Third quarter results 2023
Aldo Kamper, CEO
Rainer Irle, CFO
Dr Juergen Rebel, SVP Investor Relations
31 October 2023
ams OSRAM at a glance
A company in transition to structural growth in automotive, industrial/medical & selected consumer applications 110+ years of combined company history
Our segments & technologies
Revenues by application (9M 2023) & Market positions
Semiconductors Sensors & ICs LED & lasers
Automotive &
Specialty Lamps
Consumer:
- #2 in light sensors
19%
Industrial & medical:
- Leader Horticulture
▪ Leader medical imaging 30%
Automotive:
- #1 Auto LED & lasers
- #1 in traditional lamps
51%
~70% of revenues
~30% of revenues
Key Figures & Semiconductor TAM
TAM
CAGR
▪ Revenue (FY22):
4.8bn€
Automotive
4 bn
13%
▪
Adj. EBIT (FY22):
407m€ / 8%
Industrial /
9 bn
4%
▪
Employees:
~20,000
Medical
▪
Engineers:
~5,000+
Selected
4 bn
9%
high-volume
▪
Patents:
>15,000
Consumer
Return to structural growth - value proposition
-
Target operating model 2026:
6-10% revenue CAGR, ~15% adj. EBIT, ~10% CAPEX to sales
- 'Re-establishthe base' program to achieve profit improvement
− Positive Free Cash Flow* starting in 2024
4
* Defined as Operating Cashflow - Capital expenditures + proceeds from divestments
Benefitting from structural growth and our strong position in Automotive, Industrial, Medical markets
Growing from the core of sensor & emitter components by increasingly adding intelligence to drive system performance
Total Addressable Semiconductor Markets*
- application view -
2022 / CAGR**
Automotive
EUR 4 bn
13% CAGR
Industrial / Medical
EUR 9 bn 4% CAGR
Selected high-volume
Consumer applications
EUR 4 bn 9% CAGR
Core Semiconductor Portfolio
sensorsIntelligent
Sensors
Emitters
Leading
Intelligentemitters
positions
Technology
Leadership
Innovation
&
&
Mixed
Signal ICs
Functional Applications
Sensing
Illumination
Visualization
ams OSRAM market model due to lack of suitable external market models
5 ** 2022 - 2026 CAGR due to 2022 was last full year actuals, and cyclical dip in 2023
=> No dedicated market reports for ams OSRAM addressed application segments available
Growth in core portfolio is driven by secular megatrends
Digitalization
Smart Living (IoT)
Energy efficiency & sustainability
Automotive
Industrial
Medical
Consumer
•
Projected lighting
•
Smart surfaces
•
Advanced displays
•
Industrial automation
•
Camera enhancement
(incl. microLED)
•
Robotics
• Medical imaging
•
Spectral & light sensing
•
Dynamic forward & signal
•
Home Automation
lighting
•
Building Automation
•
AR/VR glasses sensing
•
In-cabin sensing
•
Outdoor lighting
& visualization
•
ADAS/AD (LIDAR)
•
Industrial lighting
• Personal & home care
•
Vital signs monitoring
•
Enhanced display
•
Horticulture
management
• Ambient lighting,
•
LED + laser projection
•
Next generation displays
UV-C* disinfection
•
UV-C* disinfection
• UV-C* disinfection
(microLED)
6 *Ultra Violet light at 200 ~ 280 nm wavelength
Overview of Business Units and applications
AUT = Automotive, I&M = Industrial & Medical, CON = Consumer
Emitters (LED & laser)
Forward Lighting (FWL) High pixelated FWL
AUT
Signaling
Display & HUD
I&M
Hyper-red LEDs
Industrial & Outdoor
Sensing illumination
CON
Sensors + ICs
AUT
In-Cabin Sensing
I&M
Medical imaging
1D/2D/3D sensing
(e.g. CT Sensors)
CON
Flicker Detection
Camera enhancement
Spectral & Ambient Light
Sensing
Display Proximity Sensing
Automotive & Speciality Lamps
Classic halogen & Xenon lamps
AUT
LED replacement lamps LED standard lamps
I&M
SemiconductorsCinema
7
Addressed application segments grow faster than the overall market
Semiconductor focus markets - product category view vs addressed application segment view
Total Addressable
Semiconductor Markets*
- application view - 2022 / CAGR**
Automotive
EUR 4 bn
13% CAGR
Industrial / Medical
EUR 9 bn 4% CAGR
Selected high-volume Consumer applications
EUR 4 bn 9% CAGR
~€17bn
TAM*** of
€66bn
overall market
Optoelectronics &
LED market
Light sensors
Sensors
(incl. microLED)
~74bn
~3.1bn
~66bn
~16bn
~14bn
~2.2bn
(Source: WSTS)
(Source: Trendforce)
(Source: WSTS)
2022
2026
2022
2026
2022
2026
*ams OSRAM market model due to lack of suitable external market models
8 ** 2022 - 2026 CAGR due to 2022 was last full year actuals, and cyclical dip in 2023
- Total Addressable Semiconductors Market => no dedicated, only partial market reports for ams OSRAM addressed application segments available
ams OSRAM holds leading positions in its core Semiconductor & Lamps markets
Leverage strong positions with focused core portfolio and commitment to Automotive, Industrial, Medical markets
#2 in LED
#2 in Light Sensors
#1 in traditional Auto lamps/bulbs
LED Suppliers by 2022 market share (Total market USD ~12bn; TrendForce)
Light Sensor Suppliers by 2021 market share (Total market USD ~1.3bn; OMDIA)
Bulb Suppliers by 2022 market shares (Total market USD ~1.5bn; own market model due to lack of external research)
1.
Nichia
15%
1.
STMicroelectronics
30%
1.
ams OSRAM
2.
ams OSRAM
13%
2.
ams OSRAM
25%
2.
Lumileds
3.
Seoul Semiconductors
7%
3.
Maxim
8%
3.
Others (incl. Asian suppliers)
4.
Samsung LED
7%
4.
Sensortek (Sitronix)
8%
5.
Lumileds
6%
5.
Lite-On
4%
9 Sources: TrendForce 2023 LED Player Revenue and Capacity 2Q23, OMDIA Light Sensor Report - 2022
Mid-term target financial model re-confirmed on strong design-win basis
Focus on profitability and structural growth from the new core portfolio in Semiconductors
Over-the-cycle mid-term target financial model
Assumptions:
Revenue growth CAGR
Adjusted EBIT
6% - 10%*
~15% (2026+)
- Starting base is CY 2023 revenues, less EUR ~300m to 400m of non-core semiconductor portfolio to be exited
- Target Financial Model is valid for new Semiconductor Segment + Lamps & Systems Segment combined
CAPEX
10%
*>2x WSTS opto-electronics F99 & sensors H99 = 3.1% CAGR `22 to `26 due to addressed segments
Long-term target leverage
Long-term leverage
Net Debt / (adj.) EBITDA < 2
10
