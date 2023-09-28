Stock AMS AMS-OSRAM AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report

ams-OSRAM AG

Equities

AMS

AT0000A18XM4

Semiconductors

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:01:40 2023-09-28 am EDT 		Intraday chart for ams-OSRAM AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.116 CHF -20.63% -25.98% -38.18%
04:30pm AMS OSRAM : Tying loose ends by providing a financing outlook Alphavalue
09:10am AMS-OSRAM : Barclays gives a Sell rating MD

AMS OSRAM : Tying loose ends by providing a financing outlook

September 28, 2023 at 10:30 am EDT

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about ams-OSRAM AG

AMS OSRAM : Tying loose ends by providing a financing outlook Alphavalue
AMS-OSRAM : Barclays gives a Sell rating MD
Transcript : Ams-OSRAM AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Ams Osram to Obtain EUR2.3 Billion Long-term Financing MT
Ams OSRAM Reveals the Development of its ALIYOS LED-On-Foil Technology CI
Ams Osram Receives EUR300 Million Funding Pledge for Semiconductor Development from German Governments MT
Ams OSRAM Signs Collaboration Deal for Advanced LED Manufacturing in Malaysia MT
AMS-OSRAM : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral MD
AMS-OSRAM : Bernstein remains Neutral MD
Moody's Cuts Ams Osram Rating on Weak Operating Performance MT
AMS OSRAM : EPS cut (2023: from € -1.00 to -1.15, 2024: from € 0.51 to 0.31) Alphavalue
AMS OSRAM : Q2 23: new management brings a new restructuring plan to the table Alphavalue
AMS-OSRAM : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral MD
Flex-N-Gate Treviso acquired Treviso Automotive Lighting plant from ams-OSRAM AG. CI
AMS-OSRAM : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan MD
AMS-OSRAM : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating MD
AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies sticks Neutral MD
Transcript : Ams-OSRAM AG, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Transcript : Ams-OSRAM AG, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
AMS Osram to Focus on Profitable Core Operations; Exit Lower-performing Portfolio MT
Ams Osram Turns to H1 Attributable Loss; Revenue Declines MT
Ams-OSRAM AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2023 and Fiscal Year 2024 CI
Ams OSRAM Opens New Era of Dynamic Interior Automotive Lighting with Launch of Intelligent RGB LED CI
Ams-OSRAM AG Appoints Juergen Rebel as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations CI
Ams-OSRAM AG Launches Intelligent Multipixel EVIYOS® 2.0 LED for Precision Adaptive Headlights CI

Chart ams-OSRAM AG

Chart ams-OSRAM AG
More charts

Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG is an Austria-based company active in the semiconductors industry. It designs and produces integrated analog microchips and offers services and consulting in the areas of power management, sensors, sensor interfaces and mobile entertainment. The Company provides its products and services to customers in the communications, industrial, medical technology and automotive markets. The Company divides its activities into two business segments: Products and Foundry. The Products business segment consists of Consumer and Communications, Industry and Medical, as well as Automotive market areas and manufactures sensors, such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors for environmental data. The Foundry business segment comprises the Full Service Foundry area that offers contract manufacture of analog integrated circuit (IC) technologies. The Company operates subsidiaries in Europe, the United States, Japan, India, China, Korea and the Philippines.
Sector
Semiconductors
Calendar
03:00am - Business Update Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for ams-OSRAM AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
5.366EUR
Average target price
8.954EUR
Spread / Average Target
+66.88%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Semiconductors

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AMS-OSRAM AG Stock ams-OSRAM AG
-38.18% 1 475 M $
SHANGHAI BELLING CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Belling Co., Ltd.
-11.76% 1 488 M $
SHANGHAI FULLHAN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
-5.29% 1 496 M $
SINENG ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. Stock Sineng Electric Co.,Ltd.
-27.56% 1 452 M $
VITROX CORPORATION Stock ViTrox Corporation
-1.96% 1 506 M $
JENOPTIK AG Stock Jenoptik AG
-6.49% 1 429 M $
SANKEN ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Stock Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.
+33.79% 1 428 M $
FORTIOR TECHNOLOGY (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD. Stock Fortior Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
+30.16% 1 416 M $
VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC. Stock Veeco Instruments Inc.
+48.28% 1 540 M $
CHENGDU RML TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Chengdu RML Technology Co., Ltd.
-24.23% 1 394 M $
Other Semiconductors
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock ams-OSRAM AG - Swiss Exchange
  4. News
  5. Ams OSRAM : Tying loose ends by providing a financing outlook
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer