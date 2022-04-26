Ams OSRAM : showcases world class entertainment lighting solutions at Prolight + Sound 2022

News Facts:

Presenting new series members in SIRIUS HRI, Lok-it!, SharXS and HMI DIGITAL ranges

A partner lighting designers can rely on, thanks to decades-long heritage plus ongoing innovation to meet challenging industry needs

Proud to support the entertainment industry and be part of the #restart

Munich, Germany and Premstaetten, Austria (26th April 2022) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, today showcases its extended range of world class entertainment lighting solutions for theatre, stage and events at Prolight + Sound 2022, Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Product highlights include the new SIRIUS HRI PRO, VALUE and CORE series lamps for small moving heads; the 'plug-and-play' Lok-it! Power Series for theatre and concert lighting; the high-luminance SharXS Brilliant lamps for use in moving heads, scanners and projectors; plus DIGITAL HMI lamps for film and studio lighting.

For decades, professional lighting designers have relied on the company's technical expertise to transform creativity into stunning performances. Continuing this innovation, ams OSRAM invites show visitors to experience how its products make an important contribution to their digitalization and sustainability challenges, without compromising on spectacular showmanship. The company is proud to support the entertainment industry and be part of the #restart following the massive disruption it has faced in recent years.

"It takes passion - and great lighting - to create a show," says Antonio Marino, Global Sales Entertainment at ams OSRAM. "Entertainment and architecture lighting solutions by ams OSRAM turn concerts, TV shows, theater performances and architecture of all types into unforgettable visual experiences. This is great not just for audiences but also for artists and lighting designers, who can bring amazing light shows to the global stage with ams OSRAM's help."

Show visitors can learn more at Prolight + Sound 2022, Hall 12.1, Booth E71, Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt am Main, Germany. An overview of the full range of products that ams OSRAM is showcasing at Prolight + Sound 2022 is available at: www.osram.com/prolightsound.

At neighbouring booths E69 and F70, our subsidiary, Claypaky, presents its broad portfolio. Innovative solutions, amazing effects, outstanding features, and incredible versatility of fixtures - even the most demanding requests find an answer in Claypaky's wide range of products, digital solutions and services: www.claypaky.it

SIRIUS HRI - spectacular, every time

ams OSRAM presents SIRIUS HRI reflector lamps with particularly high luminance for moving heads including recently launched lamps in the SIRIUS HRI PRO, VALUE and CORE series.

SIRIUS HRI PRO. Premium products offering the highest output with very stable light over the increased lifetime, all features included. The PRO ECGs incorporate software for dimming of the lamps, allowing for the maximum performance over the longest lifetimes. Perfect for all applications and markets. New: SIRIUS HRI 260W PRO, SIRIUS HRI 310W S PRO, SIRIUS HRI 380W PRO.

Premium products offering the highest output with very stable light over the increased lifetime, all features included. The PRO ECGs incorporate software for dimming of the lamps, allowing for the maximum performance over the longest lifetimes. Perfect for all applications and markets. New: SIRIUS HRI 260W PRO, SIRIUS HRI 310W S PRO, SIRIUS HRI 380W PRO. SIRIUS HRI CORE. Standard product offering the best combination of performance and lifetime without further control features. Perfect for all uses in entertainment stage lighting and architainment. Certified for all markets. New: SIRIUS HRI 420W, SIRIUS 550W XL, SIRIUS 580W F.

Standard product offering the best combination of performance and lifetime without further control features. Perfect for all uses in entertainment stage lighting and architainment. Certified for all markets. New: SIRIUS HRI 420W, SIRIUS 550W XL, SIRIUS 580W F. SIRIUS HRI VALUE. Standard product offering the best value for the price-focused buyer. High output with enhanced center intensity. Perfect for small clubs and venues. New: SIRIUS HRI 251W, SIRIUS HRI 311W, SIRIUS HRI 371W+.

SIRIUS HRI entertainment stage lighting lamps are suitable for indoor and outdoor lighting, especially at festivals. They deliver high power and luminous flux for compact moving heads.

The control gear and the lamps are produced by ams OSRAM and are therefore perfectly matched. A latest-generation integrated control board is available for both systems, enabling future smart modes of operation for longer lifetime and lower maintenance costs.

Lok-it! - amazing effects on stage

Specified in fixtures throughout the world, ams OSRAM Lok-it! lamps are known for their excellent brightness, reliability, and color quality. Designed for ease of use and safety, these lamps allow for handling only by the base, and insertion into the fixture from the back of the reflector, so there is less risk to the quartz capsule during installation or removal. Two new additions join the series at this year's Prolight + Sound: the Lok-it! 1800 W Brilliant and the Lok-it! 2000 W Brilliant with a color rendering index (CRI) of approximately 95.

SharXS - bringing emotions to light

Thanks to their diverse range of applications, it is no longer possible to imagine entertainment lighting without double-ended metal-halide lamps. With its modular SharXS HTI series, ams OSRAM offers a particularly energy-efficient and therefore affordable variant for use in moving heads, scanners, projectors and color changers. ams OSRAM introduces two new SharXS Brilliant lamps - 1200W and 1500 W - which are equipped with a high color rendering index of 90 and eXtreme Seal (XS) technology for optimal heat resistance.

HMI DIGITAL - true expressions revealed

For over 50 years, ams OSRAM HMI lamps have met the toughest demands of the film and TV industry. This award-winning technology has become integral to film sets around the world. HMI lamps are metal halide discharge lamps, which have excellent color rendering and photometric integrity throughout their life. HMI DIGITAL provides every feature needed to light traditional film productions, as well as theatre stages.

HMI DIGITAL 1600, 6000W, 9000W, and 18000W - the latest members of HMI DIGITAL family - are not only equipped with UV-blocking glass but also with improved mechanical stability and robustness.

At Prolight + Sound 2022 ams OSRAM will showcase its extended range of world-class lighting solutions for theater, stage and events.

Image: OSRAM

For further information

Press Contact:

Helena Schauer

Tel.: +498962133158

E-Mail: Helena.Schauer@ams-osram.com

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 24,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Eckdaten:

Vorstellung neuer Mitglieder der Produktfamilien SIRIUS HRI, Lok-it!, SharXS und HMI DIGITAL

Ein verlässlicher Partner für Lichtdesigner, der dank jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung und kontinuierlicher Innovation die anspruchsvollen Anforderungen der Branche erfüllt

Als Teil des #Restart sind wir stolz darauf, die Unterhaltungsindustrie zu unterstützen

München, Deutschland und Premstätten, Österreich (26. April 2022) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von optischen Lösungen, stellt auf der Prolight + Sound 2022 auf der Messe Frankfurt sein erweitertes Angebot an erstklassigen Beleuchtungslösungen für Theater, Bühnen und Events vor. Zu den Produkt-Highlights gehören die neuen SIRIUS HRI PRO, VALUE und CORE Serien für kleine Moving Heads, die "Plug-and-Play" Lok-it! Power Serie für Theater- und Konzertbeleuchtung, die lichtstarken SharXS Brilliant Lampen für den Einsatz in Moving Heads, Scannern und Projektoren sowie die DIGITAL HMI Lampen für Film- und Studiobeleuchtung.

Seit Jahrzehnten verlassen sich professionelle Lichtdesigner auf die technische Expertise des Unternehmens, um Kreativität in atemberaubende Inszenierungen zu verwandeln. Im Zuge dessen lädt ams OSRAM die Messebesucher ein, zu erleben, wie seine Produkte einen wichtigen Beitrag in den Bereichen Digitalisierung und Nachhaltigkeit leisten, ohne dabei Kompromisse bei spektakulären Inszenierungen einzugehen. Das Unternehmen ist stolz darauf, die Unterhaltungsindustrie zu unterstützen und Teil des #Restart zu sein, nachdem diese in den letzten Jahren mit enormen Veränderungen konfrontiert war.

"Es braucht Leidenschaft - und großartiges Licht - um eine Show zu gestalten", sagt Antonio Marino, Global Sales Entertainment bei ams OSRAM. "Entertainment- und Architekturlichtlösungen von ams OSRAM machen Konzerte, TV-Shows, Theateraufführungen und Architektur aller Art zu unvergesslichen visuellen Erlebnissen. Das freut nicht nur das Publikum, sondern auch die Künstler und Lichtdesigner, die mit Hilfe von ams OSRAM beeindruckende Lichtshows auf die Bühne bringen können."

Messebesucher erfahren mehr auf der Prolight + Sound 2022, Halle 12.1, Stand E71, Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland. Einen Überblick über die gesamte Produktpalette, die ams OSRAM auf der Prolight + Sound 2022 präsentiert, finden Sie unter: www.osram.com/prolightsound.

Auf den benachbarten Ständen E69 und F70 präsentiert das Tochterunternehmen Claypaky sein breites Portfolio. Innovative Lösungen, faszinierende Effekte, herausragende Features und eine unglaubliche Vielseitigkeit der Scheinwerfer - selbst die anspruchsvollsten Wünsche finden eine Antwort in Claypakys breitem Angebot an Produkten, digitalen Lösungen und Dienstleistungen: www.claypaky.it

SIRIUS HRI - jedes Mal spektakulär

ams OSRAM präsentiert SIRIUS HRI Reflektorlampen mit besonders hoher Leuchtdichte für Moving Heads, darunter die neu eingeführten Lampen der SIRIUS HRI PRO, VALUE und CORE Serie.

SIRIUS HRI PRO. Premiumprodukte mit höchster Leistung und gleichmäßiger Lichtausbeute über die gesamte Lebensdauer, inklusive aller Features. Die PRO EVGs verfügen über eine Software zum Dimmen der Lampen, die eine maximale Leistung bis zur längsten Lebensdauer ermöglicht. Perfekt für alle Anwendungen und Märkte. Neu: SIRIUS HRI 260W PRO, SIRIUS HRI 310W S PRO, SIRIUS HRI 380W PRO.

Premiumprodukte mit höchster Leistung und gleichmäßiger Lichtausbeute über die gesamte Lebensdauer, inklusive aller Features. Die PRO EVGs verfügen über eine Software zum Dimmen der Lampen, die eine maximale Leistung bis zur längsten Lebensdauer ermöglicht. Perfekt für alle Anwendungen und Märkte. Neu: SIRIUS HRI 260W PRO, SIRIUS HRI 310W S PRO, SIRIUS HRI 380W PRO. SIRIUS HRI CORE. Teil des Standard-Portfolios mit der besten Kombination aus Leistung und Lebensdauer ohne weitere Kontrollfunktionen. Perfekt für alle Anwendungen in der Unterhaltungsbranche, Bühnenbeleuchtung und im Architainment. Zertifiziert für alle Märkte. Neu: SIRIUS HRI 420W, SIRIUS 550W XL, SIRIUS 580W F.

Teil des Standard-Portfolios mit der besten Kombination aus Leistung und Lebensdauer ohne weitere Kontrollfunktionen. Perfekt für alle Anwendungen in der Unterhaltungsbranche, Bühnenbeleuchtung und im Architainment. Zertifiziert für alle Märkte. Neu: SIRIUS HRI 420W, SIRIUS 550W XL, SIRIUS 580W F. SIRIUS HRI VALUE. Teil des Standard-Portfolios mit dem besten Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis für den preisbewussten Käufer. Hohe Leistung mit verbesserter Mittelintensität. Perfekt für kleine Clubs und Veranstaltungsorte. Neu: SIRIUS HRI 251W, SIRIUS HRI 311W, SIRIUS HRI 371W+.

SIRIUS HRI Entertainment-Bühnenscheinwerfer eignen sich für die Innen- und Außenbeleuchtung, insbesondere bei Festivals. Sie liefern hohe Leistungen und Lichtströme für kompakte Moving Heads.

Sowohl die Vorschaltgeräte als auch die Lampen werden von ams OSRAM hergestellt und sind somit perfekt aufeinander abgestimmt. Für beide Systeme ist eine integrierte Steuerplatine der neuesten Generation erhältlich, die künftig intelligente Betriebsmodi für eine längere Lebensdauer und geringere Wartungskosten ermöglicht.

Lok-it! - faszinierende Effekte auf der Bühne

ams OSRAMs Lok-it! Lampen werden weltweit in Scheinwerfern eingesetzt und sind für ihre hervorragende Helligkeit, Zuverlässigkeit und Farbqualität bekannt. Diese Lampen sind auf Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Sicherheit ausgelegt. Die Handhabung erfolgt am Sockel und die Lampen werden von der Rückseite des Reflektors in die Leuchte eingesetzt, so dass die Quarzkapsel beim Ein- und Ausbau weniger gefährdet ist. Auf der diesjährigen Prolight + Sound wird die Serie um zwei neue Produkte erweitert: die Lok-it! 1800 W Brilliant und der Lok-it! 2000 W Brilliant mit einem Farbwidergabeindex (CRI) von ungefähr 95.

SharXS - Emotionen ans Licht bringen

Zweiseitig gesockelte Halogen-Metalldampflampen sind aufgrund ihrer vielfältigen Einsatzmöglichkeiten aus der Entertainmentbeleuchtung nicht mehr wegzudenken. Mit der modularen SharXS HTI-Serie bietet ams OSRAM eine besonders energieeffiziente und damit kostengünstige Variante für den Einsatz in Moving Heads, Scannern, Projektoren und Farbwechslern. ams OSRAM stellt zwei neue SharXS Brilliant Lampen - 1200W und 1500 W - vor, die mit einem hohen Farbwiedergabeindex von 90 und eXtreme Seal (XS) Technologie für optimale Hitzebeständigkeit ausgestattet sind.

HMI DIGITAL - echte Ausdrücke enthüllen

Seit über 50 Jahren erfüllen ams OSRAM HMI-Lampen die höchsten Anforderungen der Film- und Fernsehindustrie. Diese preisgekrönte Technologie ist aus Filmsets auf der ganzen Welt nicht mehr wegzudenken. HMI-Lampen sind Halogen-Metall-Entladungslampen, die während ihrer gesamten Lebensdauer eine hervorragende Farbwiedergabe und photometrische Integrität aufweisen. HMI DIGITAL bietet alle Funktionen, die für die Beleuchtung von traditionellen Filmproduktionen und Theaterbühnen benötigt werden.

HMI DIGITAL 1600, 6000W, 9000W und 18000W - die neuesten Mitglieder der HMI DIGITAL Familie - sind nicht nur mit UV-blockierendem Glas ausgestattet, sondern auch mit verbesserter mechanischer Stabilität und Robustheit.



Auf der Prolight + Sound 2022 präsentiert ams OSRAM sein erweitertes Angebot an erstklassigen Lichtlösungen für Theater, Bühnen und Events.

Bild: OSRAM

Für weitere Informationen

Pressekontakt:

Helena Schauer

Tel.: +498962133158

E-Mail: Helena.Schauer@ams-osram.com

Über ams OSRAM

Die ams OSRAM Gruppe (SIX: AMS), ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter von optischen Lösungen. Wir verbinden Licht mit Intelligenz und Innovation mit Leidenschaft und bereichern so das Leben der Menschen. Das bedeutet für uns Sensing is Life.

Mit einer gemeinsam mehr als 110 Jahren zurückreichenden Geschichte definiert sich unser Unternehmen im Kern durch Vorstellungskraft, tiefes technisches Know-how sowie die Fähigkeit, Sensor- und Lichttechnologien im globalen industriellen Maßstab zu fertigen. Wir entwickeln begeisternde Innovationen, die es unseren Kunden in den Märkten Consumer, Automobil, Gesundheit und Industrie ermöglichen, dem Wettbewerb einen Schritt voraus zu sein. Zugleich treiben wir damit Innovationen voran, die unsere Lebensqualität hinsichtlich Gesundheit, Sicherheit und Komfort nachhaltig erhöhen und dabei die Auswirkungen auf die Umwelt reduzieren.

Unsere rund 24.000 Mitarbeiter weltweit sorgen mit Innovationen in den Bereichen Sensorik, Beleuchtung und Visualisierung für sichereres Fahren, effektivere medizinische Diagnosen und mehr Komfort im Kommunikationsalltag. Unsere Arbeit lässt Technologien für bahnbrechende Anwendungen Wirklichkeit werden, was sich in über 15.000 erteilten und angemeldeten Patenten widerspiegelt. Mit Hauptsitz in Premstätten/Graz (Österreich) und einem Co-Hauptsitz in München (Deutschland) erzielte die ams OSRAM Gruppe im Jahr 2021 einen Umsatz von über EUR 5 Mrd. und ist als ams-OSRAM AG an der SIX Swiss Exchange notiert (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Mehr über uns erfahren Sie auf https://ams-osram.com.

ams ist eine eingetragene Handelsmarke der ams-OSRAM AG. Zusätzlich sind viele unserer Produkte und Dienstleistungen angemeldete oder eingetragene Handelsmarken der ams-Gruppe. Alle übrigen hier genannten Namen von Unternehmen oder Produkten können Handelsmarken oder eingetragene Handelsmarken ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber sein.

