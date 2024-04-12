• Happened in 2024 March, a 5-day-visit to Foshan and Shenzhen, China

• Together with ams OSRAM's Greater China commercial team, Mr. Kamper interacted with various key EV customers

• Mr. Kamper visited and commended the ams OSRAM automotive lighting manufacturing and R&D Foshan factory (AMSP), and hosted the Regional Townhall Meeting in Shenzhen sales office



Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (Apr 11, 2024) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters, has announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the company 's Management Board, Mr. Aldo Kamper, concluded his visit to China in March. During the visit, Mr. Kamper along with ams OSRAM's Greater China commercial team, visited various key customers, demonstrating the company's commitment to innovation and deepening cooperation with customers in all fields.



Mr. Kamper's first stop in China was a visit to the ams OSRAM automotive lighting manufacturing and R&D factory in Foshan (AMSP). After learning about the team's unity and innovative achievements, he expressed his gratitude and appreciation: "Our Foshan manufacturing team has performed excellently in improving quality, enriching the product portfolio, very quickly and flexibly responding to market demands. Let's keep our momentum ongoing, embrace innovation, persist in breaking new ground, and bravely tackle the growing challenges of the market."



In addition to the factory visit, Mr. Kamper also hosted the Regional Townhall Meeting at the ams OSRAM Shenzhen sales office, introducing the current development and long-term strategic layout of the company to employees. He stated that ams OSRAM is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters, with a solid product and customer foundation in the automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer markets. The company will continue to actively explore emerging technologies and products, strive to integrate a broader upstream and downstream business community, and further enhance its leading position in core markets.



During meetings with China key automotive customers, Mr. Kamper detailed the company's latest developments and technological innovations, including the world-class products and solutions such as the high-resolution LED headlight EVIYOS® 2.0, LED-on-foil technology ALIYOS™, intelligent LED RGBi, LiDAR, head-up display HUD, and in-cabin sensing solutions. He engaged in in-depth discussions with senior executives and management board from

customers. Furthermore, while visiting showrooms and test-driving customers' flagship models, Mr. Kamper also had words of appreciation for the China's electric vehicle market. He exclaimed, "China's electric vehicles are leading the world in the development and adoption of new technologies and products. As the country with the world's largest consumer base and demand for vehicle updates, China's electric vehicle market has further potential for growth."



The key customers also welcomed Mr. Kamper's visit as both sides affirmed ams OSRAM's long-term strong support for customers and relentless pursuit of innovation. Discussions centered on expanding collaboration across various sectors including automotive lighting, incabin sensing, and advanced driving systems such as the autonomous driving. Looking ahead, customers expressed hopes for mutual efforts in advancing innovative solutions and applications for electric vehicle. The commitment to continued close cooperation, mutual benefits, and contribution to the rapid development of the global electric vehicle market was reiterated by both sides.



At the end of this visit, Mr. Kamper commented, "I would like to thank our customers and the Greater China commercial team. This visit signifies our deeper engagement in the China automotive market, particularly in the realm of electric vehicles. Moving forward, we are committed to enhancing our brand presence, intensifying innovation, broadening collaboration opportunities, and playing a vital role in advancing the electrification and

intelligence of China's dynamic electric vehicle market."