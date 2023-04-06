Advanced search
    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS-OSRAM AG

(AMS)
2023-04-06
6.295 CHF   +0.21%
11:01aNew Photodiode From ams OSRAM Improves Performance in Visible and IR Light Applications
BU
04/05Ams OSRAM Sells Digital Systems Business to China's Inventronics
MT
04/04Ams-osram Ag : ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics
EQ
New Photodiode From ams OSRAM Improves Performance in Visible and IR Light Applications

04/06/2023 | 11:01am EDT
  • New TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 photodiode provides higher sensitivity and much higher linearity than standard photodiodes on the market today
  • Wearable devices using the TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 will be able to improve heart rate and SpO2 measurement in challenging ambient light conditions
  • By using the TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202, manufacturers of wearable devices aimed at the premium segment of the market can differentiate their products through superior performance in vital signs measurement

ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, has launched the TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202, a photodiode that offers improved performance compared to existing standard photodiodes, including higher sensitivity to visible light in the green part of the spectrum, and increased linearity.

These improved features enable smart watches, activity trackers and other wearable devices to measure heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) more accurately, by substantially reducing the effect of interference from ambient light, and improving the quality of the received optical signal.

Benefiting from various optimizations of the process technology with which the photodiode die is fabricated, the TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 achieves 30 times higher linearity in the infrared spectrum than standard photodiodes, according to ams OSRAM internal benchmarking. Laboratory characterization also shows substantially increased sensitivity at the green wavelength used for heart rate measurement in photoplethysmography (PPG) – a technique that tracks the peaks and troughs of light absorption by blood vessels.

When used in PPG systems, the highly linear TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 will enable manufacturers of wearable devices to achieve much higher accuracy in SpO2 measurements in conditions exposed to strong or fast-changing ambient light intensity. A typical example of such conditions occurs when the user runs or cycles through a dense urban area and moves in and out of the shade thrown by tall buildings.

The TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202’s higher sensitivity to green wavelengths improves heart rate measurement by enabling the system to operate with lower LED light intensity, saving power and helping to extend battery run-time, while maintaining highly accurate measurements. The TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202’s specially designed package with black sidewalls minimizes internal cross-talk, further decreasing error in optical measurements and increasing the stability of heart rate measurements.

Florian Lex, Product Marketing Manager at ams OSRAM, said: ‘Premium products in the wearable device market add value by providing vital signs measurements that the user can trust. By designing out the photodiode’s high non-linearity, which impairs the operation of SpO2 measurement circuits, ams OSRAM is enabling wearable device manufacturers to differentiate their products and secure a higher premium positioning in the competitive market for active lifestyle technology products.’

The TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 photodiode is in volume production now. Please click here for sample requests or for more technical information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 841 M 5 286 M 5 286 M
Net income 2022 -320 M -350 M -350 M
Net Debt 2022 1 715 M 1 873 M 1 873 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 661 M 1 814 M 1 814 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 95,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,36 €
Average target price 8,81 €
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Managers and Directors
Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer
Margarete Haase Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Technology Officer
Verena Vescoli Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Michael Grimm Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMS-OSRAM AG-6.93%1 814
NVIDIA CORPORATION83.94%662 885
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.84%452 661
BROADCOM INC.12.50%262 249
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.25%160 580
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.48.02%149 150
