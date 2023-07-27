AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") are principally engaged in the operation of franchised public light bus ("PLB"), also commonly known as green minibus, and residents' bus transportation services in Hong Kong.

With over 48 years of experience in the local franchised PLB transportation sector, the Group is one of the leading franchised PLB operators in Hong Kong. Over the years, riding on its expertise, the Group continuously improves its routes and services and grows alongside with Hong Kong's transportation network development. Currently, the Group operates 72 franchised PLB routes with 354 PLBs and four residents' bus routes with seven public buses. To enhance sitting comfort for passengers, the Group's fleet is well-equipped with environmentally friendly PLBs and state-of-