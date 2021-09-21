AMS Public Transport : Introduction of HKI GMB 59S

Introduction of HKI GMB 59S
Details Published: 21 September 2021
Service Adjustment
New HKI GMB 59S (Aberdeen (Tung Sing Road) - Water World) will be introduced w.e.f. 22 Sep 2021 (Wed). The service will be available on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays only. The operating details are as follows:
Service Hours
From Aberdeen (Tung Sing Road) to Water World
Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays
9:45AM - 12:15PM (every 30 minutes)
From Water World to Aberdeen (Tung Sing Road)
Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays
4:30PM - 7:00PM (every 30 minutes)
Fare
$6.00
(Broadview Court to Aberdeen $4.20)
Terminus at Aberdeen
Tung Sing Road (Terminus of GMB 59B)
