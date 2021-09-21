Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    77   KYG041561088

AMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(77)
  Report
AMS Public Transport : Introduction of HKI GMB 59S

09/21/2021 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Introduction of HKI GMB 59S
Details Published: 21 September 2021

Service Adjustment

New HKI GMB 59S (Aberdeen (Tung Sing Road) - Water World) will be introduced w.e.f. 22 Sep 2021 (Wed). The service will be available on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays only. The operating details are as follows:

Service Hours
From Aberdeen (Tung Sing Road) to Water World
Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays
9:45AM - 12:15PM (every 30 minutes)

From Water World to Aberdeen (Tung Sing Road)
Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays
4:30PM - 7:00PM (every 30 minutes)

Fare
$6.00
(Broadview Court to Aberdeen $4.20)

Terminus at Aberdeen
Tung Sing Road (Terminus of GMB 59B)

Disclaimer

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 303 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net income 2021 21,8 M 2,80 M 2,80 M
Net Debt 2021 251 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,22x
Yield 2021 10,6%
Capitalization 171 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 196
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart AMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Man Chun Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sui Chun Ng Finance Director & Executive Director
Ling Sun Wong Chairman
Yu Fung Wong Manager-Operations
Yuen Tak Fai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.00%22
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.96%34 892
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.54%3 754
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-9.58%2 476
FIRSTGROUP PLC16.42%1 431
NOBINA AB (PUBL)14.43%787