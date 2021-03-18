Log in
AMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(77)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/18
0.66 HKD   +3.13%
03/18 AMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT  : Permanent suspension service of HKI GMB 69A on Sat, Sun and public holidays
PU
03/12 AMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT  : Service adjustment of HKI GMB 69
PU
AMS Public Transport : Permanent suspension service of HKI GMB 69A on Sat, Sun and public holidays

03/18/2021 | 11:04pm EDT
Permanent suspension service of HKI GMB 69A on Sat, Sun and public holidays
Details Published: 19 March 2021

Service Adjustment

The service of HKI GMB 69A on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays will be permanently suspended w.e.f. 20 Mar 2021, while the service on Mondays to Fridays remains unchanged.

Mon - Fri (holidays excepted)

From Cyberport From Aberdeen
First Departure 10:00AM 10:10AM
Last Departure 5:00PM 5:10PM
Headway 10 - 20 mins.


Passengers being affected can switch to HKI GMB 58 for the journey between Cyberport and Aberdeen.

Disclaimer

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 03:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
