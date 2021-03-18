AMS Public Transport : Permanent suspension service of HKI GMB 69A on Sat, Sun and public holidays

Permanent suspension service of HKI GMB 69A on Sat, Sun and public holidays

Service Adjustment

The service of HKI GMB 69A on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays will be permanently suspended w.e.f. 20 Mar 2021, while the service on Mondays to Fridays remains unchanged.



Mon - Fri (holidays excepted)

From Cyberport From Aberdeen First Departure 10:00AM 10:10AM Last Departure 5:00PM 5:10PM Headway 10 - 20 mins.



Passengers being affected can switch to HKI GMB 58 for the journey between Cyberport and Aberdeen.