AMS Public Transport : Permanent suspension service of HKI GMB 69A on Sat, Sun and public holidays

Details Published: 19 March 2021
The service of HKI GMB 69A on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays will be permanently suspended w.e.f. 20 Mar 2021, while the service on Mondays to Fridays remains unchanged.
Mon - Fri (holidays excepted)
From Cyberport
From Aberdeen
First Departure
10:00AM
10:10AM
Last Departure
5:00PM
5:10PM
Headway
10 - 20 mins.
Passengers being affected can switch to HKI GMB 58 for the journey between Cyberport and Aberdeen.
