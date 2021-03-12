Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited    77   KYG041561088

AMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(77)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/11
0.62 HKD   -1.59%
02:34aAMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT  : Service adjustment of HKI GMB 69
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMS Public Transport : Service adjustment of HKI GMB 69

03/12/2021 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Service adjustment of HKI GMB 69
Details Published: 12 March 2021

Service Adjustment

The service of HKI GMB 69 will be adjusted w.e.f. 15 Mar 2021 (Mon) as follows:

1. Adjustment of headway

2. Temporary adjustment of last departure time upon the recent epidermic situation until further notice

From Cyberport From Quarry Bay
First Departure 6:30AM 7:00AM
Last Departure 9:00PM 9:00PM
Headway (mins)

Mon - Fri: 10-30
Sat, Sun and P.H.: 15-30
(After 8:00PM: 30 mins)

Disclaimer

AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:34aAMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT  : Service adjustment of HKI GMB 69
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 365 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net income 2020 -36,4 M -4,69 M -4,69 M
Net Debt 2020 171 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 169 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 295
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart AMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Man Chun Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sui Chun Ng Finance Director & Executive Director
Ling Sun Wong Chairman
Yu Fung Wong Manager-Operations
Yuen Tak Fai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS PUBLIC TRANSPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.33%22
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED12.46%39 024
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS1.61%4 089
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED1.20%2 720
FIRSTGROUP PLC23.85%1 545
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC32.82%750
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ