AMS Public Transport : Service adjustment of HKI GMB 69

Service adjustment of HKI GMB 69
Details Published: 12 March 2021
Service Adjustment
The service of HKI GMB 69 will be adjusted w.e.f. 15 Mar 2021 (Mon) as follows:
1. Adjustment of headway
2. Temporary adjustment of last departure time upon the recent epidermic situation until further notice
|
|
From Cyberport
|
From Quarry Bay
|
First Departure
|
6:30AM
|
7:00AM
|
Last Departure
|
9:00PM
|
9:00PM
|
Headway (mins)
|
Mon - Fri: 10-30
Sat, Sun and P.H.: 15-30
(After 8:00PM: 30 mins)
Disclaimer
