Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Amsterdam Commodities N.V.    ACOMO   NL0000313286

AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N.V.

(ACOMO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/30 11:30:00 am
20.975 EUR   +0.36%
02:05pAMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N : Acomo closes acquisition of Tradin
PU
12/23AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
12/22AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N : Voting results EGM 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amsterdam Commodities N : Acomo closes acquisition of Tradin

12/30/2020 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting, held as a webinar on 22 December 2020, the successful raise of financing, both debt and equity, and clearance from the competition authorities for the acquisition of SunOpta's international organic ingredients business comprising The Organic Corporation B.V. and Tradin Organics USA LLC (together, Tradin), as announced on 10 November 2020, Amsterdam Commodities NV (Euronext: Acomo) confirms that Acomo and SunOpta have today closed the transaction.

Download press release closing (UK)

Download press release closing (NL)

Download press release syndication (UK)

Disclaimer

ACOMO - Amsterdam Commodities NV published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 19:04:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N.V.
02:05pAMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N : Acomo closes acquisition of Tradin
PU
12/23AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
12/22AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N : Voting results EGM 2020
PU
12/22AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N : Acomo announces resolutions of the Extraordinary Gener..
PU
12/10AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N : Press release Webinar EGM
PU
12/04AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
12/04AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
12/02Amsterdam Commodities Raises $115.9 Million To Fund Tradin Organic Acquisitio..
MT
12/02AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
12/01AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N : Acomo kondigt de lancering aan van een accelerated boo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 685 M 842 M 842 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 82,8 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 5,26%
Capitalization 618 M 757 M 760 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 686
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Amsterdam Commodities N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,58 €
Last Close Price 20,90 €
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Allard Goldschmeding Group MD, CFO & Executive Director
Bernard H. Stuivinga Non-Executive Chairman
Yoav Gottesmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Jan Niessen Non-Executive Director
Machtelt Groothuis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES N.V.0.72%757
CORTEVA, INC.28.35%28 266
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-35.21%17 704
QL RESOURCES10.89%3 611
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.58%2 213
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED3.39%1 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ