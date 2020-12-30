Amsterdam Commodities N : Acomo closes acquisition of Tradin

Following the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting, held as a webinar on 22 December 2020, the successful raise of financing, both debt and equity, and clearance from the competition authorities for the acquisition of SunOpta's international organic ingredients business comprising The Organic Corporation B.V. and Tradin Organics USA LLC (together, Tradin), as announced on 10 November 2020, Amsterdam Commodities NV (Euronext: Acomo) confirms that Acomo and SunOpta have today closed the transaction.
