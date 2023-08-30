AMTD Group Inc., AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) (“AMTD Digital”), and AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group (“AMTD WME”), the multi-media, entertainment and cultures worldwide platform of AMTD Group, are thrilled to jointly announce that the highly anticipated movie titled “Moscow Mission” (“Movie”), is successfully scheduled for release to the public nationwide on September 29, 2023.

“Moscow Mission 莫斯科行動” was produced based on the true story of “China-Russia Train Robbery” happened in 1993 which led to China’s first-ever cross-border manhunt. It gathers a group of top stars and heavy weighs including Zhang Hanyu 張涵予, Andy Lau 劉德華, Huang Xuan 黃軒, Janice Man 文詠珊, etc.. The Movie represents the third cooperation between AMTD Group and world’s leading award-winning actor Andy Lau, following the movies titled “Shock Wave 2” and “The Trading Floor” (release date to be announced).

Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group as well as the founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital, serves as an executive producer of the Movie.

AMTD Group focuses on the development of a multi-media, entertainment and culture business platform as one of its long term core strategies. AMTD WME was established earlier this year to embark and focus on global developments in such areas. Leveraging upon its media resources, including L’Officiel’s global fashion media platform; The Art Newspaper’s (pending for closing conditions) globally renowned and authoritative art media voice; DigFin Asia’s leading FinTech news portal; ValueChampion’s lifestyle and financial knowledge hub, etc, AMTD WME endeavours to bridge the East to the West by providing extensive top cultural and social experience to clients around the world.

Xavier Zee, Chief Financial Officer of AMTD Digital, commented, “We are pleased release another movie featuring HK Global superstar Andy Lau and the up and rising actress Janice Man to further deepen our exposure and credentials during our journey of developments in global movie industry. We see many opportunities in the media and entertainment sector globally and will continue to focus our development in this area."

Ken Lo, L’Officiel’s Global Chief of Staff and Asia CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to announce this blockbuster movie which features great actors and production crews. Our continued development in movie sector demonstrates our commitment to be one of the new leading voices in global media and entertainment industry, and we look forward to further collaboration with quality production partners.”

