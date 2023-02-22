AMTD Digital Inc.'s First Half 2023 Financials Achieved over 130% Increase in Net Profit
02/22/2023 | 09:09am EST
AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HKD), a NYSE-listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended October 31, 2022. AMTD IDEA is a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”) and AMTD Group is a Hong Kong-headquartered conglomerate focusing on the “IDEA” strategy to develop the four pillars of core businesses, namely international connectors and business services, digital solutions, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality.
Highlights of Interim Financial Results and Key Changes for the Six Months Ended October 31, 2022
Profit and total comprehensive income for the six months ended October 31, 2022, increased by 131.8% and 134.8%, respectively, as compared to the same period in prior year to HK$83.7 million (US$10.7 million equivalent) and HK$83.3 million (US$10.6 million equivalent), respectively.
The Company successfully expanded its digital media, content and marketing business. To date, AMTD Digital Media and Entertainment Group, being AMTD Digital’s media, cultural and entertainment arm, and including therein AMTD Digital Media Limited, has become one of the major operating subsidiaries under AMTD Digital, and boasts enormous credentials and experience to produce, promote and distribute quality, entertaining and cultural movies, contents, images and outputs to the public.
Developments subsequent to October 31, 2022:
Previously announced transaction of injecting AMTD Assets Group (“AMTD Assets”) into AMTD Digital has been closed successfully in February 2023. AMTD Assets represents the letter “A” of AMTD Group’s “IDEA” strategy, and holds a global portfolio of premium whole building properties, with a fair market value of approximately US$500 million. Following the completion of the transaction, AMTD Digital owns 100% of the equity interest in AMTD Assets.
AMTD Digital is strong in its cash and cash equivalent position. As of October 31, 2022, the Company had a cash and cash equivalent balance of US$138.7 million. In addition, the Company was granted a clean facility line amounting to US$15 million from an international financial institution in February 2023.
Statement from the Board Members and Senior Management:
Dr. Timothy Tong, chairman of the board of directors and independent director of AMTD Digital, commented, “The six-month period that ended on October 31, 2022 was filled with challenges arising from the COVID pandemic and geopolitical tensions around the world. Despite having to face such strong head-wind that was not conducive to business growth, AMTD Digital achieved a nearly 132% net profit growth as compared to the same period a year earlier and was successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange on July 15, 2022. Further, the management of AMTD Digital has positioned the company for further business growth through strategic investments into the digital entertainment and life style sectors, combining multi-media channels, intellectual properties and digital tools to provide VIP services to customers. I thank the management for working so diligently and am cautiously optimistic about the future prospect for strong performance by the company.”
Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, chairman of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and an independent director of AMTD Digital, commented, “I am pleased to see very strong performance by AMTD Digital delivering solid results for the six months ended October 31, 2022. AMTD Digital has shown resilience, perseverance, and a great deal of creativity moving the company solidly and confidently forward through global turbulent waters. I congratulate the leadership team for their dedication, commitment and hard work.”
Mr. Mark Lo, CEO and director of AMTD Digital, commented, “For most part of 2022 our markets continued to be affected by the ongoing COVID pandemic and travel restrictions, geopolitical tensions and rising U.S. interest rates environment. However, we are delighted to report that our business growth remained solid, with interim results demonstrating an over 130% net profit growth against a challenging macro backdrop. Our company also achieved a significant milestone in July 2022 which was the successful listing on the New York Stock Exchange amid an overall challenging environment in the capital markets. Post IPO we continued to demonstrate our ambition and commitment to expansion, with recent developments to strengthen our presence into the digital media and entertainment segment, including various film productions. Lastly, I would like to thank the board for its support and guidance and also the strong commitment from the management team. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our shareholders, business partners and clients for their support and business opportunities.”
Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended October 31, 2022
Revenue
Our revenue from contracts with customers increased from HK$101.4 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$109.3 million (US$13.9 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022, primarily due to the expansion of the following businesses.
Digital financial services. Our commission income from the digital financial services segment increased from HK$3.7 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$4.6 million (US$0.6 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022.
Digital solutions. Our fee income from the digital solutions segment increased from HK$97.5 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$100.7 million (US$12.8 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022.
Corporate. Our digital media, content, and marketing services income from corporate segment increased from HK$0.2 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$4.0 million (US$0.5 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022.
Employee benefits expense
Our employee benefits expense decreased by 13.5% from HK$34.1 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$29.5 million (US$3.7 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022, primarily due to the decrease in share-based payment expense.
Advertising and promotion expense
Our advertising and promotion expense decreased by 19.4% from HK$3.1 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$2.5 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022 mainly due to a decrease in third-party media sponsorship during the six months ended October 31, 2022 as we successfully developed and evolved into a global media company.
Premises and office expenses
Our premises and office expenses increased by 8.6% from HK$3.5 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK3.8 million (US$0.5 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022 mainly due to our business expansion in the six months ended October 31, 2022.
Legal and professional fee
Our legal and professional fee decreased by 5.1% from HK$9.9 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$9.4 million (US$1.2 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022 mainly due to decrease in legal and professional fee as our listing was completed in July 2022.
Depreciation and amortization
Our depreciation and amortization expenses remained steadily at HK$3.3 million (US$0.4 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022.
Changes in fair value on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (“FVTPL”)
Our changes in fair value on financial assets measured at FVTPL was HK$0.3 million in the six months ended October 31, 2021, compared to HK$2.7 million (US$0.3 million) in the six months ended October 31, 2022, primarily due to the unrealized gain from certain investments in the six months ended October 31, 2022.
Interest income from notes receivable
Our interest income from notes receivable of HK$24.2 million (US$3.1 million) was recorded for the six months ended October 31, 2022 due to the new notes issued by counter-parties in arm’s length transactions after October 31, 2021.
Income tax expense
We incurred income tax expense of HK$11.4 million and HK$13.6 million (US$1.7 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The increase in our income tax expense was attributable to an increase in assessable profits in the six months ended October 31, 2022.
Profit for the period
As a result of the foregoing, our profit increased from HK$36.1 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$83.7 million (US$10.7 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022.
Exchange rate
The Company’s business is mainly conducted in Hong Kong and most of its revenues generated are denominated in Hong Kong dollars. This announcement contains translations of Hong Kong dollars into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Hong Kong dollars to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of HK$7.8498 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of October 31, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. No representation is made that the Hong Kong dollar amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on October 31, 2022, or at any other rate.
About AMTD Digital Inc.
AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, digital solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital Inc.’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2022
For the Six Months Ended October 31,
2021
2022
HK$
HK$
US$
(in thousands, except for percentages and per share data)
Revenue from contracts with customers
101,357
109,254
13,918
Employee benefits expense
(34,078
)
(29,525
)
(3,761
)
Advertising and promotion expense
(3,118
)
(2,494
)
(318
)
Premises and office expenses
(3,518
)
(3,783
)
(482
)
Legal and professional fee
(9,911
)
(9,412
)
(1,199
)
Depreciation and amortization
(3,293
)
(3,304
)
(421
)
Other expenses
(888
)
(3,910
)
(498
)
Changes in fair value on financial assets measured at FVTPL
301
2,756
351
Interest income from notes receivable
—
24,245
3,089
Other income
511
13,840
1,763
Other gains and losses, net
196
(332
)
(42
)
Profit before tax
47,559
97,335
12,400
Income tax expense
(11,427
)
(13,588
)
(1,731
)
Profit for the period
36,132
83,747
10,669
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
(643
)
(425
)
(54
)
Other comprehensive expense for the period
(643
)
(425
)
(54
)
Total comprehensive income for the period
35,489
83,322
10,615
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
40,890
87,019
11,086
- Non-controlling interests
(4,758
)
(3,272
)
(417
)
36,132
83,747
10,669
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
40,562
86,867
11,067
- Non-controlling interests
(5,073
)
(3,545
)
(452
)
35,489
83,322
10,615
Earnings per share
- Basic (HK$)
0.61
1.21
0.15
- Diluted (HK$)
0.60
1.21
0.15
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT APRIL 30, 2022 AND OCTOBER 31, 2022