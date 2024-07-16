On April 30, 2024, the board of directors of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) approved a change of fiscal year end. The change was resulted from the continual global expansion of AMTD Group Inc., the Controlling Shareholder, and its need to realign the various fiscal calendar year-end dates of both its in-house developed and acquired subsidiaries.

As a result of the change of fiscal year end, we are required to and we successfully filed a transition report on Form 20-F for the six-month transition period from May 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023. The transition report on Form 20-F, which contains our unaudited consolidated financial statements for the transition period, can be accessed on SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

