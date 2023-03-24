Advanced search
    HKB   KYG2957E1017

AMTD IDEA GROUP

(HKB)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  01:19:47 2023-01-27 am EST
12.93 SGD   -0.15%
AMTD IDEA Group's Retirement Fund (Mandatory Provident Fund, “MPF”) Schemes Achieved Five Awards from MPF Ratings

03/24/2023 | 06:50am EDT
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. (formerly known as AMTD Group Company Limited and hereinafter referred as “AMTD Group”), has been recognised for the exceptional performance of its MPF schemes with five of “The 2023 MPF Awards” by MPF Ratings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005180/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The five awards include: “1 Year Consistent Performer 2023 – Mixed Asset Fund (Dynamic)”; “1 Year Consistent Performer 2023 – Mixed Asset Fund (41-60)”; “5 Year Consistent Performer 2023 – Mixed Asset Fund (Dynamic)”; “5 Year Consistent Performer 2023 – Mixed Asset Fund (81-100)”; and “10 Year Consistent Performer 2023 – Mixed Asset Fund (Dynamic)”.

MPF Ratings was launched in 2010 and has become the market leader in supporting the maximisation of Hong Kong’s retirement savings. Its objective is to raise the quality of the performance and services of MPF schemes and improve the governance and compliance standards of scheme providers. The awards are designed to help scheme members identify best practices among MPF schemes in the market.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 385 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2021 1 222 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2021 1 118 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 788 M 3 013 M 3 038 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 5,50%
Chart AMTD IDEA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AMTD IDEA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Fung Chief Executive Officer
Ho Sum Zee Co-Chief Financial Officer
Man Chun Chiu Co-Chief Financial Officer
Feridun Hamdullahpur Chairman
Annie Koh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMTD IDEA GROUP0.00%3 013
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.02%97 921
UBS GROUP AG4.01%60 887
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-5.01%34 578
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.56%31 246
STATE STREET CORPORATION-6.29%25 040
