    HKB   KYG2957E1017

AMTD IDEA GROUP

(HKB)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  01:19:47 2023-01-27 am EST
12.93 SGD   -0.15%
Calvin Choi Appointed as a Member of Inaugural Editorial Board of FinanceAsia

03/08/2023 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dr. Calvin Choi, chairman of AMTD Group and founder of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), has been appointed as a member of the inaugural editorial board of FinanceAsia, to offer guidance and expertise to shape content coverage over the course of 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005855/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in 1996, FinanceAsia is the region’s premier capital markets publication. As a news service, FinanceAsia aims to provide in-depth coverage of the latest developments across equity, debt and M&A deals, and it offers exclusive interviews and unique insights into Asia’s rapidly evolving business landscape. In addition to its online coverage, FinanceAsia delivers a bi-annual magazine covering the latest trends and market movements for Asia’s leading finance professionals.

Dr. Choi commented, “I am honored to join the inaugural editorial board of FinanceAsia. The publication has long been regarded as a key influencer of Asia Pacific capital markets. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with the other eight editorial board members to contribute to its ongoing developments and success.”

Dr. Choi’s joining of the editorial board of FinanceAsia, alongside the continuing buildout of AMTD Group’s media and entertainment platform to include L’Officiel, DigFin, the strategic stake in Forkast Labs, as well as a strong pipeline of film and other entertainment contents productions, AMTD Group has gradually developed and is continuously building a global digital media platform with exposures to over 32 countries in the world.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a Hong Kong headquartered Asia conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across financial services, digital solutions, media and culture, education and training, and premium assets.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc., are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc. do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 385 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2021 1 222 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2021 1 118 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 788 M 2 949 M 3 038 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 5,50%
