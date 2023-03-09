L'Officiel Inc. SAS granted permits by the Singapore Registrar of Newspapers to publish L'Officiel Magazines locally

Following the completion by L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) of the recruitment of a full team of experienced professionals and local experts in Singapore and Malaysia to earmark for a new and powerful launch under direct owner’s model, AMTD Digital Media Solutions Pte. Ltd. (has now been renamed as L’Officiel Singapore Pte. Ltd.), a subsidiary of L’Officiel SAS Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been granted permits by the Singapore Registrar of Newspapers to publish the L’Officiel Singapore Magazine, and the L’Officiel Hommes Magazine. This is a milestone in the evolution of L’Officiel in Singapore, developing an owners model and integrating the brand globally. AMTD IDEA Group is excited to continue working with its friends and trusted business partners, to bring a fresh and unique L’Officiel products to the Singapore market under one global IP, one global media platform and one global rollout plan.

L’Officiel SAS Inc. together with AMTD Digital Media & Entertainment Group, being the media, cultural and entertainment arm of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), another subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group, form part of a comprehensive platform globally covering media, art, culture and entertainment. The platform boasts extensive credentials and experience in producing, promoting and distributing top quality contents, images and outputs to the public.

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA Group, commented “AMTD IDEA Group is committed to building and establishing a world class platform to include media, art, culture and entertainment areas, serving the public with quality and entertaining contents, as well as providing positive contributions the society through our deep understanding of our global environment and simultaneously local needs for day-to-day lifestyle and entertainment appetites and interests.”

Aileen Soh, Managing Director of Southeast Asia for L’Officiel Singapore Pte. Ltd. and L’Officiel Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. commented, “It is my great honor to be able to join AMTD family and given the trust by L’Officiel’s global chairman Dr. Calvin Choi to oversee the Singapore and Malaysia markets and more exciting territories to be covered. With the support of the huge global network under one brand, one approach and one concept, I am sure L’Officiel and Hommes will excel into another level of excellence!”

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a Hong Kong headquartered Asia conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across financial services, digital solutions, media and culture, education and training, and premium assets.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

