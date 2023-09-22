AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA” or “Company”, NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) announced today that the Company’s board of directors have authorized an increase to the existing share repurchase authority under the share repurchase program previously announced on August 22, 2023 in the amount of US$20 million. As a result, the Company may repurchase up to US$40 million of its American depositary shares or ordinary shares under the said program until the close of business on December 29, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time.

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global capital markets.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

