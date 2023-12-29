Official AMTD IDEA GROUP press release

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) ("AMTD Digital"), alongside with AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group") and AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) ("AMTD IDEA"), through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, together as "AMTD", are excited to announce that a new movie titled “The Goldfinger” (“Movie”) will be released globally to public across P.R.C., Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, China Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, UK, USA, and Canada, etc. on December 30, 2023.

AMTD serves as a Co-production company of the Movie, and Dr. Calvin Choi, Global Chairman of AMTD Group, L’Officiel and The Art Newspaper, and Founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital, serves as a Co-Executive producer.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core businesses spanning across financial services, digital solutions, media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality services.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles as well as hospitality and VIP services. Through our unique eco-system — the "AMTD SpiderNet" — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group

AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group (“AMTD WME”), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments into multi-media, entertainment area, and cultural affairs worldwide. AMTD WME comprises L’OFFICIEL, The Art Newspaper, DigFin, ValueChampion, movie and entertainment projects (including 拆彈專家2、掃毒3、東方華爾街、無名指 etc.), and L’OFFICIEL Coffee, forming a diversified media and entertainment portfolio of businesses.

