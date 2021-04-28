AMTD International : 2020 Business Performance Summary and Updates

AMTD International Inc.'s 2020 Business Performance Summary and Updates

HONG KONG, April 28, 2021 - AMTD International Inc. ('AMTD International' or the 'Company') (NYSE: HKIB; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited ('AMTD Group'), which is a leading comprehensive financial services conglomerate with headquarters in Hong Kong, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic as well as the volatility in the international capital markets in 2020, AMTD International continued to excel in the face of global economic challenges and demonstrated perseverance and solid franchise strengths in its ongoing strategic development and global expansion.

In 2020, the Company successfully completed its secondary listing on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') under the stock ticker 'HKB', becoming the first company in history ever to be dual-listed on both the NYSE and SGX-ST, and also the first company with 'dual class shares scheme' to list in Singapore. AMTD International also established a US$1.0 billion medium term notes programme which is dual-listed on both the Hong Kong Exchange ('HKEX') and the SGX-GT, followed by a successful dual-currency USD and SGD perpetual bond issuance of US$237.7 million (in USD equivalent), representing the first ever exchange offer involving concurrent dual tranche USD and SGD perpetual securities issuance; the first ever Hong Kong financial institution issuing SGD perpetual securities; as well as the first ever Hong Kong issuer issuing SGD fixed-for-life perpetual securities.

AMTD International attaches great importance to embracing the best practices in corporate governance and regards such attribute as fundamental to sustainable development as well as its corporate values and standards. To uphold the highest standards in corporate governance and continuous alignment to global market standards, the Company upgraded the board structure to adopt a majority independent board with both chairman and vice chairman positions served by independent directors. Moreover, AMTD International promoted the second-generation management team to lead the Company into the new age of AMTD version 2.0, further the Company's ongoing transformation, and capture future growth opportunities.

Despite the challenging market environment, AMTD International maintained rapid business development and delivered an upbeat set of results. In 2020, the Company recorded a net profit of HK$1,139 million, a 37.1% year-on-year increase, and assets under management at over HK$26 billion, reaching a new height in AMTD International's operating history. During the year, the Company, as the global coordinator and/or active bookrunner (a senior role in the underwriting syndicate), completed over 40 capital market transactions, with an aggregate amount financed of approximately US$12 billion. Notable transactions included the Hong Kong IPO of China's largest F&B chain company, Yum China Holdings; Weihai City Commercial Bank's H share IPO, the only regional bank listed on the HKEX in 2020; Radiance Holdings' Hong Kong IPO, one of the largest IPOs in property sector on the HKEX in 2020; Joy Spreader's Hong Kong IPO, the largest performance-based we-media marketing services provider in China; BlueCity's US IPO, the world's leading online LGBTQ community; Xiaomi Corporation's US$600 million global USD bond offering, representing its first ever international bond offering; and Citic Limited's US$1 billion dual tranche USD bond offering, one of China's largest SOEs. The Company also successfully completed Dasin Retail Trust's Singapore private placement in 2020, representing our first ECM transaction on the SGX-ST.

In 2020, the Company also expanded its business coverage from Hong Kong and the US markets to Singapore. In May 2020, AMTD International entered into a long-term strategic partnership with the Singapore Exchange to promote the development of Singapore's capital markets and strengthen capital markets connectivity between Singapore, ASEAN, the Greater Bay Area, rest of China and the Middle

