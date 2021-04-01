AMTD International : News | Calvin Choi awarded GBA Outstanding Contribution Award

Organised by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group together with Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community and Greater Bay Area Fintech Promotion Association, the first 'Pilot 9+2' Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Forum and Award Ceremony was successfully held recently in Hong Kong. 'Pilot' refers to the Greater Bay Area taking the lead in the future development of our country. It also means that the enterprises and individuals who pioneer in the development of the Greater Bay Area are the 'pilot leaders' in the region's economic era. More than 150 guests attended the event, including Mrs. Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Ms. Qiu Hong, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central Government in Hong Kong, Mr. Li Jiangzhou, Deputy Director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the CPG in Hong Kong, Mr. Song Ru'an, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, Mr. Erick Tsang, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs of the HKSAR Government, and Mr. Li Dahong, Vice Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group. Mrs. Carrie Lam, Ms. Qiu Hong, Mr. Li Dahong, and Mr. Gong Junlong (Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organisations), delivered speeches at the forum.

The forum also featured an award ceremony to recognize outstanding enterprises, institutions and individuals in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who have made significant efforts and contributions to the development of the Greater Bay Area. Among them, Mr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group and AMTD Charity Foundation, was awarded the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Outstanding Contribution Award (Individual). Other winners of this award include Mr. Hui Wing Mau, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Chairman of the Chinese Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Shimao Group, Mr. Ian Fok, deputy to the National People's Congress, Honorary Chairman of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, CEO of Fok Ying Tung Group, Mr. Gong Junlong, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organisations, Chairman of the Board of Hengyu Group, Mr. Lei Jun, deputy to the National People's Congress, Vice Chairman of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Corporation, Mr. Liu Yiliang, deputy to the National People's Congress, President of Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau, Chairman of Chong Sai Com Enterprise (Group), Mr. Huang Shaokang, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Huiyang Association, Chairman of Bestgrand Holdings, Mr. Raymond Lee, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, President of Hong Kong Federation of Hainan Community Organizations, Chairman of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing, and Mr. Christopher Chuang, Founder of Greater Bay Area Fintech Promotion Association, Chairman of IATS Holding Limited, Founder of Chuang Tze Cheung Charity Foundation. Mrs. Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Ms. Qiu Hong, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central Government in Hong Kongpresented the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Outstanding Contribution Awards to the winners.

A number of political and business leaders, entrepreneurs and authoritative experts from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao also participated in the forum, creating a high-level platform to allow different parties to exchange ideas, surrounding topics such as 'Opportunities for Hong Kong Youth in Greater Bay', 'Financial Connectivity', and 'Hong Kong Innovation and Technology', and focusing the discussion on the economic achievements and opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, as well as Hong Kong's role in the future development of the Greater Bay Area.