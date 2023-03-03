Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AMTE Power plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMTE   GB00BNQRZZ55

AMTE POWER PLC

(AMTE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:41:21 2023-03-03 am EST
58.55 GBX   +8.43%
06:36aAmte Power delivers first ultra prime cells to customer for testing
AN
04:41aAMTE Power Delivers First Battery Cells Designed for Harsh Environments; Shares Climb 9%
MT
03/02UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
Amte Power delivers first ultra prime cells to customer for testing

03/03/2023 | 06:36am EST
(Alliance News) - Amte Power PLC on Friday announced the delivery of its first ultra prime cells to its unnamed customer for testing.

Amte Power is a London-based developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets.

It said the cells were delivered in line with its existing supply and development agreement with the customer, with more cells set to be shipped as part of the development programme.

The product is a non-chargeable cell designed for use "in some of the most difficult environments on earth, with very high energy density and high-temperature performance", Amte Power said.

It also has a low self-discharge, suiting applications where temperature high pressure and accessibility are key considerations.

Amte Power developed the ultra prime cells at its purpose-built cell manufacturing facility in Thurso, Scotland. Looking ahead, it said the Thurso site will continue to scale-up production alongside further research and development.

"Amte Power is one of the only manufacturers of battery cells in the UK today and, although this delivery will have minimal impact on this year's financial performance, it is a crucial first step to have delivered ultra prime cells into the hands of our customer," said Amte Power Chief Executive Officer Alan Hollis.

"We will continue to scale up production of the ultra prime cells at Thurso as we meet the customer demand for this product."

The unnamed customer added: "The cell testing phase is an important milestone for our business, and we look forward to carrying out the testing and building on our existing relationship with Amte Power."

Amte Power will publish its interim results on Wednesday next week, when it will provide further updates on its progress, it said.

Shares in Amte Power were up 5.6% to 57.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

