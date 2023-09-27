(Alliance News) - Amte Power PLC shares were down on Wednesday, after it said it plans to raise GBP250,000 through a retail offer.

The London-based lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells developer and manufacturer said the shares were issued at a price of 1.7 pence each.

The issue price represents a discount of 24% to the closing share price of 2.24 pence per share on Tuesday.

Its shares were down 19% to 1.81 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

