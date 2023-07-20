Amte Power - London-based lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells developer and manufacturer - Continues discussions with existing and potential investors about raising further finance. Says that the company is in a "critical" situation and faces the possibility it could go into administration in the next few days if a solution is not found. Its shares on AIM would be suspended immediately if it was put into administration.
Current stock price: 4.34 pence, down 47%
12-month change: down 93%
By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter
