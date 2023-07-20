AMTE Power PLC is a United Kingdom-based developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells. The Company's products include Ultra High-Power (UHP), Ultra Safe (US), Ultra Energy (UE) and Ultra Prime (UPr). The Ultra High-Power product is developed for the automotive industry. Ultra High-Power is also designed to deliver torque for heavy goods vehicles. The Ultra Safe sodium-ion cell is targeted at battery energy storage for renewable power, including for residential use and in remote locations without grid access. The Ultra Prime is a non-rechargeable cell designed for use in some of the difficult environments on earth, with energy density and temperature performance. Its automotive products are designed specifically for performance cars and heavy goods vehicles to help decarbonize travel and freight. The Company serves markets, including electric vehicles, energy storage and specialized markets.