  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AMTE Power plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMTE   GB00BNQRZZ55

AMTE POWER PLC

(AMTE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:17:49 2023-02-27 am EST
53.75 GBX   -0.46%
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

02/27/2023 | 10:56am EST
Tuesday 28 February 
abrdn PLCFull Year Results
Benchmark Holdings PLCQ1 Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund LtdHalf Year Results
boohoo Group PLCFull Year Results
Cap-XX LtdHalf Year Results
Croda International PLCFull Year Results
Dalata Hotel Group PLCFull Year Results
Derwent London PLCFull Year Results
Hutchmed (China) LtdFull Year Results
Intertek Group PLCFull Year Results
Kitwave Group PLCFull Year Results
Man Group PLCFull Year Results
McBride PLCHalf Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials PLCFull Year Results
Ocado Group PLCFull Year Results
Princess Private Equity Holding LtdFull Year Results
Rotork PLCFull Year Results
Serco Group PLCFull Year Results
St James's Place PLCFull Year Results
S-Ventures PLCFull Year Results
Travis Perkins PLCFull Year Results
Uniphar PLCFull Year Results
Unite Group PLCFull Year Results
Videndum PLCFull Year Results
XP Power LtdFull Year Results
Wednesday 1 March 
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Capital & Counties Properties PLCFull Year Results
GetBusy PLCFull Year Results
Glenveagh Properties PLCFull Year Results
Global Invacom Group LtdFull Year Results
Haydale Graphene Industries PLCHalf Year Results
International Personal Finance PLCFull Year Results
Just Eat Takeaway.com NVFull Year Results
Nichols PLCFull Year Results
Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Persimmon PLCFull Year Results
Rathbones Group PLCFull Year Results
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLCFull Year Results
Ricardo PLCHalf Year Results
Weir Group PLCFull Year Results
Thursday 2 March 
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Apax Global Alpha LtdFull Year Results
Beazley PLCFull Year Results
Brooks Macdonald Group PLCHalf Year Results
Cairn Homes PLCFull Year Results
Capita PLCFull Year Results
Capital & Regional PLCFull Year Results
Coats Group PLCFull Year Results
CRH PLCFull Year Results
Flutter Entertainment PLCFull Year Results
Funding Circle Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Grafton Group PLCFull Year Results
Haleon PLCFull Year Results
Hunting PLCFull Year Results
ITV PLCFull Year Results
London Stock Exchange Group PLCFull Year Results
Melrose Industries PLCFull Year Results
Metro Bank PLCFull Year Results
National Express Group PLCFull Year Results
Pantheon Infrastructure PLCFull Year Results
PPHE Hotel Group LtdFull Year Results
Schroder AsiaPacific Fund PLCFull Year Results
Schroders PLCFull Year Results
Spire Healthcare Group PLCFull Year Results
Taylor Wimpey PLCFull Year Results
Tritax Big Box REIT PLCFull Year Results
Tyman PLCFull Year Results
Vesuvius PLCFull Year Results
Friday 3 March 
Avation PLCHalf Year Results
Faron Pharmaceuticals LtdFull Year Results
IMI PLCFull Year Results
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLCHalf Year Results
Pearson PLCFull Year Results
Rightmove PLCFull Year Results
Monday 6 March 
Amte Power PLCHalf Year Results
BATM Advanced Communications LtdFull Year Results
Craneware PLCHalf Year Results
Murray International Trust PLCFull Year Results (TBC)
Seeing Machines LtdHalf Year Results
  
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 0.47% 212 Delayed Quote.11.49%
ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC -0.31% 160.5 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
AMTE POWER PLC -0.46% 53.75 Delayed Quote.2.86%
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED 1.47% 178.787 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 3.25% 200.5 Delayed Quote.25.93%
AVATION PLC 1.12% 125.9 Delayed Quote.28.35%
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD. -2.11% 24.35 Delayed Quote.-9.22%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC 1.49% 35.52 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED 0.97% 137.32 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC 2.51% 49.2575 Delayed Quote.35.62%
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC 2.10% 2016.5 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
CAIRN HOMES PLC 0.84% 84.3 Delayed Quote.6.23%
CAP-XX LIMITED -1.69% 2.974 Delayed Quote.-18.79%
CAPITA PLC 1.76% 29.0834 Delayed Quote.17.81%
COATS GROUP PLC 1.23% 75.015 Delayed Quote.11.93%
CRANEWARE PLC 1.57% 1488.03 Delayed Quote.-19.28%
CRH PLC 1.56% 3917.5 Delayed Quote.16.84%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.06% 6872 Delayed Quote.3.94%
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 3.23% 4.15 Real-time Quote.22.94%
DERWENT LONDON PLC 1.17% 2594 Delayed Quote.8.19%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 3.41% 13510 Delayed Quote.15.72%
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 0.18% 58 Delayed Quote.3.64%
GETBUSY PLC -1.94% 76 Delayed Quote.25.00%
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1.44% 0.984 Real-time Quote.14.66%
GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED -4.17% 0.046 Delayed Quote.-16.36%
GRAFTON GROUP PLC 1.54% 948.5 Delayed Quote.18.32%
HALEON PLC -0.92% 323.8 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC -3.27% 1.7653 Delayed Quote.1.39%
HUNTING PLC -0.75% 331.5 Delayed Quote.0.30%
IMI PLC 1.48% 1574 Delayed Quote.20.42%
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC -0.93% 96 Delayed Quote.32.56%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC -0.05% 4375 Delayed Quote.8.50%
ITV PLC 1.57% 89.32 Delayed Quote.16.92%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 3.39% 20.565 Real-time Quote.0.71%
KITWAVE GROUP PLC -1.34% 221 Delayed Quote.16.67%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.39% 7514 Delayed Quote.5.63%
MAN GROUP LIMITED -0.20% 244.3 Delayed Quote.14.55%
MCBRIDE PLC 4.87% 24.12 Delayed Quote.12.20%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 2.79% 150.9 Delayed Quote.9.07%
METRO BANK PLC 3.07% 146.97977 Delayed Quote.17.85%
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC 0.80% 316 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC 0.76% 1328 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC 3.48% 125 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
NICHOLS PLC -0.96% 990.4186 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
OCADO GROUP PLC 2.42% 626.2 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
PACIFIC HORIZON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.48% 628 Delayed Quote.6.84%
PANTHEON INFRASTRUCTURE PLC -1.11% 89.4 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
PEARSON PLC 0.78% 925.2 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.78% 2.58 Real-time Quote.41.44%
PERSIMMON PLC 2.37% 1428.5 Delayed Quote.14.63%
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED 0.97% 1040 Delayed Quote.-18.25%
RATHBONES GROUP PLC -0.24% 2055 Delayed Quote.1.23%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.14% 5828 Delayed Quote.1.04%
RICARDO PLC 1.39% 582.997 Delayed Quote.19.54%
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1.18% 564 Delayed Quote.8.92%
ROTORK PLC 1.16% 331 Delayed Quote.6.65%
SCHRODERS PLC 1.06% 494.5 Delayed Quote.12.27%
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED -1.36% 7.2601 Delayed Quote.19.67%
SERCO GROUP PLC 0.20% 149.4 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC 0.41% 246.5 Delayed Quote.7.68%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 1.84% 122.05 Delayed Quote.17.90%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC 1.51% 1883.5 Delayed Quote.11.02%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 1.76% 1042.5 Delayed Quote.15.02%
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC 0.94% 151 Delayed Quote.7.86%
TYMAN PLC 1.05% 259.2 Delayed Quote.13.75%
UNIPHAR PLC 3.82% 3.4 Real-time Quote.5.65%
UNITE GROUP PLC 1.91% 988 Delayed Quote.6.54%
VESUVIUS PLC 0.45% 404.8 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
VIDENDUM PLC 0.98% 934.04 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
XP POWER LIMITED 0.00% 2435 Delayed Quote.19.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 7,20 M 8,60 M 8,60 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 8,76 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19,6 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
EV / Sales 2024 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart AMTE POWER PLC
Duration : Period :
AMTE Power plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMTE POWER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 54,00 GBX
Average target price 291,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 439%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Charles Hollis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anita Carole Breslin Chief Financial Officer
David William Morgan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Paterson Head-Operations
Alyson Margaret Levett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMTE POWER PLC2.86%23
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED1.95%142 351
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.16.65%90 878
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-17.72%21 355
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.81.11%11 823
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.1.94%7 566