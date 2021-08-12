Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amtech Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASYS   US0323325045

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(ASYS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/11 04:00:00 pm
10.22 USD   +0.39%
08:46aAMTECH : Appoints New Member to Board of Directors
BU
08/04AMTECH : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/04AMTECH : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amtech : Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

08/12/2021 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today announced the appointment of Robert C. Daigle to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Daigle is Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Rogers Corporation where he has served in a number of senior executive roles in his 30-year tenure. While at Rogers, Mr. Daigle built and led the High Frequency Circuit Materials business and the Power Electronics Solutions business. Mr. Daigle holds a B.S in Chemical Engineering and Materials Engineering from the University of Connecticut and an M.B.A. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Mr. J.S Whang, Chairman of the Board of Amtech, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Robert Daigle to our Board. His knowledge in power semiconductors and materials and substrates greatly complements Amtech’s growth strategy. His strategic business experience, including executive duties in several Asian countries, will be a tremendous asset to our board and to our company.”

With this appointment, Amtech’s Board of Directors is now comprised of seven members, including four independent directors.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, PR Hoffman and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2020, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
08:46aAMTECH : Appoints New Member to Board of Directors
BU
08/04AMTECH : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/04AMTECH : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04AMTECH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/04AMTECH SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/04Amtech Systems, Inc. Provides Guidance for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ending S..
CI
08/04AMTECH : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
08/04Amtech Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
07/22AMTECH : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 4..
BU
05/18AMTECH : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86,9 M - -
Net income 2021 2,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 146 M 146 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amtech Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,22 $
Average target price 14,67 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Whang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa D. Gibbs Chief Financial Officer, Secretary Director & VP
Jong S. Whang Executive Chairman
Michael Garnreiter Lead Independent Director
Sukesh Mohan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.60.19%146
NORDSON CORPORATION11.16%12 980
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.93.96%11 608
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.4.56%11 292
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.19%6 114
VALMET OYJ49.14%6 112