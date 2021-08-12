Amtech : Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today announced the appointment of Robert C. Daigle to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Daigle is Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Rogers Corporation where he has served in a number of senior executive roles in his 30-year tenure. While at Rogers, Mr. Daigle built and led the High Frequency Circuit Materials business and the Power Electronics Solutions business. Mr. Daigle holds a B.S in Chemical Engineering and Materials Engineering from the University of Connecticut and an M.B.A. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Mr. J.S Whang, Chairman of the Board of Amtech, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Robert Daigle to our Board. His knowledge in power semiconductors and materials and substrates greatly complements Amtech’s growth strategy. His strategic business experience, including executive duties in several Asian countries, will be a tremendous asset to our board and to our company.”

With this appointment, Amtech’s Board of Directors is now comprised of seven members, including four independent directors.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

