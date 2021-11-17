Amtech Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Net revenue of $24.3 million

Operating income of $1.3 million

Income from operations, net of tax, of $0.7 million

Income per diluted share of $0.05

Customer orders of $34.2 million

Book to bill ratio of 1.4:1

Unrestricted cash of $32.8 million

Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Net revenue of $85.2 million

Operating income of $3.7 million

Income from operations, net of tax, of $1.5 million

Income per diluted share of $0.11

Customer orders of $115.4 million

September 30, 2021 backlog of $44.1 million

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “Fiscal 2021 was a strong year for Amtech, with over $115 million in bookings and over $85 million in revenue, representing year-over-year growth rates of 84% and 30%, respectively. We are encouraged to see this strength continuing into 2022, with a record backlog of $44.1 million and new quoting activity extending into the second fiscal quarter and beyond. Although industry wide logistics and supply chain challenges are creating near-term headwinds, longer-term growth drivers across our served markets remain healthy.”

GAAP Financial Results

(in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 FY Q3 FY Q4 FY 12 Months 12 Months 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 24.3 $ 23.1 $ 15.1 $ 85.2 $ 65.5 Gross profit $ 9.2 $ 10.1 $ 5.0 $ 34.5 $ 24.4 Gross margin 37.8 % 43.6 % 32.9 % 40.5 % 37.3 % Operating income (loss) $ 1.3 $ 1.2 $ (1.2 ) $ 3.7 $ (0.5 ) Operating margin 5.3 % 5.2 % -7.8 % 4.4 % -0.7 % Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 0.7 $ 0.4 $ (2.0 ) $ 1.5 $ (3.9 ) Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.28 )

Net revenues increased 5% sequentially and 61% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, with the sequential increase primarily attributable to strong shipments of our advanced packaging and SMT equipment and increased shipments of our polishing machines. The prior year period was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relative to last quarter, gross margin decreased in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to a less favorable product mix. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 increased compared to prior year due to product mix and increased capacity utilization, partially offset by rising labor and material costs.

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased $0.7 million on a sequential basis. Adjusting for cyber incident expenses of $1.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and the partial insurance reimbursement for this incident ($0.4 million) in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, SG&A increased sequentially by $0.8 million due primarily to increased consulting, shipping and logistics costs. SG&A increased $1.3 million compared to the prior year period due primarily to SG&A from the acquisition of Intersurface Dynamics in fiscal 2021, as well as increased travel and consulting expenses.

Research, Development and Engineering decreased $0.2 million sequentially and increased $0.5 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to the timing of materials used in our strategic R&D projects.

Operating income was $1.3 million, compared to operating income of $1.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and an operating loss of $1.2 million in the same prior year period.

Income tax provision was $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $0.7 million in the preceding quarter and $0.5 million in the same prior year period.

Income from operations, net of tax, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.7 million, or 5 cents per share. This compares to a loss from operations of $2.0 million, or 14 cent per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and income of $0.4 million, or 3 cent per share, in the preceding quarter.

Outlook

The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing logistical impacts and the related delays for goods shipped to and from China. Actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For the first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021, revenues are expected to be in the range of $24 to $27 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 is expected to be approximately 40% due to a more favorable product mix, with operating margin in the mid to upper single digits.

A portion of Amtech's results is denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss our fiscal fourth quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-367-2403. For international callers, please dial +1 334-777-6978. The confirmation code is 7034799. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2021, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) November 17, 2021 (Unaudited) Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations (in thousands, except percentages and ratios) Three Months Ended Years Ended September 30, September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 2021 2020 Amtech Systems, Inc. Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 24,340 $ 23,100 $ 15,084 $ 85,205 $ 65,463 Gross profit $ 9,211 $ 10,079 $ 4,958 $ 34,530 $ 24,441 Gross margin 38 % 44 % 33 % 41 % 37 % Operating income (loss) $ 1,296 $ 1,204 $ (1,181 ) $ 3,725 $ (485 ) New orders $ 34,188 $ 30,861 $ 13,767 $ 115,444 $ 62,848 Backlog $ 44,143 $ 34,295 $ 13,905 $ 44,143 $ 13,905 Semiconductor Segment Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 19,891 $ 19,501 $ 12,935 $ 72,086 $ 54,516 Gross profit $ 7,732 $ 8,599 $ 4,647 $ 30,336 $ 21,199 Gross margin 39 % 44 % 36 % 42 % 39 % Operating income $ 2,609 $ 2,114 $ 406 $ 8,585 $ 4,168 New orders $ 30,247 $ 26,607 $ 11,979 $ 101,988 $ 52,448 Backlog $ 42,743 $ 32,388 $ 12,842 $ 42,743 $ 12,842 Material and Substrate Segment Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 4,449 $ 3,599 $ 2,149 $ 13,119 $ 10,304 Gross profit $ 1,479 $ 1,480 $ 311 $ 4,194 $ 3,233 Gross margin 33 % 41 % 14 % 32 % 31 % Operating income (loss) $ 264 $ 333 $ (512 ) $ 278 $ 684 New orders $ 3,941 $ 4,254 $ 1,788 $ 13,456 $ 10,400 Backlog $ 1,400 $ 1,907 $ 1,063 $ 1,400 $ 1,063

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) November 17, 2021 (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net of returns and allowances $ 24,340 $ 15,084 $ 85,205 $ 65,463 Cost of sales 15,129 10,126 50,675 41,022 Gross profit 9,211 4,958 34,530 24,441 Selling, general and administrative 6,558 5,263 24,740 21,397 Research, development and engineering 1,342 876 5,979 3,312 Restructuring charges 15 — 86 217 Operating income (loss) 1,296 (1,181 ) 3,725 (485 ) Loss on sale of subsidiary — — — (2,793 ) Interest income (expense) and other, net 46 (350 ) (291 ) 162 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,342 (1,531 ) 3,434 (3,116 ) Income tax provision 676 494 1,926 791 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 666 (2,025 ) 1,508 (3,907 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (11,816 ) Net income (loss) $ 666 $ (2,025 ) $ 1,508 $ (15,723 ) Income (Loss) Per Basic Share: Basic income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.28 ) Basic loss per share from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ (0.83 ) Net income (loss) per basic share $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.11 $ (1.11 ) Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share: Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.28 ) Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ (0.83 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.11 $ (1.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 14,190 14,052 14,189 14,159 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 14,387 14,052 14,340 14,159

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) November 17, 2021 (Unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,836 $ 45,070 Accounts receivable - Net 22,502 11,243 Inventory - Net 22,075 17,277 Income taxes receivable 1,046 1,362 Other current assets 2,407 1,617 Total current assets 80,866 76,569 Property, Plant and Equipment - Net 14,083 11,995 Right-of-Use Assets - Net 8,646 5,124 Intangible Assets - Net 858 609 Goodwill - Net 11,168 6,633 Deferred Income Taxes - Net 631 566 Other Assets 661 602 Total Assets $ 116,913 $ 102,098 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,229 $ 2,676 Accrued compensation and related taxes 2,881 2,066 Accrued warranty expense 545 380 Other accrued liabilities 903 627 Current maturities of long-term debt 396 380 Current portion of long-term lease liability 531 124 Contract liabilities 1,624 1,224 Total current liabilities 15,109 7,477 Long-Term Debt 4,402 4,798 Long-Term Lease Liability 8,389 5,064 Income Taxes Payable 3,277 3,240 Other Long-Term Liabilities 102 — Total Liabilities 31,279 20,579 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,304,492 and 14,063,172 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 143 141 Additional paid-in capital 126,380 124,435 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14 (646 ) Retained deficit (40,903 ) (42,411 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 85,634 81,519 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 116,913 $ 102,098

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) November 17, 2021 (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Years Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 1,508 $ (15,723 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,398 1,258 Write-down of inventory 544 733 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 44 24 Deferred income taxes (65 ) 218 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 401 326 Loss on sales of subsidiaries — 13,709 Other, net 43 55 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,023 ) 1,359 Inventory (5,180 ) (913 ) Contract and other assets (686 ) 324 Accounts payable 5,472 (3,620 ) Accrued income taxes 353 (2,701 ) Accrued and other liabilities 829 4,658 Contract liabilities 400 (1,371 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,962 ) (1,664 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,012 ) (2,676 ) Net cash disposed of in sales of subsidiaries — (9,940 ) Acquisition, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (5,082 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (8,094 ) (12,616 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,546 877 Repurchase of common stock — (2,000 ) Payments on long-term debt (380 ) (379 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,166 (1,502 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 656 1,718 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (12,234 ) (14,064 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Year* 45,070 59,134 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Year $ 32,836 $ 45,070

* Includes Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash that are included in Held-For-Sale Assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for periods prior to January 22, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006270/en/