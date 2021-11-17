Amtech Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results
11/17/2021 | 04:07pm EST
Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:
Net revenue of $24.3 million
Operating income of $1.3 million
Income from operations, net of tax, of $0.7 million
Income per diluted share of $0.05
Customer orders of $34.2 million
Book to bill ratio of 1.4:1
Unrestricted cash of $32.8 million
Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:
Net revenue of $85.2 million
Operating income of $3.7 million
Income from operations, net of tax, of $1.5 million
Income per diluted share of $0.11
Customer orders of $115.4 million
September 30, 2021 backlog of $44.1 million
Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “Fiscal 2021 was a strong year for Amtech, with over $115 million in bookings and over $85 million in revenue, representing year-over-year growth rates of 84% and 30%, respectively. We are encouraged to see this strength continuing into 2022, with a record backlog of $44.1 million and new quoting activity extending into the second fiscal quarter and beyond. Although industry wide logistics and supply chain challenges are creating near-term headwinds, longer-term growth drivers across our served markets remain healthy.”
GAAP Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Q4 FY
Q3 FY
Q4 FY
12 Months
12 Months
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
$
24.3
$
23.1
$
15.1
$
85.2
$
65.5
Gross profit
$
9.2
$
10.1
$
5.0
$
34.5
$
24.4
Gross margin
37.8
%
43.6
%
32.9
%
40.5
%
37.3
%
Operating income (loss)
$
1.3
$
1.2
$
(1.2
)
$
3.7
$
(0.5
)
Operating margin
5.3
%
5.2
%
-7.8
%
4.4
%
-0.7
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$
0.7
$
0.4
$
(2.0
)
$
1.5
$
(3.9
)
Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
0.05
$
0.03
$
(0.14
)
$
0.11
$
(0.28
)
Net revenues increased 5% sequentially and 61% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, with the sequential increase primarily attributable to strong shipments of our advanced packaging and SMT equipment and increased shipments of our polishing machines. The prior year period was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Relative to last quarter, gross margin decreased in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to a less favorable product mix. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 increased compared to prior year due to product mix and increased capacity utilization, partially offset by rising labor and material costs.
Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased $0.7 million on a sequential basis. Adjusting for cyber incident expenses of $1.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and the partial insurance reimbursement for this incident ($0.4 million) in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, SG&A increased sequentially by $0.8 million due primarily to increased consulting, shipping and logistics costs. SG&A increased $1.3 million compared to the prior year period due primarily to SG&A from the acquisition of Intersurface Dynamics in fiscal 2021, as well as increased travel and consulting expenses.
Research, Development and Engineering decreased $0.2 million sequentially and increased $0.5 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to the timing of materials used in our strategic R&D projects.
Operating income was $1.3 million, compared to operating income of $1.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and an operating loss of $1.2 million in the same prior year period.
Income tax provision was $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $0.7 million in the preceding quarter and $0.5 million in the same prior year period.
Income from operations, net of tax, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.7 million, or 5 cents per share. This compares to a loss from operations of $2.0 million, or 14 cent per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and income of $0.4 million, or 3 cent per share, in the preceding quarter.
Outlook
The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing logistical impacts and the related delays for goods shipped to and from China. Actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.
For the first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021, revenues are expected to be in the range of $24 to $27 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 is expected to be approximately 40% due to a more favorable product mix, with operating margin in the mid to upper single digits.
A portion of Amtech's results is denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.
Conference Call
About Amtech Systems, Inc.
Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
(NASDAQ: ASYS)
November 17, 2021
(Unaudited)
Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and ratios)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended September 30,
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
Amtech Systems, Inc.
Revenues, net of returns and allowances
$
24,340
$
23,100
$
15,084
$
85,205
$
65,463
Gross profit
$
9,211
$
10,079
$
4,958
$
34,530
$
24,441
Gross margin
38
%
44
%
33
%
41
%
37
%
Operating income (loss)
$
1,296
$
1,204
$
(1,181
)
$
3,725
$
(485
)
New orders
$
34,188
$
30,861
$
13,767
$
115,444
$
62,848
Backlog
$
44,143
$
34,295
$
13,905
$
44,143
$
13,905
Semiconductor Segment
Revenues, net of returns and allowances
$
19,891
$
19,501
$
12,935
$
72,086
$
54,516
Gross profit
$
7,732
$
8,599
$
4,647
$
30,336
$
21,199
Gross margin
39
%
44
%
36
%
42
%
39
%
Operating income
$
2,609
$
2,114
$
406
$
8,585
$
4,168
New orders
$
30,247
$
26,607
$
11,979
$
101,988
$
52,448
Backlog
$
42,743
$
32,388
$
12,842
$
42,743
$
12,842
Material and Substrate Segment
Revenues, net of returns and allowances
$
4,449
$
3,599
$
2,149
$
13,119
$
10,304
Gross profit
$
1,479
$
1,480
$
311
$
4,194
$
3,233
Gross margin
33
%
41
%
14
%
32
%
31
%
Operating income (loss)
$
264
$
333
$
(512
)
$
278
$
684
New orders
$
3,941
$
4,254
$
1,788
$
13,456
$
10,400
Backlog
$
1,400
$
1,907
$
1,063
$
1,400
$
1,063
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
(NASDAQ: ASYS)
November 17, 2021
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Years Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue, net of returns and allowances
$
24,340
$
15,084
$
85,205
$
65,463
Cost of sales
15,129
10,126
50,675
41,022
Gross profit
9,211
4,958
34,530
24,441
Selling, general and administrative
6,558
5,263
24,740
21,397
Research, development and engineering
1,342
876
5,979
3,312
Restructuring charges
15
—
86
217
Operating income (loss)
1,296
(1,181
)
3,725
(485
)
Loss on sale of subsidiary
—
—
—
(2,793
)
Interest income (expense) and other, net
46
(350
)
(291
)
162
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,342
(1,531
)
3,434
(3,116
)
Income tax provision
676
494
1,926
791
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
666
(2,025
)
1,508
(3,907
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
(11,816
)
Net income (loss)
$
666
$
(2,025
)
$
1,508
$
(15,723
)
Income (Loss) Per Basic Share:
Basic income (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
0.05
$
(0.14
)
$
0.11
$
(0.28
)
Basic loss per share from discontinued operations
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(0.83
)
Net income (loss) per basic share
$
0.05
$
(0.14
)
$
0.11
$
(1.11
)
Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share:
Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
0.05
$
(0.14
)
$
0.11
$
(0.28
)
Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations