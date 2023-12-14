Amtech Systems, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 27.71 million compared to USD 32.32 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 12.02 million compared to net income of USD 4.18 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.85 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.3 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.85 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.3 a year ago.