    ASYS   US0323325045

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(ASYS)
04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
9.250 USD   +1.98%
Amtech Systems Receives Multiple Orders for High Temperature Clustered 300mm Horizontal Diffusion Systems

04/11/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing, wafer polishing, cleaning and related consumables and services used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, and electronic assemblies with a focus on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and power efficiency applications, announced today multiple orders for fully automated clustered 300mm horizontal diffusion furnace systems used in power semiconductor manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005820/en/

High Temperature Clustered 300mm Horizontal Diffusion System (Photo: Business Wire)

High Temperature Clustered 300mm Horizontal Diffusion System (Photo: Business Wire)

These orders, valued at $9.7 million, will ship mid fiscal year 2024. Horizontal diffusion furnaces are particularly suited for 300mm power semiconductor fabrication, offering higher process temperatures and superior prevention of wafer slippage. The systems will be installed in leading semiconductor IDM and foundry fabs in North America and Asia.

“The BDF300 is the market share leader in 300mm high temperature power device applications,” said Michael Whang, CEO of Amtech Systems. “We continue to see customers that serve key end-markets, such as automotive, choose this reliable and proven technology,” added Whang.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) technology, wafer cleaning, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, electronic assemblies and modules focusing on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and power efficiency applications. We sell process equipment and services to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Entrepix Inc., Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2022, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs, and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
04:08pAmtech Systems Receives Multiple Orders for High Temperature Clustered 300mm Horizontal..
BU
04/03AMTECH SYSTEMS INC Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/15Amtech Systems Receives Large Repeat Order for Advanced Packaging Reflow Systems
BU
03/15Amtech Systems, Inc. Receives Large Repeat Order for Advanced Packaging Reflow Systems
CI
03/03Amtech Systems Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/21Amtech Systems Books 20th Wafer Cleaning System for SiC Applications
BU
02/21Amtech Systems, Inc. Books 20th Wafer Cleaning System for SiC Applications
CI
02/09Benchmark Adjusts Amtech Systems' Price Target to $13 From $15, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/09Amtech Systems, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 14, 2022, has expired.
CI
02/08Transcript : Amtech Systems, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 M - -
Net income 2023 2,55 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 50,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 96,6%
Technical analysis trends AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,07 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Whang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa D. Gibbs Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Robert C. Daigle Chairman
Louis M. Golato Vice President-Operations
Michael Garnreiter Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.19.34%127
ASML HOLDING N.V.20.48%259 778
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION17.49%68 475
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.18.26%53 653
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.16.08%15 339
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.11.78%13 479
