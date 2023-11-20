Communiqué officiel de AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

Amtech Systems, Inc. ("Amtech") (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power, analog and discrete devices, and electronic assemblies and modules focusing on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and clean technology (CleanTech) applications, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Robert Daigle, Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Gibbs, Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Lancaster, Vice President, Sales and Customer Service, will provide an overview of the quarter, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The call will be available live, to interested parties by dialing 1-877-407-0784. For international callers, please dial +1-201-689-8560. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

