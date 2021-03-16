Log in
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(ASYS)
Amtech : Reports New Orders for Its High Temperature Clustered 300mm Horizontal Diffusion Systems

03/16/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), announced today that it has received orders for multiple Bruce high temperature Clustered 300mm Horizontal Diffusion Furnaces (BDF) from a leading European semiconductor manufacturer in the power semiconductor sector. The units will ship in the second half of fiscal 2021.

“Our BDF-300 is the market leader in high temperature 300mm horizontal diffusion furnaces. Customers trust the reliable performance of the Bruce platform,” said Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech. “Products offered by Amtech’s subsidiaries cover many aspects of power semi manufacturing. Power semiconductors are a key enabling technology for high growth future applications, including the adoption of electric vehicles and increased electronics content across multiple industries,” added Mr. Whang.

BTU International, with its Bruce Diffusion Furnace is a market leader in Clustered 300mm horizontal thermal reactor (HTR) diffusion furnaces for the power semiconductor industry with over 100 reactor tubes installed, offering proven technology for high temperature applications. These horizontal diffusion furnaces are fully automated and 300mm SEMI compliant, with multi-process production flexibility. BTU’s customer portfolio also includes several market-leading customers in the 300mm and 200mm power semiconductor market.

For more information, visit www.amtechsystems.com.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, and advanced lighting manufacturing markets. Amtech’s equipment includes diffusion, solder reflow systems, and polishing equipment and related consumables for surface preparation of various materials, including silicon carbide (“SiC”), sapphire and silicon. The Company’s thermal processing, polishing and consumable products currently address the diffusion, oxidation, and deposition steps used in the fabrication of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, MEMS, and advanced lighting, including the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Amtech”), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech’s future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and greater China sourcing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the year-ended September 30, 2020, listed various important factors that could affect the company’s future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
