Official AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Amtech Systems, Inc. (“Amtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASYS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 13, 2023, Amtech announced that it anticipated taking an impairment charge in its Materials and Substrate segment in part due to a “prolonged downturn . . . in the semiconductor industry and delays in the adoption of next-gen polishing tools.”

On this news, Amtech’s stock price fell $1.89, or 31.6%, to close at $4.10 per share on December 14, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

