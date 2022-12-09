Amtex : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

AMTEX LIMITED

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of Amtex Limited (the "Company") will be held on Saturday December 31, 2022 at 11.00 A.M. at registered office of the company P-225, Tikka Gali # 2 Montgomery Bazar Faisalabad to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To confirm the minutes of Annual General Meeting held on October 28, 2022. To elect 7 (seven) Directors of the Company as fixed by the Board for next term of 3 (three) years commencing from January 01, 2023 in accordance with the provisions of section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017. The names of retiring directors are as under and are eligible for re-election.

1-Khurram Iftikhar 2-Shahzad Iftikhar 3-Nadeem Iftikhar 4-Sohail Maqsood Ahmed 5-Muhammad Ahsan 6-Gul Muhammad Naz 7-Javeria Ahsan

3. Any other business with the permission of the chair

Faisalabad By order of the Board December 9, 2022 Muhammad Raza Farooq NOTES: - Company Secretary