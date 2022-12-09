Amtex : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of Amtex Limited (the "Company") will be held on Saturday December 31, 2022 at 11.00 A.M. at registered office of the company P-225, Tikka Gali # 2 Montgomery Bazar Faisalabad to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
To confirm the minutes of Annual General Meeting held on October 28, 2022.
To elect 7 (seven) Directors of the Company as fixed by the Board for next term of 3 (three) years commencing from January 01, 2023 in accordance with the provisions of section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017. The names of retiring directors are as under and are eligible for re-election.
1-Khurram Iftikhar
2-Shahzad Iftikhar
3-Nadeem Iftikhar
4-Sohail Maqsood Ahmed
5-Muhammad Ahsan
6-Gul Muhammad Naz
7-Javeria Ahsan
3. Any other business with the permission of the chair
Faisalabad
By order of the Board
December 9, 2022
Muhammad Raza Farooq
NOTES: -
Company Secretary
Any person who seeks to contest elections to the office of the Director shall whether he/she is retiring or otherwise, file with the Company at its registered office, not later that 14 (fourteen) days before the date of the meeting, notice of his/her intention to offer himself/herself for election as a Director together with his/her consent to act as a Director as required under the provisions of the Companies Act 2017.
The share transfer books of the company will remain closed from December 23 to December 31, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at (Vision Consulting Limited, 3-C Lawrence Road, LDA Flats, Lahore) before close of business on December 22, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of entitlement of shareholders to attend the EOGM.
A member eligible to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint another member as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. Proxies in order to be effective must be received at the Company's Registered Office not later than 48 hours before the time of holding the meeting. Members are requested to notify immediately changes, if any, in their registered address.
4. In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution / power of attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced at the time of the Meeting.
For Attending the Meeting:
In case of individuals, the account holder or sub-account holder and / or the person whose securities are in group account and their registration details are uploaded as per the Regulation, shall authenticate his identity by showing his original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or original passport at the time of attending the Meeting.
In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution / power of attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced (unless it has been provided earlier) at the time of the Meeting.
For Appointing Proxies:
In case of individuals, the account holder or sub-account holder and / or the person whose securities are in group account and their registration details are uploaded as per the Regulations, shall submit the proxy form as per the above requirements.
The proxy form shall be witnessed by two persons whose names, addresses and CNIC numbers shall be mentioned on the form.
Attested copies of the CNIC or the passport of the beneficial owners and the proxy shall be furnished with the proxy form.
The proxy shall produce his original CNIC or original passport at the time of the Meeting.
In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution / power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted (unless it has been provided earlier) along with proxy form to the Company.
Statement under section 166 (3) of the Companies Act, 2017
According to Section 166 (3) of the Companies Act, 2017 independent directors will be elected through the process of election of directors in terms of Section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017. Independent directors shall meet the criteria under section 166 (2) of the said Act. The following additional documents are to be submitted by the candidates intending to contest election of directors as independent directors:
Declaration by the independent director(s) under Clause 6(3) of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations 2019;
Undertaking that he /she meets the requirements of sub-regulation (1) of Regulation 4 of the Companies (Manner and Selection of Independent Directors) Regulation 2018.
The final list of contesting directors will be circulated not later than seven (7) days before the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, in terms of Section 159(4). Further, the website of the company will also be updated with the required information.