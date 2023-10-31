As described in Note # 13 of these un-audited financial statements the shareholders in Annual General Meeting held on October 28, 2023 accorded approval for sale of Land & Building situated at 1 K.M. Khurrianwala Jaranwala Road Faisalabad as a part of debt restructuring/rescheduling plan under negotiation between company and its lender banks. In said Annual General Meeting members unanimously approved aforementioned special business transaction.

During 1st quarter under review company earned gross profit of Rs.107.08 million as compared to gross profit of Rs. 74.30 million in the corresponding period of last year and net profit of Rs. 34.002 million as compared to net profit of Rs. 289.76 million in the corresponding period of last year. Sales volume has significantly increased as compared to previous corresponding period and the company's total sales are Rs.725.737 million in three months against sales of Rs. 355.356 million in the corresponding period of last year. Despite worst ever political instability, poor law and order situation, devaluation of currency and significantly increasing prices of utilities, fuel and energy Company maintained its growth regarding export volume and Company's sales significantly increases.

Certain banks / financial institutions have filed a suit against the Company for recovery of its financing and mark up and the Company has not provided any markup / cost of funds on the said outstanding amounts. Based on the legal opinion, the company feels that, after institution of the suit, a financial institution is only entitled to cost of funds if so awarded by the court in case the suit is decided against the company. The levy of cost of funds and the quantum thereof shall be contingent on passing of the decree and rate prescribed by the State Bank of Pakistan during the period of pendency of the claim and discharge of decree, if passed by the Court.

Future outlook

Despite unfavorable business environment the management is making full efforts to utilize its full manufacturing capacities and remained successful in improving the exports volume significantly as compared to last corresponding quarter. Currently company is facing tight cash flow situation and has not been able to pay its certain debt obligations towards its financial creditors. To regularize bank loans, the repayment terms are being renegotiated with the lenders keeping in view the future cash flows, and other relevant forecasts and certain banks have approved the restructuring to revive the export business while negotiations with others are in progress. The management is confident that upon maturity of offered settlement plans to its lenders the company will be able to attain satisfactory level of viability.

Acknowledgement

The Directors of your Company would like to place on record their deep appreciation for the support of the customers, banks, financial institutions, regulators and shareholders and hope that this cooperation and support will also continue in future.

The Directors of your Company would also like to express their appreciation for the services, loyalty and efforts being continuously rendered by the executives, staff members and workers of the Company and hope that they will continue to do so in future.

For and on behalf of the Board

Khurram Iftikhar Shahzad Iftikhar

Faisalabad

October 30, 2023