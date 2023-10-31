AMTEX LIMITED

First Quarterly Report

September 30, 2023

A M T E X

CONTENTS

COMPANY INFORMATION

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CONDENSED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY NOTES TO THE CONDNSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Company Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Muhammad Ahsan

Chairman

Mr. Khurram Iftikhar

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Shahzad Iftikhar

Mr. Nadeem Iftikhar

Mr. Suhail Maqsood Ahmed

Mr. Gul Muhammad Naz

Mrs.Bushra Bibi

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Waheed Aslam

Company Secretary

Mr. Muhammad Raza Farooq

Audit Committee

Mr. Suhail Maqsood Ahmed

Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Ahsan

Mrs.Bushra Bibi

Human Resource & Remuneration Committee

Mr. Gul Muhammad Naz

Chairman

Mr. Suhail Maqsood Ahmed

Shahzad Iftikhar

Auditors

Zahid Jamil & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisor

Mr. Aamir Nawaz Bhatti

Advocate High Court

Share Registrar Office

Vision Consulting Limited

3-C, LDA Flats, Lawrance Road, Lahore

Registered Office

P-225 Tikka Gali # 2 Montgomery Bazar, Faisalabad

Projects Locations

Punj Pullian Daewoo Road Faisalabad

Processing & Stitching Unit

Website

www.amtextile.com

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Board of Directors of Amtex Limited presents herewith the Directors' Report together with the Company's un-audited financial information for the period ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Results

The financial results for the period under review with comparative figures of previous period are presented hereunder.

Quarter ended Septmeber 30 ,

2023

2022

Rupees

Rupees

Sales

725,737,708

355,356,601

Cost of sales

618,650,367

281,049,180

Gross Profit

107,087,341

74,307,421

Other operating income

3,864,000

270,238,813

Profit for the period

34,002,111

289,765,840

Earnings per share - Basic and diluted

0.13

1.12

During 1st quarter under review company earned gross profit of Rs.107.08 million as compared to gross profit of Rs. 74.30 million in the corresponding period of last year and net profit of Rs. 34.002 million as compared to net profit of Rs. 289.76 million in the corresponding period of last year. Sales volume has significantly increased as compared to previous corresponding period and the company's total sales are Rs.725.737 million in three months against sales of Rs. 355.356 million in the corresponding period of last year. Despite worst ever political instability, poor law and order situation, devaluation of currency and significantly increasing prices of utilities, fuel and energy Company maintained its growth regarding export volume and Company's sales significantly increases.

As described in Note # 13 of these un-audited financial statements the shareholders in Annual General Meeting held on October 28, 2023 accorded approval for sale of Land & Building situated at 1 K.M. Khurrianwala Jaranwala Road Faisalabad as a part of debt restructuring/rescheduling plan under negotiation between company and its lender banks. In said Annual General Meeting members unanimously approved aforementioned special business transaction.

Certain banks / financial institutions have filed a suit against the Company for recovery of its financing and mark up and the Company has not provided any markup / cost of funds on the said outstanding amounts. Based on the legal opinion, the company feels that, after institution of the suit, a financial institution is only entitled to cost of funds if so awarded by the court in case the suit is decided against the company. The levy of cost of funds and the quantum thereof shall be contingent on passing of the decree and rate prescribed by the State Bank of Pakistan during the period of pendency of the claim and discharge of decree, if passed by the Court.

Future outlook

Despite unfavorable business environment the management is making full efforts to utilize its full manufacturing capacities and remained successful in improving the exports volume significantly as compared to last corresponding quarter. Currently company is facing tight cash flow situation and has not been able to pay its certain debt obligations towards its financial creditors. To regularize bank loans, the repayment terms are being renegotiated with the lenders keeping in view the future cash flows, and other relevant forecasts and certain banks have approved the restructuring to revive the export business while negotiations with others are in progress. The management is confident that upon maturity of offered settlement plans to its lenders the company will be able to attain satisfactory level of viability.

Acknowledgement

The Directors of your Company would like to place on record their deep appreciation for the support of the customers, banks, financial institutions, regulators and shareholders and hope that this cooperation and support will also continue in future.

The Directors of your Company would also like to express their appreciation for the services, loyalty and efforts being continuously rendered by the executives, staff members and workers of the Company and hope that they will continue to do so in future.

For and on behalf of the Board

Khurram Iftikhar

Shahzad Iftikhar

Faisalabad

October 30, 2023

AMTEX LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Un-audited

Audited

September 30

June 30

2023

2023

NOTE

RUPEES

RUPEES

ASSETS

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

3.

948,738,905

952,481,891

Investment property- fair value

1,258,691,557

1,258,691,557

Long term deposits

15,103,828

15,103,828

2,222,534,290

2,226,277,276

CURRENT ASSETS

Stores, spares and loose tools

167,658,338

173,226,112

Stock in trade

212,972,839

261,847,909

Trade debts

4.

373,862,631

247,322,571

Loans and advances

32,351,416

26,003,572

Deposits and prepayments

4,799,126

4,799,126

Other receivables

26,401,025

19,623,150

Tax refunds due from the Government

241,596,821

238,832,422

Cash and bank balances

105,698,027

112,088,168

1,165,340,223

1,083,743,030

3,387,874,513

3,310,020,306

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorised capital

260,000,000 (2023: 260,000,000)

ordinary shares of Rs.10/- each

2,600,000,000

2,600,000,000

Issued, subscribed and paid up capital

2,594,301,340

2,594,301,340

Reserves

531,039,330

531,039,330

Accumulated loss

(12,656,721,396)

(12,692,102,450)

Surplus on revaluation of property, plant and equipment

931,856,317

933,235,260

(8,599,524,409)

(8,633,526,520)

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Redeemable capital

5.

-

-

Long term financing

6.

1,229,911,825

-

Lease liabilities / Ijarah

-

-

Deferred liabilities

1,475,120,321

1,464,089,365

2,705,032,146

1,464,089,365

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

350,998,342

236,585,802

Contract Liabilities

77,954,348

39,545,748

Interest / markup payable

2,720,625,453

2,730,625,453

Short term borrowings

5,266,503,194

5,407,100,994

Current portion of non current liabilities

866,285,439

2,065,599,464

9,282,366,776

10,479,457,461

Contingencies and commitments

7.

-

-

3,387,874,513

3,310,020,306

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

-

-

AMTEX LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Quarter ended Septmeber 30 ,

2023

2022

Note

Rupees

Rupees

Sales

725,737,708

355,356,601

Cost of sales

8

618,650,367

281,049,180

Gross Profit

107,087,341

74,307,421

Other operating income

9

3,864,000

270,238,813

110,951,341

344,546,234

Selling and distribution expenses

19,085,264

8,560,218

Administrative expenses

32,801,847

24,439,426

Finance cost

10

17,559,065

16,325,238

69,446,176

49,324,882

Profit / (loss) for the period before taxation

41,505,165

295,221,352

Provision for taxation

7,503,054

5,455,512

Profit / (Loss) for the period

34,002,111

289,765,840

Earnings per share - Basic and diluted

0.13

1.12

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

AMTEX LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Quarter ended September 30,

2023

2022

Rupees

Rupees

Loss after taxation

34,002,111

289,765,840

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

34,002,111

289,765,840

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Amtex Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 04:26:11 UTC.