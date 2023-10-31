AMTEX LIMITED
A M T E X
CONTENTS
COMPANY INFORMATION
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CONDENSED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY NOTES TO THE CONDNSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Company Information
Board of Directors
Mr. Muhammad Ahsan
Chairman
Mr. Khurram Iftikhar
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Shahzad Iftikhar
Mr. Nadeem Iftikhar
Mr. Suhail Maqsood Ahmed
Mr. Gul Muhammad Naz
Mrs.Bushra Bibi
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Waheed Aslam
Company Secretary
Mr. Muhammad Raza Farooq
Audit Committee
Mr. Suhail Maqsood Ahmed
Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Ahsan
Mrs.Bushra Bibi
Human Resource & Remuneration Committee
Mr. Gul Muhammad Naz
Chairman
Mr. Suhail Maqsood Ahmed
Shahzad Iftikhar
Auditors
Zahid Jamil & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisor
Mr. Aamir Nawaz Bhatti
Advocate High Court
Share Registrar Office
Vision Consulting Limited
3-C, LDA Flats, Lawrance Road, Lahore
Registered Office
P-225 Tikka Gali # 2 Montgomery Bazar, Faisalabad
Projects Locations
Punj Pullian Daewoo Road Faisalabad
Processing & Stitching Unit
Website
www.amtextile.com
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Board of Directors of Amtex Limited presents herewith the Directors' Report together with the Company's un-audited financial information for the period ended September 30, 2023.
Financial Results
The financial results for the period under review with comparative figures of previous period are presented hereunder.
Quarter ended Septmeber 30 ,
2023
2022
Rupees
Rupees
Sales
725,737,708
355,356,601
Cost of sales
618,650,367
281,049,180
Gross Profit
107,087,341
74,307,421
Other operating income
3,864,000
270,238,813
Profit for the period
34,002,111
289,765,840
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted
0.13
1.12
During 1st quarter under review company earned gross profit of Rs.107.08 million as compared to gross profit of Rs. 74.30 million in the corresponding period of last year and net profit of Rs. 34.002 million as compared to net profit of Rs. 289.76 million in the corresponding period of last year. Sales volume has significantly increased as compared to previous corresponding period and the company's total sales are Rs.725.737 million in three months against sales of Rs. 355.356 million in the corresponding period of last year. Despite worst ever political instability, poor law and order situation, devaluation of currency and significantly increasing prices of utilities, fuel and energy Company maintained its growth regarding export volume and Company's sales significantly increases.
As described in Note # 13 of these un-audited financial statements the shareholders in Annual General Meeting held on October 28, 2023 accorded approval for sale of Land & Building situated at 1 K.M. Khurrianwala Jaranwala Road Faisalabad as a part of debt restructuring/rescheduling plan under negotiation between company and its lender banks. In said Annual General Meeting members unanimously approved aforementioned special business transaction.
Certain banks / financial institutions have filed a suit against the Company for recovery of its financing and mark up and the Company has not provided any markup / cost of funds on the said outstanding amounts. Based on the legal opinion, the company feels that, after institution of the suit, a financial institution is only entitled to cost of funds if so awarded by the court in case the suit is decided against the company. The levy of cost of funds and the quantum thereof shall be contingent on passing of the decree and rate prescribed by the State Bank of Pakistan during the period of pendency of the claim and discharge of decree, if passed by the Court.
Future outlook
Despite unfavorable business environment the management is making full efforts to utilize its full manufacturing capacities and remained successful in improving the exports volume significantly as compared to last corresponding quarter. Currently company is facing tight cash flow situation and has not been able to pay its certain debt obligations towards its financial creditors. To regularize bank loans, the repayment terms are being renegotiated with the lenders keeping in view the future cash flows, and other relevant forecasts and certain banks have approved the restructuring to revive the export business while negotiations with others are in progress. The management is confident that upon maturity of offered settlement plans to its lenders the company will be able to attain satisfactory level of viability.
Acknowledgement
The Directors of your Company would like to place on record their deep appreciation for the support of the customers, banks, financial institutions, regulators and shareholders and hope that this cooperation and support will also continue in future.
The Directors of your Company would also like to express their appreciation for the services, loyalty and efforts being continuously rendered by the executives, staff members and workers of the Company and hope that they will continue to do so in future.
For and on behalf of the Board
Khurram Iftikhar
Shahzad Iftikhar
Faisalabad
October 30, 2023
AMTEX LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Un-audited
Audited
September 30
June 30
2023
2023
NOTE
RUPEES
RUPEES
ASSETS
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
3.
948,738,905
952,481,891
Investment property- fair value
1,258,691,557
1,258,691,557
Long term deposits
15,103,828
15,103,828
2,222,534,290
2,226,277,276
CURRENT ASSETS
Stores, spares and loose tools
167,658,338
173,226,112
Stock in trade
212,972,839
261,847,909
Trade debts
4.
373,862,631
247,322,571
Loans and advances
32,351,416
26,003,572
Deposits and prepayments
4,799,126
4,799,126
Other receivables
26,401,025
19,623,150
Tax refunds due from the Government
241,596,821
238,832,422
Cash and bank balances
105,698,027
112,088,168
1,165,340,223
1,083,743,030
3,387,874,513
3,310,020,306
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorised capital
260,000,000 (2023: 260,000,000)
ordinary shares of Rs.10/- each
2,600,000,000
2,600,000,000
Issued, subscribed and paid up capital
2,594,301,340
2,594,301,340
Reserves
531,039,330
531,039,330
Accumulated loss
(12,656,721,396)
(12,692,102,450)
Surplus on revaluation of property, plant and equipment
931,856,317
933,235,260
(8,599,524,409)
(8,633,526,520)
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Redeemable capital
5.
-
-
Long term financing
6.
1,229,911,825
-
Lease liabilities / Ijarah
-
-
Deferred liabilities
1,475,120,321
1,464,089,365
2,705,032,146
1,464,089,365
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
350,998,342
236,585,802
Contract Liabilities
77,954,348
39,545,748
Interest / markup payable
2,720,625,453
2,730,625,453
Short term borrowings
5,266,503,194
5,407,100,994
Current portion of non current liabilities
866,285,439
2,065,599,464
9,282,366,776
10,479,457,461
Contingencies and commitments
7.
-
-
3,387,874,513
3,310,020,306
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
-
-
AMTEX LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Quarter ended Septmeber 30 ,
2023
2022
Note
Rupees
Rupees
Sales
725,737,708
355,356,601
Cost of sales
8
618,650,367
281,049,180
Gross Profit
107,087,341
74,307,421
Other operating income
9
3,864,000
270,238,813
110,951,341
344,546,234
Selling and distribution expenses
19,085,264
8,560,218
Administrative expenses
32,801,847
24,439,426
Finance cost
10
17,559,065
16,325,238
69,446,176
49,324,882
Profit / (loss) for the period before taxation
41,505,165
295,221,352
Provision for taxation
7,503,054
5,455,512
Profit / (Loss) for the period
34,002,111
289,765,840
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted
0.13
1.12
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
AMTEX LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Quarter ended September 30,
2023
2022
Rupees
Rupees
Loss after taxation
34,002,111
289,765,840
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
34,002,111
289,765,840
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
