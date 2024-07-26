First Half & Second Quarter 2024 results Strong Net income1 growth of +9.4%2 and high net inflows of +€15bn in Q2 Robust growth for net income and revenues Q2 2024: Adjusted net income1,3 of €350m, demonstrating strong growth: +9.4% Q2/Q2 Thanks to revenue growth (+7.7%) and a positive jaws effect

revenue growth positive jaws effect Cost-income ratio improved vs. Q2 2023 and Q1 2024, at 51.9% 3 H1 2024: adjusted net income 1,3 €668m, up +7.7% H1/H1 Q2 2024: net inflows of +€15.5bn, including +€15.1bn in MLT assets4,5 - Positive momentum in both active5 (+€8.0bn) and passive management5 (+€6.0bn) Dynamic - Further development on Third-Partydistributors: +€5.4bn and diversified - Strong business momentum in Employee savings schemes in France: +€3.8bn net inflows - Seasonal outflows in Treasury5 (-€11.2bn) Assets under management up +10% year-on-year,reaching an all-timehigh of €2,156bn as of 30 June 2024 Progress Strong growth in Asia: €451bn in assets under management, +€15.4bn net inflows in Q2, with in our strategic contributions from all countries - Strong net inflows in India (+€9.4bn), positive flows in the 2 Chinese JVs priorities 2 external operations signed since the start of the year: Alpha Associates and partnership with Victory Capital Paris, 26 July 2024 Amundi's Board of Directors, chaired by Philippe Brassac, met on 25 July 2024 and approved the financial statements for the first half and the second quarter of 2024. Valérie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Amundi achieved very good performance in the second quarter of 2024, both in terms of activity, with net inflows of over +€15bn, and financial results, with a net income up +9%1 compared to the same period in 2023. Since the beginning of the year, the momentum of inflows has been particularly significant with our Third-Party distributor clients as well as in Asia. The breadth of our offering has been a major asset to meet the different needs of our clients, whether through our active management solutions, in particular fixed income, our structured products, or our passive management funds. Our assets under management reached a new all-time high, at €2,156bn at end-June 2024." * * * 1 2 3 4 5 Net income, Group share Growth of adjusted net income, Group share in Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023 Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of intangible assets related to distribution agreements and client contracts, and other non-cash charges relating to the acquisition of Alpha Associates, recorded under net financial income (see note p. 11) Medium/Long-Term Assets Excluding JVs Amundi - First Half & Second Quarter 2024 results 1/15

New strides in development in line with the priorities of our 2025 Ambitions plan During the quarter, Amundi continued to implement its 2025 Ambitions development plan, in accordance with its strategic objectives: in Asia , assets under management (AuM) increased by +19% year-on-year, to €451bn, quadrupling from the time of Amundi's listing in 2015; these assets under management now include nearly €100bn in direct distribution, alongside the success of the JVs; H1 net inflows reached +€22bn, 10% of AuM annualised, distributed between JVs at +€16bn and direct distribution at +€6bn. Amundi has operations in most major countries in the region, and all of its countries made positive contributions to H1 net inflows: India (+€12bn), China (+€2bn), Hong Kong (+€3bn), South Korea (+€2bn), Singapore (+€2bn) or Japan (+€2bn), to name the largest contributors. Sales and marketing performance relies on major distribution partnerships with top-tier local banks 6 and on trusting relationships with major institutions on the continent; Amundi is rolling out its comprehensive range of expertise in both active and passive solutions (including ETFs), as well as its technology offering, with a first client signed in China;

Amundi Technology benefited from accelerating investments, bolstering its development; revenues grew by +22% H1/H1, and seven new clients were signed over the halfyear; New responsible investment funds have been added to the broad range available, with the launch of an SRI ETF in partnership with the Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas (FLAR), and the "Amundi Private Equity Just Transition 7 " impact fund with Banque des Territoires .

funds have been added to the broad range available, with the launch of an SRI ETF in partnership with the Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas (FLAR), and the "Amundi Private Equity Just Transition " impact fund with Banque des Territoires Finally, the definitive agreement to establish a strategic partnership with Victory Capital, a US asset manager, was signed on 8 July. The closing of the transaction is expected in early 2025; it aims at creating a larger US investment platform to serve the clients of both companies; Amundi would thus have a greater number of US and global management expertise to offer its clients. The transaction, which involves no disbursement of cash, is expected to bring a low single-digit accretion for Amundi shareholders, with an increase in the contribution of our US operations to the adjusted net income and EPS. 6 7 SBI in India, ABC and BOC in China, NH in South Korea, Resona in Japan, Standard Chartered in 13 Asian and African countries, DBS in Singapore, etc. Investments in SMEs offering decarbonisation solutions with a social inclusion project, with an IRR target of 12% to 14%. Amundi - First Half & Second Quarter 2024 results 2/15

Rising markets, but continued risk aversion The quarter was characterised by stabilisation of the equity markets8, down -0.7% between the end of March and the end of June, following their rally during the three previous quarters. Average equity market levels8 thus grew by +16.2% year-on-year in Q2 2024 compared with the same quarter in 2023, and by +4.6% compared with Q1 2024. Bond markets9, on the other hand, remained at the same levels, continuing their roughly year-long stabilisation following the swift paradigm shift and steep rise in rates that marked 2022 and early 2023. In comparison to the 2021 averages, which served as a reference point for the 2025 Ambitions plan, the market effect on revenues and net income is close to neutral. The European asset management market experienced a gradual recovery. The low volumes in open-ended funds10, +€128bn in the second quarter, continued to be driven by treasury products (+€39bn) and passive management (+€71bn). The second quarter was nevertheless marked by a return to slightly positive flows in MLT active management (+€19bn). Activity High net inflows in MLT assets11, in Asia and for Third -Party Distributors Amundi's assets under management at 30 June 2024 rose +9.9% year-on-year(compared to end-June2023) and +1.9% quarter-on-quarter(compared to end-March2024), to €2,156bn, a historic high. In the second quarter of 2024, the market and forex effect amounted to +€16.6bn (+€141.6bn year-on-year), with the integration of Alpha Associates on 2 April adding +€8bn in assets under management and Amundi generating positive net inflows of +€15.5bn, of which: strong inflows of +€15.1bn in MLT assets 11, 12 , relatively balanced between active management

(+€8.0bn), structured products and real and alternative assets (+€1.0bn) and passive management (+€6.0bn including +€4.5bn in ETFs); active management continued to record strong interest in fixed income strategies (+€8.1bn), while active management solutions in equities and multi-assets were close to flat;

, relatively balanced between active management (+€8.0bn), structured products and real and alternative assets (+€1.0bn) and passive management (+€6.0bn including +€4.5bn in ETFs); active management continued to record strong interest in fixed income strategies (+€8.1bn), while active management solutions in equities and multi-assets were close to flat; seasonal outflows, -€11.2bn, in treasury products 12 , with the second quarter recording every year redemptions from corporate clients related to the payment of their dividends;

-€11.2bn, in treasury products finally, JVs 13 continued their solid sales momentum, with net inflows of +€11.6bn , reflecting a positive contribution from all countries: India (SBI MF, +€9.4bn), but also China this quarter ( ABC-CA, +€2.0bn excluding Channel Business), and South Korea (NH-Amundi, +€0.5bn) for the main players. With regard to the JVs, it should be noted that the EPFO pension fund mandate did not result in any outflows in the second quarter; the request for proposals announced during the publication of the first-quarter results has been, in our understanding, postponed indefinitely. Quarterly averages, composite index (50% MSCI World + 50% Eurostoxx 600) for equity markets Quarterly averages, Bloomberg Euro Aggregate for bond markets Sources: Morningstar FundFile, ETFGI. European & cross-borderopen-ended funds (excluding mandates and dedicated funds). Data as of end of June 2024. Medium/Long-Term Assets Excluding JVs Net inflows, including assets under advisory and marketed assets and funds of funds, and taking into account 100% of the net inflows of the JVs in Asia; for Wafa Gestion in Morocco, the net inflows are reported in proportion to Amundi's holding in the capital of the JV Amundi - First Half & Second Quarter 2024 results 3/15

By client segment, Retail recorded net inflows of +€2.2bn, of which +€1.7bn in MLT assets 14 , with contrasting developments from one sub-segmentto another: A very good quarter for Third-Party Distributors , with total net inflows (+€5.4bn), concentrated in passive strategies and treasury products; active management also recorded slightly positive inflows for the second quarter in a row;

, with total net inflows (+€5.4bn), concentrated in passive strategies and treasury products; active management also recorded slightly positive inflows for the second quarter in a row; French (-€2.4bn) and International Networks excluding Amundi BOC WM (-€1.2bn), on the other hand, saw their activity levels affected by risk aversion from their clients, particularly due to competition from other savings products with a low risk profile: regulated savings (Livret A) and the return to attractive levels of returns for traditional life insurance products in France, and the new government bond issues in Italy (BTP Valore, €11bn issued in June, i.e. €29bn since the start of the year); the Sabadell network, however, continued its positive momentum (+€0.6bn);

International Networks excluding Amundi BOC WM in China, Amundi BOC WM posted positive net inflows this quarter (+€0.4bn), thanks to an acceleration in subscriptions to open-ended funds . The Institutional segment also recorded very positive net inflows in MLT Assets14 (+€13.4bn) in all sub-segments: Employee Savings plan (+€3.6bn), thanks to employee share ownership transactions, CA & SG Insurers' Mandates, with +€3.4bn thanks to the turnaround of the traditional life/Euro contracts market, and above all, Institutionals & Sovereigns for +€6.3bn, including the acquisition of an institutional mandate in multi-assets(+€6bn). On the other hand, treasury products experienced strong seasonal outflows (-€11.7bn),traditionally linked to the dividend payment period resulting in a need for cash among companies. It should be noted that the Institutional segment should be losing a large European insurance mandate by the end of the year. This mandate of approximately €12bn generates low revenues. Results Sustained growth in net income, which reached a high level in both Q2 and H1 Adjusted data15 In the second quarter of 2024, adjusted net income15 reached €350m, up +9.4% compared to the second quarter of 2023, and +10.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024. This incorporates for the first time Alpha Associates, the acquisition of which was finalised in early April. The rise in net income is essentially due to the organic growth of revenues, amplified by operational efficiency, which helped generate a positive jaws effect, and by the very strong momentum of the Asian JVs. However, these results were achieved in a context of continued risk aversion and inflation. Adjusted net revenues15 rose to €887m, up +7.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023, and +7.7% as well compared to the first quarter of 2024. Sustained growth for net management fees, up +6.7% year-on-year to €794m, reflect the positive business momentum and the growth of average assets under management excluding JVs (+8.1% over the same period);

up +6.7% year-on-year to €794m, reflect the positive business momentum and the growth of average assets under management excluding JVs (+8.1% over the same period); Performance fees (€50m) were nearly unchanged compared to the Q2 2023 (€51m); they increased compared to Q1 2024 (€18m) due to the higher level of crystallisation 16 in the second quarter;

(€50m) were nearly unchanged compared to the Q2 2023 (€51m); they increased compared to Q1 2024 (€18m) due to the higher level of crystallisation in the second quarter; At €17m, Amundi Technology 's revenues continued to grow strongly (+10.1% compared to Q2 2023), confirming the development of this activity; Medium/Long-Term Assets Adjusted data: excluding the amortisation of intangible assets related to distribution agreements and client contracts, and other non-cash charges relating to the acquisition of Alpha Associates, recorded under net financial income (see note p. 11) Fund anniversary dates resulting in the recognition of these fees Amundi - First Half & Second Quarter 2024 results 4/15

Finally, net financial and other income 17 doubled to €26m thanks to the positive effect of the rise in short-term rates for the investment of net cash and the payment of dividends generated by the investment portfolio. The increase in operating expenses17, +7.0% compared to the second quarter of 2023 to €461m, remained below revenue growth (+7.7%) over the same period; this increase is mainly attributable to: the first-time consolidation of Alpha Associates;

first-time consolidation of Alpha Associates; provisions for individual variable compensation, in line with the growth of operating income;

and finally, accelerated investment in development initiatives in accordance with the growth drivers of the 2025 Ambitions Plan, particularly technology. The residual increase in expenses following these items is in line with observed inflation. The positive jaws effect is reflected in the improved cost-incomeratio, still the best in the sector: 51.9% in adjusted data17, which benefited from the seasonal effect on performance fees mentioned above, as it does in every Q2. Adjusted gross operating income17 (GOI) reached €426m, up +8.5% compared to Q2 2023 and +10.8% compared to Q1 2024. The share of net income of equity-accountedcompanies, reflecting Amundi's share in the net income of minority JVs in India (SBI MF), China (ABC-CA), South Korea (NH-Amundi), and Morocco (Wafa Gestion), was up +20.3% relative to Q2 2023, at €33m, amount representing over 9% of adjusted net income, reflecting a healthy level of activity in India and South Korea. Adjusted net earnings per share17 in the second quarter of 2024 reached €1.71, an increase of +9.0%. Accounting data for the second quarter of 2024 Net income, Group share amounted to €333m and includes non-cash charges relating to acquisitions, particularly the amortisation of intangible assets related to distribution agreements and client contracts (-€24m before tax, including new corresponding charges relating to Alpha Associates; see details on p. 11), bringing the total to -€17m after tax in Q2 2024. Net earnings per share in the second quarter of 2024 reached €1.63. 17 Adjusted data: excluding the amortisation of intangible assets related to distribution agreements and client contracts, and other non-cash charges relating to the acquisition of Alpha Associates, recorded under net financial income (see note p. 11) Amundi - First Half & Second Quarter 2024 results 5/15

In the first half of 2024, adjusted net income18 amounted to €668m, up +7.7%, reflecting the same trends as in the second quarter: adjusted net revenues 18

H1 and Q2 of the sustained growth in net management fees and the sharp rise in revenues for Amundi

Technology (€35m, +21.7%) and net financial and other income 18

like for the quarter, adjusted expenses 18 rose by +5.2% compared to the first half of 2023, to €900m; the adjusted cost-income ratio 18 improved to 52.6% .

like for the quarter, adjusted expenses 18 18 , at €900m; the adjusted cost-income ratio 18 52.6% . Adjusted gross operating income18 totalled €811m, up +6.5% compared to the first half of 2023. The share of net income of equity-accounted companies is up +24.7% compared to the first half of 2023 at €61m. Adjusted net earnings per share18 in the first half of 2024 reached €3.26, up +7.3% compared to the first half of 2023. Accounting data for H1 2024 Net income, Group share stood at €636m and includes non-cash charges relating to acquisitions, particularly the amortisation of intangible assets related to distribution agreements and client contracts (for the first half, -€44m before tax, including new corresponding charges relating to Alpha Associates; see details on p. 11), bringing the total to -€32m after tax in the first half of 2024. Net earnings per share in the first half of 2024 amounted to €3.11. A. A solid financial structure Tangible shareholders' equity19 amounted to €3.9bn at 30 June 2024, down slightly compared to end-2023 given the payment of dividends (-€0.84bn) for FY 2023 and the additional deduction from tangible shareholders' equity of goodwill and intangible assets related to the initial consolidation of Alpha Associates (-€0.35bn), partially offset by net income for the first half of the year. Note: Fitch Ratings gave Amundi an A+ rating with a stable outlook, the best in the sector. *** Financial Communication Calendar Publication of Q3 and 9M 2024 results: 30 October 2024

*** Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of intangible assets related to distribution agreements and client contracts, and other non-cash charges relating to the acquisition of Alpha Associates, recorded under net financial income (see note p. 11) Shareholders' equity after deduction of goodwill and intangible assets Amundi - First Half & Second Quarter 2024 results 6/15

APPENDICES Income statement for the first half of the year (€M) Net revenue - Adjusted Management fees Performance fees Technology Net financial & other net income Operating expenses - Adjusted Cost income ratio - Adjusted (%) Gross operating income - Adjusted Cost of risk & other Equity-accounted companies Income before tax - Adjusted Corporate tax Non-controlling interests Net income, Group share - Adjusted Amortisation of intangible assets after tax Integration costs net of tax Net income, Group share Earnings per share (€) Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) % chg H1 2024 H1 2023 H1/H1 1,711 1,617 +5.8% 1,560 1,481 +5.3% 67 79 -15.0% 35 29 +21.7% 50 29 +70.7% (900) (856) +5.2% 52.6% 52.9% -0.3pp 811 762 +6.5% (5) (3) +87.7% 61 49 +24.7% 868 808 +7.4% (201) (190) +6.0% 1 2 -26.5% 668 620 +7.7% (32) (29) +8.5% - - NM 636 591 +7.7% 3.11 2.90 +7.2% 3.26 3.04 +7.3% Second quarter income statement % chg % chg (€M) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q2/Q2 Q1 2024 Q2/Q1 Net revenue - Adjusted 887 823 +7.7% 824 +7.7% Management fees 794 744 +6.7% 766 +3.7% Performance fees 50 51 -1.8% 18 NM Technology 17 16 +10.1% 18 -1.7% Net financial & other net income 26 13 NM 23 +13.0% Operating expenses - Adjusted (461) (430) +7.0% (439) +4.9% Cost income ratio - Adjusted (%) 51.9% 52.3% -0.3pp 53.3% -1.4pp Gross operating income - Adjusted 426 393 +8.5% 385 +10.8% Cost of risk & other (5) (2) NM (0) NM Equity-accounted companies 33 27 +20.3% 29 +14.5% Income before tax - Adjusted 454 418 +8.7% 413 +9.9% Corporate tax (105) (99) +5.8% (97) +8.3% Non-controlling interests 0 1 -62.2% 1 -58.7% Net income, Group share - Adjusted 350 320 +9.4% 318 +10.2% Amortisation of intangible assets after tax (17) (15) +17.0% (15) +16.7% Integration costs net of tax - - NM - NM Net income, Group share 333 305 +9.0% 303 +9.9% Earnings per share (€) 1.63 1.50 +8.6% 1.48 +9.9% Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 1.71 1.57 +9.0% 1.55 +10.2% Amundi - First Half & Second Quarter 2024 results 7/15

Change in assets under management from end-2020 to end-June 202420 (€bn) Assets under Net Market & Scope effect management inflows forex effect Change in AuM vs. previous quarter As of 31/12/2020 1,729 / +4.0% Q1 2021 -12.7 +39.3 / As of 31/03/2021 1,755 / +1.5% Q2 2021 +7.2 +31.4 / As of 30/06/2021 1,794 / +2.2% Q3 2021 +0.2 +17.0 / As of 30/09/2021 1,811 / +1.0% Q4 2021 +65.6 +39.1 +14821 As of 31/12/2021 2,064 / +14% Q1 2022 +3.2 -46.4 / As of 31/03/2022 2,021 / -2.1% Q2 2022 +1.8 -97.75 / As of 30/06/2022 1,925 / -4.8% Q3 2022 -12.9 -16.3 / As of 30/09/2022 1,895 / -1.6% Q4 2022 +15.0 -6.2 / As of 31/12/2022 1,904 / +0.5% Q1 2023 -11.1 +40.9 / As of 31/03/2023 1,934 / +1.6% Q2 2023 +3.7 +23.8 / As of 31/06/2023 1,961 / +1.4% Q3 2023 +13.7 -1.7 / As of 30/09/2023 1,973 / +0.6% Q4 2023 +19.5 +63.8 -20 As of 31/12/2023 2,037 / +3.2% Q1 2024 +16.6 +63.0 / As of 31/03/2024 2,116 / +3.9% Q2 2024 +15.5 +16.6 +8 30/06/2024 2,156 +1.9% Total, one year, between 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2024: +9.9% ⎯ Net inflows +€65.3bn ⎯ Market & foreign exchange effects +€141.6bn ⎯ Scope effects -€12bn (sale of Lyxor Inc. in Q4 2023, first-time consolidation of Alpha Associates in Q2 2024) Assets under management and net inflows including assets under advisory and marketed assets and funds of funds, and taking into account 100% of the net inflows and assets under management of the joint ventures in Asia; for Wafa Gestion in Morocco, assets under management and inflows are reported in proportion to Amundi's holding Lyxor, integrated on 31/12/2021 Amundi - First Half & Second Quarter 2024 results 8/15

Breakdown of Assets under management & Net inflows by client segments22 AuM AuM % chg. vs. Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023 (€bn) 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 30/06/2023 inflows inflows inflows inflows French networks 133 127 +5.1% -2.4 +1.1 -0.9 +3.8 International networks 165 158 +4.5% -0.8 -0.6 -2.8 -2.2 o/w Amundi BOC WM 3 4 -15.9% +0.4 +0.0 +0.1 -2.8 Third-party distributors 359 305 +17.6% +5.4 +1.6 +12.4 +2.0 Retail 658 590 +11.4% +2.2 +2.1 +8.7 +3.6 Institutionals & Sovereigns (*) 520 473 +10.0% +1.1 -4.5 +10.7 -3.5 Corporates 108 101 +6.5% -3.9 +4.3 -8.1 -3.6 Employee savings plans 90 83 +7.5% +3.8 +4.1 +2.9 +3.6 CA & SG insurers 424 416 +2.0% +0.8 -1.5 +1.7 -5.7 Institutionals 1,142 1,073 +6.4% +1.7 +2.4 +7.3 -9.3 JVs 356 298 +19.8% +11.6 -0.9 +16.1 -1.7 Total 2,156 1,961 +9.9% +15.5 +3.7 +32.1 -7.4 (*) including funds of funds Breakdown of Assets under management & Net inflows by asset classes22 AuM AuM % chg. vs. Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023 (€bn) 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 30/06/2023 inflows inflows inflows inflows Equity 515 439 +17.2% +3.2 -2.1 +0.7 -5.0 Multi-assets 282 284 -0.6% +0.7 -3.9 -6.9 -11.1 Bonds 706 621 +13.7% +10.1 +5.7 +24.0 +2.4 Real, alternative, and structured assets 112 127 -11.4% +1.0 +2.5 +0.7 +3.5 MLT ASSETS excl. JVs 1,616 1,471 +9.8% +15.1 +2.2 +18.5 -10.2 Treasury products excl. JVs 184 192 -4.6% -11.2 +2.4 -2.5 +4.5 Assets excl. JVs 1,800 1,664 +8.2% +3.9 +4.6 +16.0 -5.7 JVs 356 298 +19.8% +11.6 -0.9 +16.1 -1.7 TOTAL 2,156 1,961 +9.9% +15.5 +3.7 +32.1 -7.4 o/w MLT assets 1,938 1,738 +11.5% +23.7 -0.7 +31.5 -12.0 o/w Treasury products 218 223 -2.1% -8.3 +4.4 +0.6 +4.6 22 Assets under management and net inflows including assets under advisory and marketed assets and funds of funds, and taking into account 100% of the net inflows and assets under management of the joint ventures in Asia; for Wafa Gestion in Morocco, assets under management and inflows are reported in proportion to Amundi's holding; as of 01/01/2024, reclassification into Bonds of short-term bond strategies (€30bn in AuM) previously classified as Treasury products until 31/12/2023; the assets and net flows up to that date have not been reclassified in these tables Amundi - First Half & Second Quarter 2024 results 9/15