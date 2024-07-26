Results for the second quarter & first half 2024

Q2 2024: growth in business & profitability

High level of activity

    • profitability
  • High net inflows of +€15bn,
    • +€15bn in MLT assets excluding JVs
  • Net income1 €350m, +9% Q2/Q2
  • Higher profitability driven by revenue growth of +8% Q2/Q2
  • Further improvement in the cost income ratio 51.9%

Continuing development

along strategic lines

  • Healthy inflows in Asia: +€15bn in Q2, accelerating (+€22bn in H1)
  • Sustained growth in Passive management: +€6bn excl. JVs
  • Strong momentum with Third-partyDistributors, net inflows of +€5bn (+€12bn in H1), positive in all regions

Value-creating operations

  • Initial integration and deployment of the service to clients
  • Signature of the strategic partnership

1. Adjusted data: excluding the amortisation of intangible assets relating to distribution and client contracts as well as other non -cash charges relating to the acquisition of Alpha Associates (see pages 36 to 38)

Asia Amundi's second home market, footprint in 9 countries

  • Distribution partnerships with leading local banks
    • namely SBI in India, ABC and BOC in China, NH in South Korea, Resona in Japan, Standard Chartered in 13 APAC countries, DBS in Singapore, etc.
  • Trusting relationships with key institutional clients in all countries
    • Monetary Authority of Singapore, India's EPFO, Hong Kong's Bank

Consortium Trust, AIA MPF1, Manulife MPF1...

  • A full range of widely recognised, highly effective expertise

Active, passive (incl. ETF), Treasury and private assets

  • Local (including exported to other markets, eg. Indian strategies) and international (Global, Europe and US)

SBI MF €275bn

+€451bn

Asia Assets under

management

x4

as of 30/06/2024

vs. 2015

Japan

ABC-CA

€28bn

NH-Amundi

€33bn

€43bn

Amundi BOC WM

€3bn

Hong Kong + Taiwan

Thailand€44bn

€1bn

Singapore & Malaysia

€22bn

1. Mandatory Provident Funds schemes in Hong Kong

Asia Sales & marketing drive in all countries

  • Strong net inflows in H1 in JVs (+€16bn) as well as direct distribution (+€6bn)
  • Diversified inflows, positive in all countries
    • India (+€12bn), China (+€3bn), South Korea (+€2bn), Singapore (+€2bn), Japan (+€2bn), Hong Kong (+€1bn), Taiwan, Malaysia, etc.
  • JV: acceleration of the profit contribution: +25% H1/H1

- Roll-out of the technology offering in the region

First major client in China

+€22bn

Asia net inflows

as of H1 2024 >10%

annualised

Third-Party Distribution very strong momentum, 55% of Retail assets

Retail - Assets under management1 by sub-segments, 2015, 2020 & June 2024

CA Group Networks

Non-CA Group Partner networks

Third Party Distribution

658

(in €bn & % of total Retail)

449

359

185

41%

55%

190

189

66

35%

173

29%

39%

52

28%

91

110

17%

71

38%

20%

31.12.2015

31.12.2020

30.06.2024

+11.5%

+20.8%

CAGR 2020-June 2024

+€12bn

Net inflows

in H1 2024

8%

annualised

1. Assets under management and inflows including assets under advisory and marketed assets and funds of funds

signing of Definitive Agreement1

Definitive agreement1 signed on 9 July, with transaction expected to close in early 2025

    • Amundi to combine Amundi US with Victory Capital
    • Amundi to become a strategic shareholder of Victory Capital, with an economic stake2 of 26.1%
    • Reciprocal distribution agreements with a term of 15 years
  2. Completion of the transaction will be subject to the customary closing conditions. It is not certain that the transaction will be completed.
  3. 4.9% of voting rights

attractive value creation, no additional capital

Significant increase in contribution from US operations expected, thanks to operating synergies

New combined

entity

For the Amundi

Group

Pro forma1 2023: revenues > $1.2bn, adjusted net income ~$400m before synergies

Identified run-ratecost synergies of ~$100m per year before tax, achievable within 2 years of project completion

The distribution agreements would create additional value

through revenue synergies for both Amundi and the new combined entity

Significant increase in net income contribution from US operations expected, low-single digit increase in adjusted net income and EPS 20262

With no additional capital allocation or cash outflow

~$100m

cost synergy

target before tax

Non-binding agreement

Binding agreement

Expected

15 April 2024

8 July 2024

schedule

  1. Under US GAAP
  2. Including all projected cost synergies ($100m before tax), for Alternative Performance Measures and Non-GAAP adjustments see slide 35

9 Amundi - 2024 Q2 & H1 results, 26 July 2024

Closing

Early 2025

2

Activity & Results

Q2 & H1 2024

Nicolas Calcoen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer

