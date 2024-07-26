For the Amundi

Pro forma1 2023: revenues > $1.2bn, adjusted net income ~$400m before synergies

Identified run-ratecost synergies of ~$100m per year before tax, achievable within 2 years of project completion

The distribution agreements would create additional value

through revenue synergies for both Amundi and the new combined entity

Significant increase in net income contribution from US operations expected, low-single digit increase in adjusted net income and EPS 20262

With no additional capital allocation or cash outflow