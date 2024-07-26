Results for the second quarter & first half 2024
Presentation to Investors & Analysts
26 July 2024
1 Highlights
Valérie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer
3
Amundi - 2024 Q2 & H1 results, 26 July 2024
Q2 2024: growth in business & profitability
High level of activity
- profitability
- High net inflows of +€15bn,
- +€15bn in MLT assets excluding JVs
- Net income1 €350m, +9% Q2/Q2
- Higher profitability driven by revenue growth of +8% Q2/Q2
- Further improvement in the cost income ratio 51.9%
Continuing development
along strategic lines
- Healthy inflows in Asia: +€15bn in Q2, accelerating (+€22bn in H1)
- Sustained growth in Passive management: +€6bn excl. JVs
- Strong momentum with Third-partyDistributors, net inflows of +€5bn (+€12bn in H1), positive in all regions
Value-creating operations
- Initial integration and deployment of the service to clients
- Signature of the strategic partnership
1. Adjusted data: excluding the amortisation of intangible assets relating to distribution and client contracts as well as other non -cash charges relating to the acquisition of Alpha Associates (see pages 36 to 38)
4
Amundi - 2024 Q2 & H1 results, 26 July 2024
Asia − Amundi's second home market, footprint in 9 countries
- Distribution partnerships with leading local banks
- namely SBI in India, ABC and BOC in China, NH in South Korea, Resona in Japan, Standard Chartered in 13 APAC countries, DBS in Singapore, etc.
- Trusting relationships with key institutional clients in all countries
- Monetary Authority of Singapore, India's EPFO, Hong Kong's Bank
Consortium Trust, AIA MPF1, Manulife MPF1...
- A full range of widely recognised, highly effective expertise
• Active, passive (incl. ETF), Treasury and private assets
- Local (including exported to other markets, eg. Indian strategies) and international (Global, Europe and US)
SBI MF €275bn
+€451bn
Asia Assets under
management
x4
as of 30/06/2024
vs. 2015
Japan
ABC-CA
€28bn
NH-Amundi
€33bn
€43bn
Amundi BOC WM
€3bn
Hong Kong + Taiwan
Thailand€44bn
€1bn
Singapore & Malaysia
€22bn
1. Mandatory Provident Funds schemes in Hong Kong
5
Amundi - 2024 Q2 & H1 results, 26 July 2024
Asia − Sales & marketing drive in all countries
- Strong net inflows in H1 in JVs (+€16bn) as well as direct distribution (+€6bn)
- Diversified inflows, positive in all countries
- India (+€12bn), China (+€3bn), South Korea (+€2bn), Singapore (+€2bn), Japan (+€2bn), Hong Kong (+€1bn), Taiwan, Malaysia, etc.
- JV: acceleration of the profit contribution: +25% H1/H1
- Roll-out of the technology offering in the region
• First major client in China
+€22bn
Asia net inflows
as of H1 2024 >10%
annualised
6
Amundi - 2024 Q2 & H1 results, 26 July 2024
Third-Party Distribution − very strong momentum, 55% of Retail assets
Retail - Assets under management1 by sub-segments, 2015, 2020 & June 2024
CA Group Networks
Non-CA Group Partner networks
Third Party Distribution
658
(in €bn & % of total Retail)
449
359
185
41%
55%
190
189
66
35%
173
29%
39%
52
28%
91
110
17%
71
38%
20%
31.12.2015
31.12.2020
30.06.2024
+11.5%
+20.8%
CAGR 2020-June 2024
+€12bn
Net inflows
in H1 2024
8%
annualised
1. Assets under management and inflows including assets under advisory and marketed assets and funds of funds
7 Amundi - 2024 Q2 & H1 results, 26 July 2024
− signing of Definitive Agreement1
Definitive agreement1 signed on 9 July, with transaction expected to close in early 2025
- Amundi to combine Amundi US with Victory Capital
- Amundi to become a strategic shareholder of Victory Capital, with an economic stake2 of 26.1%
- Reciprocal distribution agreements with a term of 15 years
- Completion of the transaction will be subject to the customary closing conditions. It is not certain that the transaction will be completed.
- 4.9% of voting rights
8
Amundi - 2024 Q2 & H1 results, 26 July 2024
− attractive value creation, no additional capital
Significant increase in contribution from US operations expected, thanks to operating synergies
New combined
entity
For the Amundi
Group
Pro forma1 2023: revenues > $1.2bn, adjusted net income ~$400m before synergies
Identified run-ratecost synergies of ~$100m per year before tax, achievable within 2 years of project completion
The distribution agreements would create additional value
through revenue synergies for both Amundi and the new combined entity
Significant increase in net income contribution from US operations expected, low-single digit increase in adjusted net income and EPS 20262
With no additional capital allocation or cash outflow
~$100m
cost synergy
target before tax
Non-binding agreement
Binding agreement
Expected
15 April 2024
8 July 2024
schedule
- Under US GAAP
- Including all projected cost synergies ($100m before tax), for Alternative Performance Measures and Non-GAAP adjustments see slide 35
9 Amundi - 2024 Q2 & H1 results, 26 July 2024
Closing
Early 2025
2
Activity & Results
Q2 & H1 2024
Nicolas Calcoen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
10
Amundi - 2024 Q2 & H1 results, 26 July 2024
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Amundi SA published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 05:04:03 UTC.