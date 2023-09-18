About Amundi

As the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top ten players worldwide (1), Amundi offers its 100 million retail, institutional and corporate clients a full range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, covering traditional and real assets. This offering is accompanied by technological services and tools spanning the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of Crédit Agricole group, Amundi is a listed company and currently manages over €1,950 billion in assets (2).

Its six international asset management platforms (3), financial and non-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment make it a leading player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi's clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals in 35 countries.

General information

Amundi, a limited company under French law, having its registered office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 France and registered in the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 314 222 902, is referred to as the "Company" in this financial report. The terms "Group" or "Amundi Group" refer to the Company, its subsidiaries, branches and equity holdings.

As of 30 June 2023, the Company's share capital amounted to €509,650,327.50, divided into 203,860,131 shares of the same class, all of which are fully subscribed and paid-up. Each share bears the same voting rights.

Presentation of the financial and other information

This report includes Amundi's consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended on 30 June 2023. The statutory auditors have prepared a report on these financial statements. The consolidated financial statements were prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Forward-looking statements

This report may contain forward-looking statements on Amundi's financial position and results.

These data do not represent forecasts within the meaning of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

This forward-looking information includes projections and financial estimates derived from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions in a given competitive and regulatory environment, project considerations, objectives and expectations related to future events and operations, products and services, and assumptions in terms of future performance and synergies. These assumptions are by nature, subject to random factors liable to result in the failure to achieve the forward-looking statements. Consequently, no guarantee can be given as to the achievement of these projections and estimates, and Amundi's financial position and results may differ significantly from those projected or included in the forward-looking information contained in this report. Under no circumstances does Amundi undertake to publish any changes or updates to this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date of this report. More detailed information on the risks likely to affect Amundi's financial position and results can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Universal Registration Document filed with the Authorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). Readers should consider all these uncertainty and risk factors before making their own decisions

The figures presented have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union and applicable at that date, and with prudential regulations currently in force.

Unless otherwise stated, the sources of rankings and market positions are internal. The information contained in this report, to the extent that it relates to parties other than Amundi, or is derived from external sources, has not been reviewed by a supervisory authority or, has not been subject to an independent verification more generally, and no representation or warranty has been expressed as to, nor should any reliance be placed on, the fairness, accuracy precision or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this report. Neither Amundi nor its representatives may be held liable for any decision taken or any negligence or for any losses that may result from the use of this report or its contents, or anything relating to them, or any document or information to which it may refer.

The sum of the values presented in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding.