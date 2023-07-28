  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:28 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for Amundi 5-day change 1st Jan Change
57.60 EUR +0.09% +1.05% +8.68%
AMUNDI : A rosy Q2 built on higher performance fees, fee margin and AuM
07:10am Amundi's quarterly inflows beat expectations on risk-averse products RE

AMUNDI : A rosy Q2 built on higher performance fees, fee margin and AuM

Today at 12:10 pm

Latest news about Amundi

AMUNDI : A rosy Q2 built on higher performance fees, fee margin and AuM Alphavalue
Amundi's quarterly inflows beat expectations on risk-averse products RE
Company Profile

Amundi features among the world's leading asset management firms. The group performs active management of shares, bonds and yields. It also conducts passive management of indexed funds as well as management of non-liquid assets (property assets and private debts). At the end of 2022, Amundi had more than EUR 1,904 billion outstandings under management, spread mainly over the following customer types: partner networks and third-party distributors (44%), institutional customers and employee savings schemes (29%) and insurers (22%).
Investment Management & Fund Operators
Calendar
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Amundi

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
57.55EUR
Average target price
71.60EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.41%
Sector Investment Management

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AMUNDI
Chart Analysis Amundi
+8.68% 12 810 M $
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Chart Analysis The Carlyle Group Inc.
+17.56% 12 417 M $
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Chart Analysis Franklin Resources, Inc.
+9.51% 14 230 M $
ESR GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis ESR Group Limited
-14.90% 7 699 M $
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Ares Management Corporation
+44.62% 17 979 M $
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Chart Analysis Legal & General Plc
-4.93% 18 082 M $
INVESCO LTD.
Chart Analysis Invesco Ltd.
-7.84% 7 245 M $
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
+16.35% 6 357 M $
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
Chart Analysis Hargreaves Lansdown plc
+2.01% 5 410 M $
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
Chart Analysis Blue Owl Capital Inc.
+16.42% 5 400 M $
Investment Management
