|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:28 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|57.60 EUR
|+0.09%
|+1.05%
|+8.68%
|06:10pm
|AMUNDI : A rosy Q2 built on higher performance fees, fee margin and AuM
|07:10am
|Amundi's quarterly inflows beat expectations on risk-averse products
Today at 12:10 pm
Amundi features among the world's leading asset management firms. The group performs active management of shares, bonds and yields. It also conducts passive management of indexed funds as well as management of non-liquid assets (property assets and private debts). At the end of 2022, Amundi had more than EUR 1,904 billion outstandings under management, spread mainly over the following customer types: partner networks and third-party distributors (44%), institutional customers and employee savings schemes (29%) and insurers (22%).
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
57.55EUR
Average target price
71.60EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.41%
Sector Investment Management
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+8.68%
|12 810 M $
|+17.56%
|12 417 M $
|+9.51%
|14 230 M $
|-14.90%
|7 699 M $
|+44.62%
|17 979 M $
|-4.93%
|18 082 M $
|-7.84%
|7 245 M $
|+16.35%
|6 357 M $
|+2.01%
|5 410 M $
|+16.42%
|5 400 M $