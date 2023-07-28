AMUNDI : A rosy Q2 built on higher performance fees, fee margin and AuM

Amundi features among the world's leading asset management firms. The group performs active management of shares, bonds and yields. It also conducts passive management of indexed funds as well as management of non-liquid assets (property assets and private debts). At the end of 2022, Amundi had more than EUR 1,904 billion outstandings under management, spread mainly over the following customer types: partner networks and third-party distributors (44%), institutional customers and employee savings schemes (29%) and insurers (22%).