Paris, 24 May 2024

Amundi Annual General Meeting

Vote of all resolutions with an average approval rate of 98.49%

Amundi’s Annual General Meeting was held on Friday 24 May 2024.

With a quorum of 91.18%, the Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, with an average approval rate of 98.49%.

After approving the financial statements for 2023, the Ordinary General Meeting of Amundi approved the distribution of a dividend of €4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is set at 3 June 2024 and the dividend will be paid from 5 June 2024.

The detailed results of the votes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the website https://about.amundi.com/.

***

