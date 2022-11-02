Amundi : Appointment Alain Berry

Appointment Alain Berry November 2, 2022by Amundi

Amundi announces the appointment of Alain Berry as Chief Executive Officer of Amundi Asset Management in the Czech Republic.

Alain Berry, Chief Executive Officer, Amundi Asset Management, Czech Republic

Alain joined Crédit Lyonnais in 1989 and spent the first part of his career in the corporate client sales network. After serving as a business development manager in the Group Corporate Client Sales Department, he was appointed Head of Sales Promotion for the Southern Paris region (1997-1999), then Head of Corporate Sales (1999-2002).

In 2002, he joined the Crédit Lyonnais press office within the Corporate Communication Department before being appointed head of Press Relations of Crédit Agricole S.A. in 2003. In 2008, he became Head of Communications at Crédit Agricole Asset Management, which became Amundi in 2010 after the merger with Société Générale Asset Management.

Alain Berry holds a degree from ESLSCA Paris.