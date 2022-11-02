Advanced search
Amundi : Appointment Alain Berry
PU
Amundi : Appointment Ziad Sikias
PU
Analysis-With Fed in view, dollar rally dented but not quite done, investors say
RE
Amundi : Appointment Alain Berry

11/02/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Appointment Alain Berry

November 2, 2022by Amundi

Amundi announces the appointment of Alain Berry as Chief Executive Officer of Amundi Asset Management in the Czech Republic.

Alain Berry, Chief Executive Officer, Amundi Asset Management, Czech Republic

Alain joined Crédit Lyonnais in 1989 and spent the first part of his career in the corporate client sales network. After serving as a business development manager in the Group Corporate Client Sales Department, he was appointed Head of Sales Promotion for the Southern Paris region (1997-1999), then Head of Corporate Sales (1999-2002).

In 2002, he joined the Crédit Lyonnais press office within the Corporate Communication Department before being appointed head of Press Relations of Crédit Agricole S.A. in 2003. In 2008, he became Head of Communications at Crédit Agricole Asset Management, which became Amundi in 2010 after the merger with Société Générale Asset Management.

Alain Berry holds a degree from ESLSCA Paris.

Disclaimer

Amundi SA published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 13:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
