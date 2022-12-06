Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Amundi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:35 2022-12-06 am EST
54.35 EUR   +0.09%
07:12aAmundi : Appointment Matthieu Guignard
PU
11/30African Development Bank Launches Model for Deploying Green Financing Across the Continent
AQ
11/28Investors hope Beijing will lift COVID curbs faster as protests rattle markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amundi : Appointment Matthieu Guignard

12/06/2022 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Appointment Matthieu Guignard

London, UK,December 6, 2022by Amundi

Amundi announces the appointment of Matthieu Guignard as Global Head of Services & Solutions within the Distribution & Wealth division.

Matthieu Guignard, Global Head of Services & Solutions within the Distribution & Wealth division

Prior to this new role, Matthieu Guignard was Global Head of Product Development and Capital Markets at Amundi ETF Indexing & Smart Beta since 2014. He joined Amundi in June 2008 as Head of ETF Product Development to launch the new ETF range. Before joining Amundi, he had been working for 8 years at AXA Investment Managers as Co-head of EasyETF platform (2006-2008), Head of Index Funds management (2004-2006) and Head of Product Engineering (2000-2004). Previously, Matthieu held various sales roles at Société Générale.

Matthieu Guignard holds a master's degree in Management from the EDHEC Business School.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Amundi SA published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMUNDI
07:12aAmundi : Appointment Matthieu Guignard
PU
11/30African Development Bank Launches Model for Deploying Green Financing Across the Contin..
AQ
11/28Investors hope Beijing will lift COVID curbs faster as protests rattle markets
RE
11/28Investors hope Beijing will lift COVID curbs faster as protests douse markets
RE
11/25European Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as Economic Worries R..
DJ
11/25Bond bounce beckons :Mike Dolan
RE
11/22Amundi cuts EU sustainability grade of 100 funds
RE
11/17Goldman's JV with ICBC raises $21 mln in maiden China wealth product
RE
11/10Amundi Lists New Inflation-linked Bond ETF in Germany
MT
11/10Marketmind: Consumer inflation, crypto deflation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMUNDI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 084 M 3 241 M 3 241 M
Net income 2022 1 061 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
Net Debt 2022 1 531 M 1 609 M 1 609 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 11 056 M 11 618 M 11 618 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 54,30 €
Average target price 65,06 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valérie Baudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
Yves Perrier Chairman
Guillaume Lesage COO, Head-Services & Technology Division
Catherine Chabrel Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMUNDI-25.16%11 618
BLACKSTONE INC.-34.18%59 764
KKR & CO. INC.-29.87%44 993
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-5.77%39 058
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.25%18 447
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.63%13 613