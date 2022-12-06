Amundi : Appointment Matthieu Guignard

Appointment Matthieu Guignard
London, UK,December 6, 2022by Amundi
Amundi announces the appointment of Matthieu Guignard as Global Head of Services & Solutions within the Distribution & Wealth division.
Prior to this new role, Matthieu Guignard was Global Head of Product Development and Capital Markets at Amundi ETF Indexing & Smart Beta since 2014. He joined Amundi in June 2008 as Head of ETF Product Development to launch the new ETF range. Before joining Amundi, he had been working for 8 years at AXA Investment Managers as Co-head of EasyETF platform (2006-2008), Head of Index Funds management (2004-2006) and Head of Product Engineering (2000-2004). Previously, Matthieu held various sales roles at Société Générale.
Matthieu Guignard holds a master's degree in Management from the EDHEC Business School.
