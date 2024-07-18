Appointment of Guy Stear, Head of Developed Markets Strategy at Amundi Investment Institute July 18, 2024by Amundi

Amundi today announces the appointment of Guy Stear as Head of Developed Markets Strategy at the Amundi Investment Institute. He will oversee the Equity and Fixed Income Developed Markets Strategists that provide market recommendations, analysis and research to Amundi's clients.

Guy Stear, Head of Developed Markets Strategy

Before joining Amundi, Guy Stear worked 20 years at Société Générale where he held various senior positions in strategy and research. Most recently, he was Head of Fixed Income Research for Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking. Prior to that, he was Head of Credit & Emerging Market Research Team from 2015 to 2018 (Paris) and Head of Asia Research from 2010 to 2014 (Hong Kong).

Guy started his career as a fixed income strategist and held various positions in London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Zurich at Thomson Financial and Credit Suisse. In addition, Guy Stear has been a Guest Professor at French business school HEC where he taught Distressed Debt and Value Investing as part of the Masters of Finance program. Guy Stear is a CFA charterholder and holds an MBA from Insead as well as a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.

Amundi Investment Institute

Amundi Investment Institute, launched at the beginning of 2022, brings together Amundi's research, market strategy, investment themes and asset allocation advisory activities to help meet the need of investors and clients on economic, financial, geopolitical and environmental topics.