Appointments Appointments P. Jond and J. Duvoux September 6, 2023by Amundi

Paris, 6 September 2023 -Pierre Jond is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Amundi Luxembourg and Chairman of Fund Channel, the B2B fund distribution platform jointly owned by Amundi and Caceis.

Jeanne Duvoux, previously Chief Executive officer of Amundi Luxembourg and Chairwoman of Fund Channel, is appointed Head of Business Support & Operations for Amundi Group.

These appointments take effect from 1st September.

Pierre Jond, Chief Executive Officer of Amundi Luxembourg and Chairman of Fund Channel

Before joining Amundi, Pierre Jond was Head of France and Belgium Region with BNP Paribas Securities Services. He spent 29 years with BNP Paribas Securities Services in different roles ranging from Chief of Staff to the CEO, Head of Strategic Development and regional manager. His long experience in asset servicing was acquired in Paris, Luxembourg, Australia and Belgium. Pierre was President of France Post Marché till May 2023.

Pierre started his career in business development at Banque International de Luxembourg.

He holds a Master's degree from Université Lumière de Lyon 2.

Jeanne Duvoux,Head of Business Support & Operationsfor Amundi Group

Jeanne Duvoux joined Amundi in 2019 as CEO of Amundi Luxembourg and Chairwoman of Fund Channel. Prior to joining Amundi, she was head of the private banking business in SG Luxembourg after having been CEO of Société Générale Securities Services in Italy.

Having joined Société Générale group in 1996, she held various senior roles within the group including CFO for Fimat Group and Managing Director of Fimat Banque. Following the acquisition of the securities services from Unicredit Group, Jeanne Duvoux took up the role of Deputy Head of SGSS S.p.A (Italy) in 2006, before becoming CEO in January 2012.

Jeanne started her career in 1989 as an auditor in Deloitte.

Jeanne is a graduate in Economics and Business from Neoma business school and is a Certified Public Accountant.