    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
Amundi CIO Blanque says equities still the asset class to own

12/06/2021 | 09:54am EST
Euronext stock exchange's annual conference in Paris

LONDON (Reuters) - Equities remain the asset class to own and the selling of emerging markets assets is overdone, Amundi group CIO Pascal Blanque told the Reuters Investment Summit on Monday

"On the equity side, equities are for me the asset class with some limits," Blanque said. "There are limits to the TINA (there is no alternative) mantra, that is small relative."

Amundi is Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management.

The fate of real, or inflation-adjusted rates was important next year, Blanque said, reiterating his belief that central banks would lose control of government bond yield curves.

With inflation proving stickier than anticipated, many major central banks have started to dial back massive stimulus unleashed as the COVID crisis broke last year.

Blanque added that selling of emerging markets is overdone and expected some portfolio rebalancing to take place.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AMUNDI
Financials
Sales 2021 3 171 M 3 582 M 3 582 M
Net income 2021 1 236 M 1 396 M 1 396 M
Net Debt 2021 899 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 5,55%
Capitalization 14 251 M 16 087 M 16 098 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,78x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 70,40 €
Average target price 86,37 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valérie Baudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
Yves Perrier Chairman
Guillaume Lesage COO, Head-Services & Technology Division
Catherine Chabrel Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMUNDI5.39%16 087
BLACKSTONE INC.117.93%96 654
KKR & CO. INC.81.82%43 068
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC7.40%22 436
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.69.12%18 953
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.30.61%16 002