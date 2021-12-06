Amundi CIO Blanque says equities still the asset class to own

"On the equity side, equities are for me the asset class with some limits," Blanque said. "There are limits to the TINA (there is no alternative) mantra, that is small relative."

Amundi is Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management.

The fate of real, or inflation-adjusted rates was important next year, Blanque said, reiterating his belief that central banks would lose control of government bond yield curves.

With inflation proving stickier than anticipated, many major central banks have started to dial back massive stimulus unleashed as the COVID crisis broke last year.

Blanque added that selling of emerging markets is overdone and expected some portfolio rebalancing to take place.

