Amundi : Communique AMF CP. CP22865761

Issue of Euro 40,000,000 of Single Index Linked Certificates by Amundi
under the Euro 10,000,000,000 Notes and Certificates Programme
The Base Prospectus referred to below (as supplemented by these Final Terms) has been prepared on the assumption that, other than as provided in sub-paragraph (ii) below, any offering of Certificates in any member state of the European Economic Area (each a Member State) shall be made pursuant to an exemption from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of Certificates, in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. Accordingly, any person offering or intending to offer Certificates may only do so:
in circumstances under which neither the Issuer nor any Dealer is under any obligation to publish a prospectus pursuant to article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or a supplemental prospectus in accordance with article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation; or
in a Non-Exempt Offer Jurisdiction as referred to in paragraph 32 of Part A below, provided that such person is one of the persons referred to in paragraph 32 of Part A below and that such offer is made during the Offer Period specified for such purpose in such same paragraph.
Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised or authorises the offering of any Certificates in any other circumstances.
The expression Prospectus Regulation means the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 14 June 2017 as amended.
PART A- CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used in these Final Terms shall have the meaning given to them in the chapter headed "Terms and Conditions of the Certificates" of the base prospectus dated 12 July 2022, the first supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 17 August 2022 and the second supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 23 September 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus (the Base Prospectus) as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 14 June 2017 as amended (the Prospectus Regulation).
This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Certificates described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, shall be published, in accordance with article 21 of the Prospectus Regulation and are available on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and (b) the Issuer (www.amundi.com). A summary of the issue is appended to these Final Terms and includes the information contained in the summary of the Base Prospectus and relevant information on the Final Terms.
1.
(i)
Issuer:
Amundi
2.
(i)
Series N°:
27
(ii)
Tranche N°:
1
(iii)
Date on which the Certificates
Not Applicable
become fungible:
3.
Specified Currency(ies):
Euro ("€")
Replacement Currency:
U.S. dollar
4.
Aggregate Nominal Amount:
40,000,000 €
5.
Issue Price:
100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
6.
(i)
Calculation Amount:
1,000 €
7.
(i)
Issue Date:
14 October 2022
(ii)
Trade Date:
23 September 2022
(iii)
Interest Period
Not Applicable
Commencement Date:
8.
Maturity Date:
3 December 2027
9.
Interest Basis:
Not Applicable
10.
Coupon Switch Option:
Not Applicable
11.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Index Linked Redemption
12.
Issuer/Holders redemption option:
Not Applicable
13.
Authorised Issue Dates:
28 April 2022
14.
Placement method:
Non-syndicated
15.
Hybrid Certificates:
Not Applicable
16.
Exercise of Certificates:
Not Applicable
TERMS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
17.
Fixed Rate Certificates:
Not Applicable
18.
Floating Rate Certificates and Rate Linked Not Applicable
Certificates
19.
Change of Interest Basis:
Not Applicable
20.
Zero Coupon Certificates:
Not Applicable
21. Underlying Reference Linked Interest Not Applicable Certificates other than Rate Linked