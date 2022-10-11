Advanced search
    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:35 2022-10-11 am EDT
41.72 EUR   -1.37%
Amundi : Communique AMF CP. CP22865761

10/11/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Securities are not intended to be offered, so ld or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II Product Governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties target

market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's pr oduct approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Securities to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice, portfolio management and pure execution services, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable.

Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable.

UK MIFIR product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties target

market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's pro duct approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brex it our approach to EU non-legislative materials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is retail clients, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA), and eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MiFIR); (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Securities to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice and portfolio management and pure execution services subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable.

Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is

1

responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable.

FINAL TERMS DATED 7 OCTOBER 2022

Amundi

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 96950010FL2T1TJKR531

Amundi Capital 100 2027 II

Issue of Euro 40,000,000 of Single Index Linked Certificates by Amundi

under the Euro 10,000,000,000 Notes and Certificates Programme

The Base Prospectus referred to below (as supplemented by these Final Terms) has been prepared on the assumption that, other than as provided in sub-paragraph (ii) below, any offering of Certificates in any member state of the European Economic Area (each a Member State) shall be made pursuant to an exemption from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of Certificates, in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. Accordingly, any person offering or intending to offer Certificates may only do so:

  1. in circumstances under which neither the Issuer nor any Dealer is under any obligation to publish a prospectus pursuant to article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or a supplemental prospectus in accordance with article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation; or
  2. in a Non-Exempt Offer Jurisdiction as referred to in paragraph 32 of Part A below, provided that such person is one of the persons referred to in paragraph 32 of Part A below and that such offer is made during the Offer Period specified for such purpose in such same paragraph.

Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised or authorises the offering of any Certificates in any other circumstances.

The expression Prospectus Regulation means the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 14 June 2017 as amended.

PART A- CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used in these Final Terms shall have the meaning given to them in the chapter headed "Terms and Conditions of the Certificates" of the base prospectus dated 12 July 2022, the first supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 17 August 2022 and the second supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 23 September 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus (the Base Prospectus) as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 14 June 2017 as amended (the Prospectus Regulation).

This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Certificates described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, shall be published, in accordance with article 21 of the Prospectus Regulation and are available on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and (b) the Issuer (www.amundi.com). A summary of the issue is appended to these Final Terms and includes the information contained in the summary of the Base Prospectus and relevant information on the Final Terms.

2

1.

(i)

Issuer:

Amundi

2.

(i)

Series N°:

27

(ii)

Tranche N°:

1

(iii)

Date on which the Certificates

Not Applicable

become fungible:

3.

Specified Currency(ies):

Euro ("€")

Replacement Currency:

U.S. dollar

4.

Aggregate Nominal Amount:

40,000,000 €

5.

Issue Price:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

(i)

Calculation Amount:

1,000 €

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

14 October 2022

(ii)

Trade Date:

23 September 2022

(iii)

Interest Period

Not Applicable

Commencement Date:

8.

Maturity Date:

3 December 2027

9.

Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

10.

Coupon Switch Option:

Not Applicable

11.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Index Linked Redemption

12.

Issuer/Holders redemption option:

Not Applicable

13.

Authorised Issue Dates:

28 April 2022

14.

Placement method:

Non-syndicated

15.

Hybrid Certificates:

Not Applicable

16.

Exercise of Certificates:

Not Applicable

TERMS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

17.

Fixed Rate Certificates:

Not Applicable

18.

Floating Rate Certificates and Rate Linked Not Applicable

Certificates

19.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

20.

Zero Coupon Certificates:

Not Applicable

3

21. Underlying Reference Linked Interest Not Applicable Certificates other than Rate Linked

Certificates:

TERMS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

22.

Redemption at the Option of the Issuer

Not Applicable

23.

Redemption at the Option of the Holders

Not Applicable

24.

Final Redemption Amount on each Certificate

Underlying Reference Linked Final Redemption

Amount

25. Underlying Reference Linked Redemption Applicable Amount Certificates

  1. TERMS RELATING TO THE UNDERLYING REFERENCE

(1)

Share Linked Redemption Amount:

Not Applicable

(2)

Index Linked Redemption Amount:

Applicable

(i)

Type of Certificates:

Single Index Linked Certificates

(ii)

Index:

STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Price EUR

such as calculated and published by the Index

Sponsor (Bloomberg code "SDGP Index"), which is

a Multi-Exchange Index

(iii)

Index Sponsor:

STOXX Limited

(iv)

Exchange[s]:

Each of the regulated markets or quotation systems

(or any substitution market or system) on which the

stocks composing the Index are mainly traded

(v)

Related Exchange[s]:

Eurex or any substitution option or future market

(vi)

Party responsible for calculation

Calculation Agent

of the Redemption Amount:

(vii)

Valuation Time:

In accordance with Section 1.1.VI of Part 3

(viii)

Specified Maximum Days of

Eight

Disruption:

(ix)

Exchange Business Day

Single Index Basis

(x)

Scheduled Trading Day

Single Index Basis

(xi)

Additional Disruption Events:

Change in Law, Hedging Disruption and Increased

Cost of Hedging apply

(xii)

Correction Deadline:

within a Settlement Cycle following the original

publication and before the Maturity Date

4

(xiii)

Weighting for each Index

Not Applicable

comprised in the basket:

(3)

Fund Linked Redemption Amount:

Not Applicable

(4)

Inflation Linked Redemption Amount:

Not Applicable

(5)

Foreign Exchange Rate Linked Redemption

Not Applicable

Amount:

(6)

Commodity Linked Redemption Amount:

Not Applicable

(7)

Dynamic Linked Redemption Certificates:

Not Applicable

  1. TERMS RELATING TO FINAL REDEMPTION

DETERMINATION OF THE INITIAL VALUE OF THE UNDERLYING REFERENCE:

(i)

Initial Determination Date:

2 December 2022

  • Observation Dates for Initial 2 December 2022 Determination Date:
  1. Initial Value:
  2. Value Determination Terms for the Initial Value:

Determined in accordance with Value Determination Terms set forth below

Reference Value

(Section 2.2 of Part 3 of the Conditions)

DETERMINATION OF THE FINAL VALUE OF THE UNDERLYING REFERENCE:

(i)

Value Determination Terms for the

Reference Value

Final Value in respect of any

Redemption Amount Determination

Date:

(Section 2.2 of Part 3 of the Conditions)

Observation Dates for any

17 November 2027

Redemption Amount Determination

Date:

DETERMINATION OF THE PERFORMANCE:

(i)

Performance:

Floored Performance

(ii)

Cap:

Not Applicable

(iii)

Floor:

0%

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Amundi SA published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 067 M 2 973 M 2 973 M
Net income 2022 1 033 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net Debt 2022 1 560 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,35x
Yield 2022 8,80%
Capitalization 8 612 M 8 349 M 8 349 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers and Directors
Valérie Baudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
Yves Perrier Chairman
Guillaume Lesage COO, Head-Services & Technology Division
Catherine Chabrel Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMUNDI-41.70%8 349